CSU women’s basketball to compete in Mountain West Championship against in-state rival

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 10, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The Colorado State University women’s basketball team celebrates its win against the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the Mountain West semifinals March 9. The team will face Air Force Academy in the final round of the tournament.

LAS VEGAS — Only one more tango till the Big Dance.

Yet this championship game is not a regular competitive match. It’s amplified as Colorado fans will see its two Mountain West teams, No. 3 Colorado State and No. 9 Air Force, face off for a chance to make it to March Madness.

The Rams performed well in February, finishing with a 6-1 record, which carried over into March and eventually the MW Tournament, helping CSU secure a first-round bye.

The Rams’ first order of business was Grand Canyon.

CSU ran the game right down to the wire, as it wasn’t until the final second of the game that Madelyn Bragg made a layup, sending Ram fans into a frenzy of cheers since not too long ago, CSU had been eliminated in its first game of the tournament.

For Bragg, instead of holding onto the win, she wiped the slate clean and focused on what was in front of her.

“You (have) got to reset,” Bragg said. “Each team is a different battle of its own. I mean, sure, the momentum from last night’s game definitely carried. But tonight, my other teammates stepped up and did their jobs.”

The next order of business was taking down UNLV, a team that the Rams hadn’t done well against in recent years. The Lady Rebels had actually eliminated CSU from the MW Tournament two seasons ago, meaning each of the UNLV players had targets on their backs.

But in the second quarter, one of the Rams’ best players, Lexus Bargesser, left the game injured. She hopped on one foot around the court and assisted herself to the medical area. She later came out with her knee wrapped and didn’t see action for the rest of the game.

“I mean, prayers up to (Lexus) for that,” McKenna Murphy said. “She’s a great teammate, (and an) even better person. I think just knowing that she’s probably out for the next game, we can go get a win for her.”

With Bargesser out, it was up to the rest of CSU’s playmakers to not only play to advance in the tournament but also fight for the loss of their teammate who couldn’t be there.

And then came Marta Leimane.

From the first quarter of the game, Leimane made two key 3-pointers and was unstoppable from there. She never slowed her pace and finished off Monday’s contest with 16 points, making 4-of-5 3’s.

Leimane also tacked on three rebounds and four assists, marking herself as the MVP of the night.

“(Marta) is such a good player,” fellow senior Hannah Ronsiek said. “Throughout her career here, she’s had some ebbs and flows, but to see her come back as the player I know she can be is super awesome, and I’m super proud of her.”

Brooke Carlson also had a highly productive night as she finished with 19 points, 14 of which came from the second half.

Although it was hard to lose Bargesser, the Rams stepped up for her and bought themselves a ticket to the championship and a chance to play their in-state rival. Bargesser’s status for Tuesday remains questionable, per head coach Ryun Williams.

The Falcons had a 7-13 conference record before the tournament, but when they stepped into the Thomas and Mack Center, something clicked. In their first game of the tournament, AFA pulled the upset against Wyoming as they took the lead at the beginning of the game and never let up.

Its top scorer was Milahnie Perry with 18 points.

After the win, the Falcons moved on to the quarterfinals, in which they took on No. 1 San Diego State.

The previous two times the Aztecs and Falcons had met earlier in the season, SDSU won — as it had in most games throughout the season. In fact, the second game against the Aztecs was AFA’s last regular conference game, and it lost 74-57.

Five days later, the Falcons got their chance for revenge.

Despite SDSU having the lead going into halftime, the competitive energy came through, as both teams doubled their offensive output. Perry once again came out with the most points for AFA with a career-high of 33.

Near the end of the game, the Falcons stretched the lead to 10 points, which ended up solidifying the rest of the matchup, making that win as history with the first time either AFA basketball program won two games in the MW Tournament.

The Falcons had one last team to go against before the championship matchup: Boise State. It was their second-ever semifinal appearance, and once again, they pulled the upset and walked out with a tight 68-66 victory, securing their first-ever postseason championship bid.

Perry was a massive weapon, finishing the night with 27 points.

“Perry’s arguably the hottest player in the country right now,” Williams said. “When you have that weaponry, and they’re always disruptive, they always play with incredible effort. … That’s why we know we’re going to have to play our best game of the tournament (against AFA). There’s no question about that.”

This will be the first time that a No. 9 seed will compete in the championship game since 2008.

AFA lost both times this season to CSU, but what the Falcons have shown throughout their wins is that teams that have previously beaten them can’t get too comfortable.

The Colorado teams will face each other at 6:30 p.m. PT Tuesday.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Colorado State University women's basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) dribbles down the court during CSU's game against the University of Nevada Las Vegas March 9.
Marta Leimane fills void as CSU women's basketball survives UNLV in semifinals
A translucent sign with the ASCSU logo in the center of a wood-paneled wall, flanked by the American flag on the left and Colorado flag on the right. A podium is below the sign.
Current, former ASCSU officials admit to accepting funds from conservative org, Nunley declines to comment
Szostak: AI is journalism's kryptonite, not its tool
Szostak: AI is journalism's kryptonite, not its tool
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Brooke Carlson (2) struggles to make a shot while facing pressure from University of Nevada Las Vegas defense during CSU's game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Carlson put 19 points on the board for the Rams, making her CSU's highest scorer of the game.
4 takeaways from CSU women's basketball's semifinal win over UNLV
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Marta Leimane (14) fights through University of Nevada Las Vegas guard Mariah Elohim (2) during CSU's game against UNLV in the Mountain West tournament March 9. Leimane scored 16 points for the Rams after becoming a major player after Lexus Bargesser (2) was pulled out for an injury.
Live updates: CSU women's basketball battles in Mountain West semifinals against UNLV
Colorado State University women's basketball guard Lexus Bargesser (3) pushes through Grand Canyon Univesrity's defense during CSU's game against GCU in the Mountain West tournament March 8.
Colorado State women's basketball to compete in semifinals against UNLV
Graphic of the words "Letter to the Editor" written on notebook paper.
LTTE: CSU leadership policies suppress marginalized students
Andee Kaplan discusses the importance of the Tomoa Skip in her office at the Statistics Building Feb. 25. "The Tomoa Skip is an example of a transferable skill from another discipline coming into speed climbing and completely changing the game," Kaplan said. "There are not very many male professional speed climbers at the highest level who are not doing it."
CSU statistics professor analyzes effects of Tomoa Skip on speed climbing
Competing visions of development seek to shape future of housing in FoCo
Competing visions of development seek to shape future of housing in FoCo
About the Contributors
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.