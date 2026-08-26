Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Meet The Collegian’s upper management: Respecting our history, working to maintain our future

Sophie Webb, Cait Mckinzie, and Willow Engle
August 25, 2026
Collegian | Leeann Albers

Dear readers,

156 years ago, Colorado State University was founded, and 21 years later The Rocky Mountain Collegian began as a monthly publication, featuring a collection of student essays about local and international news.

Since then, The Collegian transformed from a CSU-integrated newspaper to a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation, an independent nonprofit formed in 2007 to protect student editorial freedom. RMSMC quickly became a place where trustworthy, important student journalism could thrive. Our work is curated completely by students, from the genesis of a story pitch to its publication digitally and in print.

It is especially important to us at The Collegian to produce solely accurate and timely information.

With the sharp rise in artificial intelligence usage over the past couple years, The Collegian’s upper management wishes to make clear to our audience that no content we publish will ever have interacted with generative AI in any way, whether that be an article, a photograph, an illustration or any other work we may publish. We will continue to enforce this strict policy this year, as it is of the utmost importance that our work is generated by students only. Our reader’s choice to engage with local student journalism is never one we take lightly, and we intend to ensure we continue to be worth your time and attention.

The Collegian’s upper management is divided into three different positions, each with specific responsibilities to ensure the paper’s 135-year-old history is treated with respect and maintained for the next generation. At the top of this institution and upper management is Editor-in-Chief Sophie Webb.

The Collegian’s editor in chief is in charge of all final production and publication decisions for the newspaper while overseeing all staff members. With that comes the responsibility to coordinate collaboration with other departments across RMSMC for multimedia opportunities given the current demands of media. Although The Collegian primarily covers CSU’s campus, Webb works to serve the entire Fort Collins community with relevant news and hire a staff that aligns with The Collegian’s editorial mission.

Webb started at The Collegian in high school and moved up to sports editor after working at the paper for one year. After learning and growing as sports editor, she eventually found herself in a conference room being interviewed by representatives of RMSMC for the editor-in-chief position.

During her time in this role, she wants to expand on accessibility by allowing our audience to consume The Collegian’s stories across multiple formats and in multiple different manners.

As editor in chief, Webb reads and approves every article published by The Collegian to ensure each story falls in line with our content and ethical standards and also maintains our high reputation for quality reporting.

Webb is also in charge of working with other department heads within RMSMC for collaboration, bringing our articles one step further in the multimedia process, more of which will be coming soon. There are also dozens of behind-the-scenes tasks that take place in our busy newsroom that she handles, but if readers have any other questions for her about what goes on around here, her position or content ideas, you can reach out to her at editor@collegian.com.

The second member of The Collegian’s upper management is Managing Editor Cait Mckinzie.

The managing editor is responsible for keeping the day-to-day processes of keeping The Collegian running. This involves ensuring desk editors and directors are able to meet deadlines and that freelance reporters and photographers are trained. Keeping newsroom morale high and solving emerging problems with care and quickness falls under her purview as well.

There are many things that led Mckinzie to this position, but first and foremost among them was a high school journalism class in her home town of Renton, Washington. She started as a freelance photographer at The Collegian in her first year at CSU after finding her passion for it in that classroom.

From there, she began leading the photo desk, which she did for two years. The leadership, managerial and field experience she gained in that role are things she carries with her into her new position.

In this position, she hopes to empower The Collegian’s editorial and freelance staff to put their best selves and best work into the CSU and Fort Collins communities. This involves advocating for their free speech rights, encouraging them to branch out of their comfort zones and assisting them in becoming better leaders, writers and photographers.

Mckinzie also handles training new freelancers. The Collegian’s training program involves one all-encompassing meeting and then helps new trainees narrow down to a specific desk or two where they can to start out writing. If readers are interested in getting involved with The Collegian, they can reach her at managingeditor@collegian.com.

The third and final member of The Collegian’s upper management is Executive Editor Willow Engle.

The executive editor runs The Collegian’s copy desk and is responsible for fact-checking and editing all written language published by The Collegian. Ostensibly, the executive editor’s role as a member of the paper’s editorial team is to ensure our content is as trustworthy, reliable and ethical as possible.

Engle has worked as a copy editor since her first year at CSU, and she has used that time to learn everything she possibly could from Lauren Pallemaerts, Adah McMillan and Claire Vogl, three brilliant women who made this paper more reliable and ethical every day they worked.

Engle, Rachel Johnson-Bothe — her copy chief — and her team of copy editors primarily work based off of the 58th edition of the Associated Press Stylebook in order to maintain consistency in The Collegian’s reporting and to train our staff for professional environments and expectations, but eagle-eyed readers may notice her editing style and approach to language is heavily influenced by William Strunk Jr. and E.B. White’s “The Elements of Style.” In areas where Engle elects to differ from these two works, she does so with the primary intention of inclusivity and accessibility. She believes the best form of editing is one which honors established tenets but respects the humanity of its readers more.

Readers who are interested in The Collegian’s editing process, have questions or have noticed an error can email Engle at copy@collegian.com.

The Collegian’s upper management is excited to begin a new year of student journalism, and we hope our love and passion for reporting to our community will be felt by anyone who chooses to pick up our paper or visit collegian.com.

Thank you,

Sophie Webb, Editor-in-Chief

Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor

Willow Engle, Executive Editor

Reach upper management at editor@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

More to Discover
More in Homepage
Meet the news desk: We're making a commitment to you
Meet the news desk: We're making a commitment to you
Meet the sports desk: Bringing experience, passion to CSU Athletics' new era
Meet the sports desk: Bringing experience, passion to CSU Athletics' new era
Meet the arts & entertainment desk: Shining light on a city of artists
Meet the arts & entertainment desk: Shining light on a city of artists
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Editor in Chief
Sophie Webb is returning to The Rocky Mountain Collegian for her junior year, stepping into the role of editor in chief. Webb always knew that college would be in her future, but the question always remained: where? Especially since, at the time, Colorado State University wasn’t near the top of the list. But in Webb’s junior year of high school, she, along with a few other journalists, visited CSU’s campus and The Collegian’s newsroom. A little over a year later, Webb would be working as a staff reporter during her senior year of high school. Because of the memories made and lessons learned over that spring semester, Webb solidified her choice to continue her academic career as a Ram. Webb is currently majoring in journalism and media communications while working towards a double minor in global environmental sustainability and legal studies. She is also the vice president for CSU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Prior to becoming editor in chief, Webb was hired as the sports editor despite not originally knowing too much about CSU sports and each program’s legacy. But through late-night press conferences and learning alongside some very talented people, Webb found her voice and confidence to do the role that she carries today. In this growing age of technology, Webb wants to honor legacy media by continuing to develop The Collegian’s print product while incorporating the current demands of society by introducing more collaboration between departments within Rocky Mountain Student Media. Most importantly, she wants to push this paper beyond it’s established reputation and serve the Fort Collins community with timely and accurate news. When Webb is not in the newsroom — which is becoming increasingly sparse — she can be found enjoying Colorado’s natural beauty, making a new playlist or trying to become better at cooking. In the meantime, she’ll be making her time count at The Collegian before her 2028 graduation.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.
Willow Engle
Willow Engle, Executive Editor
Willow Engle is The Rocky Mountain Collegian’s 2026-27 Executive Editor, and she is tremendously excited to spend her final year at Colorado State University working with her peers to put together a product worthy of the wonderful people who read it. Engle began her journey with The Collegian before ever taking a class at CSU, and she has never lived a day on campus in which she is not proud to be a part of such a wonderful ecosystem of passionate journalists, photographers, editors and more. Alongside Rachel Johnson-Bothe, her brilliant copy chief, Engle runs The Collegian‘s copy desk, which prides itself in its commitment to fact-checking, grammatical accuracy and writing proficiency. Engle is in her fourth year at CSU and will be graduating with a degree in English with an art history minor. Nature and poetry were Engle’s first two true loves in life, and she’s grateful to have been able to come to a university in which she can study and write ecopoetry with an attention to detail that such a beautiful genre deserves. Engle’s work has been featured in the 2025 and 2026 versions of Greyrock Review, and she has forthcoming work in Pine Hills Review. She was the 2026 first-place winner of CSU’s Undergraduate Creative & Performing Arts Scholarship award in poetry and is planning on pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in poetry and becoming a professor. Engle would not be in the position that she is without the wisdom, intelligence and kindness of her predecessor, the inimitable Claire Vogl. As she prepares to lead the paper alongside Editor-in-Chief Sophie Webb and Managing Editor Cait Mckinzie, she is filled with excitement to use the skills she’s learned over the past four years to spend as much time possible every week making a product she’s proud of. All remaining time will be spent wandering around taking photos of plants.
Leeann Albers
Leeann Albers, Photo Director
As Leeann Albers enters her junior year and begins her journey with The Rocky Mountain Collegian as co-director of the photo desk, guided by finding a decisive moment and running with it, she strives to extend the photo desk’s creativity and skills. Albers traveled to Fort Collins from Albuquerque, New Mexico — the 505. Feeling out of place in the business college, she switched to journalism and media communication in hopes of pursuing photojournalism. After her mom and dad sparked her love for cameras at an early age, that passion never dimmed. After she purchased her first real camera, she worked with Colorado State Athletics Digital Media, and she was hooked. That team helped find her niche and today she still continues to grow with the department.  When she has an ounce of free time, Albers loves to do outdoor activities such as fishing, snowboarding and hikes, with or without her camera. Albers is a big intramural sports player as well. She dabbles in arts and crafts, film photography (don’t knock it until you try it) and loves a local house show or live concert.  In hopes of building new skills, creating community and putting a smile on people’s faces with The Collegian’s photo desk, Albers is ecstatic to be a part of such an outstanding community of editors, writers and photographers. 