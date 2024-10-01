The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

El Centro celebrates Latinx/é Heritage Month through Flower Festival

Iris Causey-Peelor, Staff Reporter
October 3, 2024
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
Co-CEOs and founders of the Latino Arts & Cultural Institute Julio Martinez and Daniela Garcia perform alongside other members of the Studio Colombia Dance Performance Team on the Lory Student Center Plaza Oct. 1. The team performed traditional Colombian dances during El Centro’s Flower Festival, celebrating Latinx/é Heritage Month.

The Lory Student Center Plaza bloomed with color as students and community members put together free bouquets of flowers during El Centro’s Flower Festival. The event occurred Wednesday, Oct. 1, and was held on Colorado State University’s campus to celebrate National Latinx/é Heritage Month. 

The Flower Festival — Feria de Flores — is an annual Colombian tradition that honors women, the abolition of slavery and agriculture.

Ad

“In Medellin, Feria de las Flores is a multiweek experience,” El Centro Director Aaron Escobedo Garmon said. “Today we are trying to provide just an echo of what happens in Colombia.”

The event entailed putting together bouquets, performing traditional Colombian dances and exploring Latinx/é culture.

The flowers alone played a significant role in the event.

“It goes beyond just giving away flowers, but we really get into the history and significance of the flowers in Colombia,” said Daniela Garcia, co-CEO and founder of the Latino Arts & Cultural Institute.

The event invited students to select a collection flowers and put together bouquets. As they gathered flowers, students were encouraged to stay and watch performances of traditional Colombian dancing as event coordinators educated attendees about the Flower Festival tradition.

“The flower aspect drew in a lot of people, both male and female,” student Rae Castillo said. “It brought people together.”

Dancers from Studio Colombia Dance Performance Team, an organization within LACI, performed several traditional dances in customary outfits in front of the crowd over the course of the event.

“For me, it’s part of being in touch with my roots,” said Laura Bayona, a dancer for LACI. “I was born in Colombia, but here in Denver, you don’t really get a lot of that, so I’ve learned a lot about my culture and dancing and just always being aware.”

Along with performing, dancers invited attendees to join them. The dancers taught different dance moves and asked the audience to dance alongside them in an effort to engage students in the celebration of Latinx/é heritage.

Ad

“Performing gives me adrenaline and energy,” said Julio Martinez, co-CEO and founder of LACI. “I never feel like I am working when I am dancing, so it’s amazing. To prepare a show, to connect with people — it’s the best thing in the world.”

This is just one of the many events put on by El Centro. Latinx/é Heritage Month spans from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year. Throughout this period, El Centro hosts different events to celebrate Latinx/é heritage.

“Learning about all types of Latin American culture is what I love about El Centro events,” student Annalyse Jensen-Moore said.

These events provide education about Latinx/é traditions and culture and allow students and community members to be involved in unique cultural experiences.

“It’s really cool to see a culture that I’ve never really been able to experience before,” student Isabelle Schmetzer said.

El Centro aims to connect CSU students of all backgrounds through community engagement activities.

“I hope to accomplish an outreach to all of the Latinx students on campus as well as different cultures to be represented and teach people more things about Latin America,” said Alicia Valencia, El Centro liaison and lead liaison for Ram Events.

Event staff invited attendees to ask questions about the Flower Festival and provide feedback through QR codes as well as posters with markers, allowing students to share how the event resonated with them.

Reach Iris Causey-Peelor at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Under the shade of pop-up canopies, people browse at tables covered in vegetables in a parking lot on a sunny day.
Fort Collins Farmers Market brings joy to customers, vendors
A group of six people wearing traditional Bavarian attire pose for a picture in front of a bar.
FoCo bar crawlers celebrate Oktoberfest
Turquoise background with a treasure map of two stick figures, a palm tree, a sun and a sign that says "Escape Room."
SLiCE escape room provides Rams temporary escape from stress
More in Homepage
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU announces new engineering, AI facility, $110 million donated
Julia Jones performs as Celimene in Bas Bleu Theatre's production of "School for Lies" Sept. 19. The show runs from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13 in Old Town Fort Collins.
Bas Bleu's 'School of Lies' brings modern twist in rhythmic comedy
A football player in a green and gold uniform walks across the field while holding the tip of the football in one hand.
Wide receiver Armani Winfield reinforces trust earned from CSU football
More in Life and Culture
Four people stand in front of a light wood-stained food truck called Jersey Cowboy.
Jersey Cowboy eliminates tipping for employees, supports community
A brick building with blue doors and big windows reading Rainbow above the doors.
The picky eater: Rainbow Restaurant is a colorful dine
Illustration of a light green background with a woman holding a bachelor's degree and a butterfly flying past her head that says "JOBS."
Undergraduates struggle to find employment in Fort Collins
About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.