The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Incoming Rams: Explore FoCo the right way with this guide

Hannah Parcells, Managing Editor
August 19, 2025
Incoming Colorado State University first-year students gather on the Intramural Fields during the annual Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 15, 2024. Every fall semester, CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students.

The first few weeks of college can be weird. Everyone is bombarded with new faces, new routines and the overwhelming realization that dessert can be eaten for every meal, if desired. But while it’s tempting to hunker down on campus, surviving on dining hall pizza and figuring out how to navigate the many construction projects on campus, Fort Collins has so much more to offer.

College isn’t just about surviving lectures and chasing credits. It’s about discovering who you are, trying new things and, yes, occasionally getting lost in a new city and accidentally finding new favorite places to hang out. So here’s the new Ram beginner’s guide to actually getting out there and connecting with the Fort Collins community during the first few weeks at Colorado State University.

Hop on the bus; see where you end up

Public transportation doesn’t exactly scream “adventure,” but in Fort Collins, it sort of is. Transfort, the city’s main bus system, makes it ridiculously easy to explore, especially because it’s free for CSU students. There are 22 regular routes that operate Monday through Saturday, with many starting right at the CSU Transit Center in the Lory Student Center.

One of the best ways to get to know your new home is to hop on a random bus, get off somewhere that looks interesting and just wander. Whether it’s trying a new coffee spot, checking out shops in Old Town or finding a peaceful spot in one of the many green spaces around town, you’re bound to discover places you’d never find from your dorm window.

And the best part? When you’re done, the bus will take you right back to campus.

Several families gather at the Fort Collins Food Truck Rally Aug. 22, 2o23. The rally, which took place in City Park, sees crowds of people every Tuesday evening. (Collegian | River Kinnaird)

Grab dinner, a sunset at FoCo Food Truck Rally

If you’re looking for a quintessential Fort Collins experience, head to City Park on Tuesday nights for the Fort Collins Food Truck Rally. From May through mid-September, the park transforms into a buzzing hub of local food trucks, live music and plenty of good vibes. You’ll find everything, from gourmet grilled cheese to Kansas City-style barbecue that is frankly worth writing home about.

The rally runs from 5:30 p.m. to dusk, which just so happens to align perfectly with Colorado’s famously gorgeous sunsets. You can walk there in about 25 minutes from campus or catch a quick bus ride. Bring a blanket, grab a plate of something new and settle in for live music as the sun dips behind the Rockies. Bonus points if you gather a group from your dorm and make it a weekly tradition.

Stroll through Old Town for First Friday Art Walk

Paintings and skull figurines sit on wooden blocks of different heights.
Scott Koltz displays his artwork at Otter Shop during the First Friday Art Walk in downtown Fort Collins Oct. 4, 2o24. Koltz’s work showcases a 3D element when the polarized glasses are worn, making the images pop. The Art Walk happens every first Friday of the month and features different artists and businesses located all around Fort Collins. (Collegian | Julia Percy)

Old Town Fort Collins is the kind of place that feels like it was ripped from a Pinterest board with its charming cobblestone square, local art installations, cozy bookstores and an endless lineup of cute coffee shops. On the first Friday of every month, it gets even better during the First Friday Art Walk.

Galleries, studios and local businesses stay open late, featuring art displays, pop-up performances and occasional free snacks. It’s a fun, low-key way to get off campus, soak in some culture and maybe discover that you’re the type of person who goes to art shows now. First Friday in September is a perfect time to check it out before the semester really picks up steam.

Hike — or paint — Horsetooth’s iconic ‘A’

The CSU Aggies “A” painted atop the hills before Horsetooth Reservoir, March 12. (Collegian | Caden Proulx)

It wouldn’t be CSU without the A. Painted in 1924 to represent Colorado A&M — CSU’s agricultural college roots — this giant white “A” sits on a hill just west of campus, watching over Fort Collins like a proud parent.

Every fall semester, students have the chance to hike up and repaint the A, a tradition that’s a rite of passage for Rams. Even if you don’t make it to the repainting day, you can still hike up and take in the views. Ram Welcome week activities include a group hike organized for first-year students on Saturday, Aug. 23, with transportation provided. It’s a great way to get outdoors, meet new people and appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds your new home.

Catch free concerts at Thursday Night Live

Summer may be winding down, but there’s still time to catch a few more nights of outdoor live music. Organized by Bohemian Nights, Thursday Night Live happens weekly in Old Town Square and features free concerts from local bands across all genres. There are three more shows left after most first-years arrive: Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4. Grab new friends or take a solo adventure into town, hit up one of the many nearby ice cream spots and enjoy an easy, affordable night out.

Two women speak to a third woman from behind a table.
Former Colorado State University senior Thalia Gustina and graduate student Anaïs Markwood play a trivia game with a student while representing the Arabic Culture and Language Club at the Live, Laugh, Languages festival on the Lory Student Center Plaza April 3, 2024. (Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom)

Don’t wait to get involved

Exploring off campus is great, but don’t forget that CSU itself is brimming with ways to connect. With over 500 student organizations, including rock climbing clubs, advocacy groups, competitive chess and more, you’ll absolutely find your people. The best part? You don’t have to commit your entire college career to something right away. While this advice is given repeatedly to incoming students, it’s worth emphasizing. Go to a few meetings, volunteer or try something completely out of your comfort zone. This is the time to be curious.

You’ve got four years ahead of you — some of the fastest, most unpredictable and most transformative years of your life. But these first few weeks? They set the tone. So go explore. Wander. Get a little lost. You’ll be glad you did.

Welcome to Fort Collins. Welcome to CSU. You’ve got this.

Reach Hannah Parcells at life@collegian.com or on social media @hannahparcells.

