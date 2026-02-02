Horoscopes Feb. 2-8

This week opens on the heels of a powerful Leo full moon that directed the lunar spotlight to our emotional needs and revealed what it feels like to finally stand in the room as ourselves rather than who we think we should be. What comes next feels less like a continuation and more like a reckoning.

Since late summer, Uranus has been in retrograde, quietly destabilizing our sense of security around money, values, work and long-term stability. Finally, marvelously, it goes direct on Wednesday to give us a bit of a pressure release. Things are moving now, but what’s outdated becomes harder to justify maintaining.

Communication may be the first area of maintenance as Mercury forms a sextile to Chiron early in the week, offering a rare opportunity for reflective conversation and honest repair. This aspect softens defensiveness, helping us articulate not just what we think but why we feel. On Thursday, however, Mercury squares Uranus, which can turn well-meaning communication into surprise revelations and abrupt shifts in perspective. However startling, know that this is a divine invitation to refine how we think and talk about what matters most.

Mercury moves beneath the surface from Aquarius into Pisces Feb. 6, shifting our thinking from analysis to intuition. Our thoughts become more emotionally attuned as Pisces works her magic on the third eye and throat chakras, infusing our communication with empathy, metaphors and nuance.

Right now the stars seem to be teaching us how subtle inner adjustments can ripple outward in very real ways. Speak truth gently, my dear beams of light, and expect the unexpected as you let your values evolve without guilt.

Love, a clear-eyed Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Uranus stationing direct in Taurus reactivates your second house of money and self-worth, meaning unexpected changes could lead you to reconsider how you earn or value your contributions. If the stars spark surprising conversations about income or priorities, remain adaptable, not defensive. Even in your relationships, Aries, it might be time to ask how much independence and security can coexist.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Uranus turns direct in your sign Feb. 4, releasing pressure that’s been building around identity, authenticity and autonomy. You may finally make a decision you’ve been postponing or reclaim a part of yourself that you negotiated away. However, Mercury square Uranus can trigger sudden clarity or communication breakdowns. Speak your needs clearly; emotional boundaries will serve you well.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You will be blessed with a healing voice this week, so expect honest conversations about feelings or past misunderstandings. The stars might also surprise you with a new idea or perspective that really shifts how you see a situation. Write this down before you rationalize it away. Pisces will help your intuition become a stronger guide in how you communicate and interpret others. It is time to perceive what you missed before and maybe let go of unhelpful coping mechanisms along the way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Mercury’s square to Uranus could bring news, logistical surprises or emotional revelations related to domestic responsibilities. Something that felt stalled in your home life may finally begin to move, and Cancer, you are ready. Venus sextile Chiron will help soften old wounds around belonging or expectation that, in retrospect, may have shaped you more than you thought. To make this week easier, listen for solutions that blend stability with flexibility.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Last week’s Leo full moon still reverberates in your chart as you balance self-expression with collaboration. This plus Mercury square Uranus might feel like a lightning bolt of insight, but slow down Leo. Use your heightened energy to update your strategy rather than react impulsively. This week, the universe asks you to recalibrate your public image or long-term plans with greater honesty.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Even practical, routine areas of your life have an element of surprise this week — yes, a Virgo’s worst nightmare. Uranus turning direct may bring shifts in work habits, health routines or how you manage daily life logistics. Luckily, Mercury square Uranus suggests breakthrough thinking, so maybe try a new system instead of insisting the old one still works. Look into what is not being said.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Values and shared resources get a wake up call as Uranus stations direct, inviting you to rethink how you share, owe or invest. Astrology of the midweek might bring unexpected financial news or reveal to you something that is unbalanced. As the weekend approaches, Venus square Uranus might stir some tension between intimacy and freedom, but you will be able to communicate tenderly without losing your edge. Seeking clarity around what you need from others will be liberating.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Venus sextile Chiron early in the week opens a healing channel in close relationships, while Mercury entering Pisces Friday will soften communication around more hidden and personal areas. For a rare moment, you may find emotional nuance easier to express than usual. Seize that moment, Scorpio. Uranus direct in Taurus can loosen deep-seated emotional patterns or bring a breakthrough in resolving trust issues. Be open to subtle but meaningful shifts in how you connect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Uranus direct finally nudges creativity and romantic expression, especially if you’ve felt blocked or uninspired. Unexpected developments in how you play, create or connect socially will become fuel for fresh enthusiasm, finally giving you the tools you need to work through those blockages. However, a schedule, job duty or wellness pattern that has been unstable may scramble your plans. Build extra time into your schedule, and trust the cosmic tides to take you where you need to go.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

I know you will hate to hear this one, but I also know you felt this coming, Capricorn. As Uranus stationing direct loosens old assumptions about goals and long-term security, a structural shift may now become inevitable rather than optional. Although you have been dutifully treading water for the past several months, the universe may now be pushing you under and forcing you to take a risk. Don’t hold your breath, Capricorn. You have been mentally preparing for this. Search for clarity about where your efforts actually pay off, and focus on healing past wounds or disappointments. This is how you find better pathways.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Something you’ve been sitting with since late summer may suddenly demand movement or decision, especially if that something concerns stability, home or long-term security. Mercury square Uranus on Thursday can bring abrupt realizations or tense conversations, especially around family dynamics or personal boundaries. Expect clarity, even if it is uncomfortable. Explain to them — and yourself — that you are not changing direction on impulse; you are responding to pressure that’s been building for months.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Mercury enters your sign on Feb. 6, where it will stay until April, ultimately softening your thought and speech while bringing intuitive clarity. You may express what was previously difficult to articulate with uncommon nuance. Uranus direct in Taurus could spark sudden insights about identity or personal goals that you have been on the brink of realizing. Use your heightened vibrations to navigate upcoming relationship tests concerning a balance between closeness and independence.