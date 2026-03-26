Galindo-Bartley: Comfort is always a needed indulgence

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

As a child, my favorite part of a road trip was stopping in the town over for breakfast at McDonald’s; I’d get a sausage McMuffin, hash browns and an orange juice every time. I’ve carried this same order into adulthood, for those days when a little nostalgic pick-me-up is needed.

Something along the lines of the phrase, “Comfort will kill you,” is often said in response to avoiding new experiences. It seems as though the idea of growth is the end-all be-all. But while growth is not something to view negatively in any form, it’s tiring to attempt to change everything about yourself all of the time.

Every weekday at 11 a.m., dozens of RAMwich orders flood in almost immediately to Braiden Hall. While my heart goes out to the dining hall staff as this overwhelming part of the day begins, I can’t help but feel a tinge of joy that this routine never changes.

The community members of Colorado State University flock to RAMwich like clockwork because it never changes. With RAMwich, you can expect the same thing every single time.

In a world where things are in a constant state of unpredictability, simple joys — like your favorite sandwich or your fast food order — are needed. Although running after new experiences is also needed from time to time, familiarity isn’t poisonous; in fact, when comfort exists in addition to new experiences, it’ll ultimately help you grow more.

“Be your best self” is a phrase that people like to throw around a lot, but what we fail to remember too often is that the definition of your “best self” is up to you and only you. The internet’s push toward “growth” and a “better you” are only performative ploys for artificial improvement rather than supportive actions meant to propel others’ natural growth.

Forcing yourself to stay away from things that bring you joy and comfort for the sake of individualizing yourself or in pursuit of an intangible “best” version isn’t actually living — it’s just a constant race with no finish line in sight.

Find solace in the idea of a routine, even if that routine is something simple, like a weekly walk to your favorite park or grabbing a hash brown at McDonald’s in the morning. Why spend the greater number of your years in a state of constant anxiety regarding how to live your life “better,” or rather, how to live your life in a constant performance for others? Why not live your life for you?

Practicing moderation is key to ensuring that you can live a life you are proud of. Indulgence isn’t as negative a concept as we’ve made it out to be.

Go out with your friends until the sun rises. Get the RAMwich. Take a day to relax. Nap for however long your heart desires. Indulge. Life is short — eat the damn cake.

Reach Gia Galindo-Bartley at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.