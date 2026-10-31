Young talent leads CSU soccer past Washington State 2-1

Dance it out.

Or for Colorado State women’s soccer, conga line it out.

After the team’s first goal, scored by first-year Poppy O’Brien, the team decided it was their moment to have fun.

“We always kind of want to do a little bit of a conga line, but never really got the opportunity,” O’Brein said. “We’re like, ‘potentially being the last game, like, why not?’”

The moment encapsulates what the Rams have been needing the most in their games: goals.

“It’s great,” senior Bridget Arnold said. “You love when your teammates can execute and just celebrate the little win. You know, scoring’s not easy, so when we can get one in, you have to celebrate the heck out of it.”

The Rams entered the matchup 3-11-3 and, in their inaugural Pac-12 season, have spent months learning who they were against some of the toughest opponents they faced.

Since their matchup against Fresno State, CSU hasn’t been able to find the net in the first 45 minutes.

“I feel like all season we’ve been creating and we’ve been saying that, and it’s just not gone in the back of the net,” head coach Keeley Hagen said. “It was good to finally put one in the back of the net because, again, it’s not for lack of creation this whole season. So just proud of the fight and the grit and, you know, feels good to win.”

The pressure through the season can be crushing, but one player hasn’t let her past four seasons stop her from breaking records.

Senior Mia Casey entered the game at 147 shots, tied with Hannah Gerdin (2015-18) for most in program history. Casey found herself holding that record within the first 10 minutes on the field.

“(Mia) just she works hard,” Hagen said. “Her energy is contagious. She’s positive. She wants to get better. All the things that we’re looking for when we recruit players. So, (I’m) just really proud of her growth and development. You know, I couldn’t take her off the field today.”

The team itself has found growth not just with a first half goal, but finding a way to win.

WSU got its first and only goal of the game when Reagan Brisendine tied the game 1-1 just minutes into the second half.

“We just got lazy defensively,” Hagen said, “That’s where the discipline comes in, and they found the open player. It takes one moment and a team’s going to take advantage of it.”

Even through that moment of defensive lapse, CSU has a wall in net. Sophomore goalie Addison Huber has 87 saves this season, 10 of those coming against WSU.

With patience, the green and gold got what they came for entering the matchup. Ava Wallhead became the second first-year to score during the game.

With both goals powering them past WSU, the Rams notched their first win since Oct. 8 against Gonzaga.

“The freshmen are learning a lot right now, and it’s obviously a big change and adjustment,” Hagen said. “We’ve got a lot of youth, and so I’m excited that they’re growing up right now.”

For those in their first year with the Rams, the seniors who have seen it all are the ones to lean on.

“The (seniors are) incredible, so much experience, they’re all unreal,” O’Brien said. “To have their support and have their experience and train with, play with that, you just learn things every day.”

With four seasons and her last home game under her belt, Arnold found a way to savor the green field.

“Everyone always says that it goes by fast, and in the present it goes slow, but it really goes fast,” Arnold said. “Enjoy every moment, and I look back on all the memories that I’ve been able to make and just enjoy those little moments and cherish them.”

The ups and downs of the season can be a lot but, over time, a team becomes a second family and players get to grow together.

“It’s a really young team,” O’Brein said. “Having just a really solid foundation of having each other’s back, I think that’s really been the foundation…We’ll be a lot more knowing each other better next year going into it, so super expedited for the year ahead.”

For CSU the season may not be over. A small chance at the Pac-12 championship is now the focus.

“We’re still possibly in it, so right now we’re just going to focus on this group,” Hagen said.

In spite of the season’s outcome, the team maintains a positive outlook.

“We have a lot of talent and we do some really great things, and it’s just building on that,” Arnold said. “Keep bringing the best out in each other, we have a lot of talent and it’s exciting. Whether I’m here or not, I just really want to support and hope for the best for everyone.”