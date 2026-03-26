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Galindo-Bartley: Comfort is always a needed indulgence

Gia Galindo-Bartley, Collegian Columnist
March 26, 2026
Collegian | Allie Seibel
A crowd of students wait at the RAMwich lunch station at Braiden Hall Dec. 5, 2024. RAMwich is one of the lunch station options at Braiden Dining Center, which is open Sunday-Friday.

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As a child, my favorite part of a road trip was stopping in the town over for breakfast at McDonald’s; I’d get a sausage McMuffin, hash browns and an orange juice every time. I’ve carried this same order into adulthood, for those days when a little nostalgic pick-me-up is needed. 

Something along the lines of the phrase, “Comfort will kill you,” is often said in response to avoiding new experiences. It seems as though the idea of growth is the end-all be-all. But while growth is not something to view negatively in any form, it’s tiring to attempt to change everything about yourself all of the time.

Every weekday at 11 a.m., dozens of RAMwich orders flood in almost immediately to Braiden Hall. While my heart goes out to the dining hall staff as this overwhelming part of the day begins, I can’t help but feel a tinge of joy that this routine never changes.

The community members of Colorado State University flock to RAMwich like clockwork because it never changes. With RAMwich, you can expect the same thing every single time.

In a world where things are in a constant state of unpredictability, simple joys — like your favorite sandwich or your fast food order — are needed. Although running after new experiences is also needed from time to time, familiarity isn’t poisonous; in fact, when comfort exists in addition to new experiences, it’ll ultimately help you grow more. 

“Be your best self” is a phrase that people like to throw around a lot, but what we fail to remember too often is that the definition of your “best self” is up to you and only you. The internet’s push toward “growth” and a “better you” are only performative ploys for artificial improvement rather than supportive actions meant to propel others’ natural growth. 

Forcing yourself to stay away from things that bring you joy and comfort for the sake of individualizing yourself or in pursuit of an intangible “best” version isn’t actually living — it’s just a constant race with no finish line in sight. 

Find solace in the idea of a routine, even if that routine is something simple, like a weekly walk to your favorite park or grabbing a hash brown at McDonald’s in the morning. Why spend the greater number of your years in a state of constant anxiety regarding how to live your life “better,” or rather, how to live your life in a constant performance for others? Why not live your life for you?

Practicing moderation is key to ensuring that you can live a life you are proud of. Indulgence isn’t as negative a concept as we’ve made it out to be. 

Go out with your friends until the sun rises. Get the RAMwich. Take a day to relax. Nap for however long your heart desires. Indulge. Life is short — eat the damn cake.

Reach Gia Galindo-Bartley at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Allie Seibel is returning for her third and final year as editor-in-chief of The Collegian. Seibel is a senior studying journalism and media communication with minors in business administration, legal studies and political science. Following graduation in May, she plans to attend law school. She is a member of the CSU Honors program and also serves as an Honors ambassador, and she delights in getting to interact with prospective and new honors students each year. She is also involved around campus with the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership, recently completing the CSU in D.C. internship program where she served as a communications intern with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators based in Washington, D.C. She is a member of both the Society of Professional Journalists and Phi Alpha Delta pre-law fraternity. Seibel has won journalistic awards on both the state and national levels across her years and focuses her reporting mainly on state and local politics in Fort Collins and Colorado, as well as investigative reporting. Seibel’s journey to this, her final year at The Collegian, began before her college career even started, hired as news editor before she began as a student on campus. From there, she became the editor in chief of The Collegian her sophomore year and is the first to hold three terms at the helm of the 134-year-old institution. Seibel is deeply committed to the legacy of The Collegian both in print and online, and she takes the responsibility of safeguarding the paper, alongside ensuring constant innovation and relevancy, very seriously. She has never been prouder of anything than she is of her three — soon to be four — years of work at this newspaper. Outside of work and other responsibilities, Seibel can be found tucked away with a book, trying out a new recipe, planning out where in the world she wants to travel to next, cross stitching or completing yet another paint-by-numbers kit that her apartment walls do not have space for. Seibel credits The Collegian with giving her a voice and allowing her to find her strength. She has entered her final year with bittersweet anticipation for what is to come.