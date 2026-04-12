This week in ASCSU: Addressing basic needs, upholding SDC representation

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened April 8 for the 27th session of the 55th senate.

Following the swearing in of new senators and associates, Bill #5552, “Funding Rams Against Hunger Pocket Pantries for FY27,” passed during the consent agenda.

During Gallery Input, speakers expressed their support for legislation that was reviewed during the session, as well as shared recent experiences with discrimination.

Following campus community reports, the executive, legislative and judicial branches gave their respective reports. During executive reports, Jelicity Luna, director of governmental affairs, shared updates on legislation endorsed by the Legislative Strategic Advisory Board.

Following The Collegian’s reporting on ASCSU officials accepting funds from the Campus Victory Fund, a subset of Turning Point USA, Speaker of the Senate Brooke Reese shared during legislative reports that she has been discussing how ASCSU can amend its governing documents to prevent these transactions from repeating.

Moving into old business, Bill #5549, “Maintaining Disabled Student Representation in the ASCSU Senate,” was visited. As a result of ongoing changes that impact the Student Disability Center, Bill #5549 “aims to maintain senate seats designated for disabled student representation.”

“It’s essential that this invaluable resource to the student community remains embedded in our student body so that it can continue to advocate for students to the fullest and most free extent,” said Ant Albrecht, co-chair of CSU’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America, who spoke during gallery input.

Following discussion and debate, Bill #5549 was sent to the Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Moving into New Business, Resolution #5553, “Addressing Issues Related to CSU On-Campus Housing Affordability,” was visited. Resolution #5553 aims to express “the student body’s concern over the disproportionate rise in CSU on-campus housing costs from 2021-22 to 2025-26, relative to student income growth, and calls on CSU Housing and Dining Services to conduct an affordability review with transparent, student-inclusive processes.”

“Resolution #5553 is a great way to actually make our administration more transparent about the decisions that it is making when increasing costs for students to live here,” said Ian Catcher, a speaker during gallery input. “You are increasing housing for what? There’s still mold in the buildings. There’s still bats in the buildings. There’s holes in the walls. Why are we increasing the cost of living?”

Following Q&A, Resolution #5553 was sent to the University Affairs Committee and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Continuing into new business, Bill #5554, “Renaming of the ASCSU Housing Caucus,” was visited. The bill aims to rename the Housing Caucus to the ASCSU Housing and Basic Needs Caucus. The renaming is to “better reflect (the Housing Caucus) purpose and to improve the Caucus’s visibility as a resource and partner,” the bill reads.

After Q&A, Bill #5554 was sent to the Internal Affairs Committee and University Affairs Committee.

Finally, Bill #5555, “Re-Establishment of the ASCSU Constitution Caucus,” was visited. Alongside re-establishing the ASCSU Constitution Caucus, the bill aims to improve the constitution’s “accessibility and logistical functionality.”

Following Q&A, Bill #5555 was sent to the Internal Affairs Committee.

ASCSU Senate will reconvene April 15.