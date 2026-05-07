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Raikow: Witness — lessons as a Collegian photographer

Sofia Raikow, Assistant Photo Director
May 7, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Courtesy of Cait Mckinzie

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

My delightful time spent at The Collegian inspired me to further my understanding of photography as the accumulation of crucial visual evidence for telling stories.

I have always operated to tie visual imagery to the written word. At The Collegian, I’ve had space to engage with the mere concept of a photographer, and question, what is the deeper role of the photographer in a journalistic workspace? In working toward gathering imagery to support stories, a photographer identifies a story’s objective manifestation in the world and composes imagery to communicate their viewpoint. With this, photojournalism seems to act as an elegant connection point for readers in illustrating the “realness” of a story, concept or issue.

The practice of photography balances a fine line between remaining deeply connected to the objective world and inevitably reflecting your perspective. The process of photographing an event, subject or location is ultimately writing light information to a sensor. The photographer captures what is really there, documenting real-time moments. Yet there is so much intentionality involved in capturing moments, such that every photographer on The Collegian’s staff has a unique style. 

Successful photography requires having a keen awareness of the story unraveling in front of you. Any story about people in our Fort Collins community, notable events, special research or breaking news consists of goal-directed actors and factors involved in the story at hand. The photojournalist can leverage timing and location to capture moments that are representative of overarching stories.

In the sense that photographs are visually representative components of stories, they act as symbols of communication just like typography and the written word. Glancing at a successful composition, you can infer a story. With one click of a button, I’ve learned that taking a photo is quite simple; however, a simple image is symbolic for a complex story. It’s crucial to ask yourself when taking photos, what is the most information I can possibly communicate with one click of a button? This is what makes good photography so challenging.

To depict “what is happening” is to physically locate where a story is occurring and point at it. In this way, photography functions to provide evidence that demonstrates the realness of events. Photos act as evidence for readers to further understand a story as something happening in their world. The other element of this is that the photographer is our witness of the occurrence. A photographer cannot avoid becoming face-to-face with the story at hand. You can’t fake it, and you absolutely must engage with people, locations and environments in order to document them. I can’t help but think there is something astonishingly human about the process of photographing for stories. 

Thank you to all the editors at The Collegian for embracing me as an assistant photo director for one year. I have definitely learned more about what it means to be a photographer by being a part of the publication process. Working with Photo Director Cait Mckinzie has been exceptional. John Eisele has provided great mentorship and supervision in directing our photography team. I’m certainly grateful for The Collegian’s staff photographers for being an awesome team to work with.

Thank you!

Sofia Raikow was the 2025-26 assistant photo director of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. She can no longer be reached at photo@collegian.com, but she can be reached on Instagram @manyspiritz.

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About the Contributors
Sofia Raikow
Sofia Raikow, Assistant Photo Director
Sofia Raikow is a fourth-year fine art major with a concentration in photo image making and philosophy minor. She was born in Berkeley, California, and raised in Richmond and El Cerrito in the San Francisco Bay Area. She is the acting assistant photo director of The Collegian for the 2025-26 school year after working as a staff photographer her junior year. Her favorite aspects of working for The Collegian are going out into the field to take portraits of interesting people and building visual stories found in the community. Her favorite visual assignments to take on are science profiles because she likes to ask bucketloads of questions to researchers about their work. As assistant photo director, she is responsible for helping lead The Collegian’s team of staff photographers, helping acquire strong visual aids for stories in the newspaper. One of her most valuable work experiences was acting as a behind-the-scenes still photography team lead for an annual film festival in California. She loves fine art photography because finding an impactful photo can change her perspective of the world. She also loves to write poetry about her daily life and listen to music. Her favorite musical artist is SZA. Her favorite food is pho, and she likes to wind down by cooking.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.