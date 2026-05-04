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White: Our water rights system fuels inequality

Skylar White, Collegian Columnist
May 4, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Natural resources in the United States are historically conquered and commodified in ways that prioritize economic development over human needs. The Western United States, in particular, is built upon the idea of seniority: the first settlers to new lands are the first to important resources and the first to draw from a water source.

Water, like many other natural resources, is a commodity that has been divided and allocated in systematically unfair ways. This notion of “owning” a resource so crucial to our planet casts a shadow over many people’s livelihoods.

Most of the western U.S., including Colorado, follows a foundational doctrine called the Doctrine of Prior Appropriation. This doctrine is often referred to as “first in time, first in right.” It means the first to use a water source has first rights to the water, granted they obtain a court decree verifying they have priority status.

Only once the senior rightsholder’s needs are satisfied can subsequent water rights be fulfilled. They must also divert the water for a “beneficial” use, such as municipal or agricultural use, and if they fail to do so, they’re at risk of forfeiting their rights to the water source.

This doctrine originated in a time when prior appropriation was beneficial to only certain groups. While it allows “senior” individuals first claim regardless of land ownership, the “first in time, first in right” concept gave codified advantages to settlers who appropriated water first. This discounted centuries of past Indigenous uses of water sources.

The United States’ obsession with seniority all falls apart the second that history enters the equation. No one has senior rights to a water source on a continent that was inhabited for thousands of years before becoming the United States of America. Saying an “initial” use of a resource equates to permanent rights further neglects the mass displacements of the 19th century.

The implications of this system are easy to see. We’ve built a foundation that allocates water based on title, not true need. From the backdrop of the doctrine, we find ourselves watching reservations lose access to water in favor of major corporations. In fact, only a small percentage of reservations even have quantified water rights at the moment. A system like this is bound to hurt people.

During droughts, like the current one Colorado is experiencing, many groups are left without water, while much of it is diverted to the “senior” user. If left uncorrected, the state could find itself dealing with major municipal and agricultural losses.

Water rights are at a tipping point. Droughts in the western U.S. are changing our climate — and we need to change with them. Even if precipitation returns to normal rates in the coming years, we are still reaching higher temperatures than ever before. The Doctrine of Prior Appropriation system cannot last forever in a shifting environment, especially not one in which we consistently grow more water stressed. And as urbanization in Colorado expands, there’s a higher demand for water every day. The western U.S. is playing with fire — distributing water they do not have — without much worry for the future.

Moving forward, water rights need to be reformed. Prior appropriation works in theory: We distribute water to the highest-priority needs first, then allocate the remaining water to other places. But the problem occurs when priority is wrongly assigned and water usage surpasses the actual water we may have. Prior appropriation should ensure high-priority needs are met — yet, in reality, many important groups are left out.

Some senior rights holders have already begun giving up old priorities for the sake of nature-based solutions, but we still need reforms to address newer issues such as global warming-fueled droughts.

Global warming issues aren’t going away but our water sources might be. Water isn’t unlimited; we need water rights that address systematic and modern issues to move us to a place that’s ready to support Colorado’s future.

​Reach Skylar White at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.