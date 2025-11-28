Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Momentum meets chemistry as CSU volleyball aims for another MW title

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
November 27, 2025
Collegian | Sophie Webb
The players for Colorado State University volleyball embrace some of the graduating seniors after the Rams won their Senior Day match against the University of New Mexico Nov. 22. CSU’s next match is against San Diego State in the Mountain West Tournament.

At the end of the 2024 season for Colorado State volleyball, all starters but one either graduated or transferred out. Gaping holes were left needing to be filled as these players would be going against teams that had been together for years.

This season isn’t just a fight because it’s CSU’s final run in the Mountain West — it marks the program’s 50th year, adding even more weight to every match.

And even with more than half of the team being newcomers, the on-court chemistry clicked, and the Rams quickly rose through the ranks of the MW conference.

But before it began taking on conference opponents, CSU walked away with the Golden Spike trophy in September after beating Colorado in two separate matches. At the time, CU was 9-0, only losing a set here and there, but the Rams had different plans.

The Buffs are now in the top 30 teams for the NCAA, with only six losses — one-third of which were because of the green and gold.

CSU tried to carry the momentum into its first conference game of the season: Border War. Yet Wyoming took over and won in five sets. In the teams’ second matchup a month later, the Rams sought revenge and shut down the Cowgirls in three sets.

And now, CSU almost had the chance to take down UW one last time within the conference, but after the Cowgirls were eliminated within the first round, the Rams will now go against San Diego State.

CSU’s regular season finished Nov. 22 with a 3-1 win over New Mexico, but if the Rams’ goals come to fruition, the ride is far from over.

In its penultimate game of the regular season, CSU needed to win just one of the two last games to guarantee the second spot within the MW Tournament.

And because of hitters Halle Jameson and Eve Wilson tacking on 19 kills each — with Wilson surpassing the blocking expectation and Jameson thriving in the back row — the Rams were able to power through with a win against Grand Canyon.

As the second seed, CSU’s first game is Friday against the winner of No. 3 UW and No. 6 SDSU, and the Aztecs ended up pulled through with the upset, advancing to the next round.

The Rams haven’t seen much of SDSU this year, meeting just once in the regular season — a matchup CSU won. Although they only gave one set up, it was closer than the overall set score might imply.

The Rams only won by a few points for the first two sets and after dropping the third, pulled out and won by seven points. SDSU actually notched five more kills and seven more digs, not letting up the win easily.

Historically, CSU has handled the Aztecs well, winning 53 of the 72 all-time meetings. But with a championship and an NCAA berth on the line, the Rams aim to make it win 54.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Utah State is scheduled to go against No. 4 Boise State after the Broncos beat GCU in three sets. USU had a strong conference season, as it went undefeated, holding on to its 19-game win streak.

CSU and the Aggies first met in the 2025 season in early October, with USU running away with a sweep. Yet less than a month later, the Rams traveled to Logan, UT, and managed to take one set away from USU, but still fell short.

Given the standings, the two programs are projected to meet in the championship, with the winner securing an automatic NCAA bid.

Last season, CSU finished the conference season as the first seed and kept the title by powering past San Jose State in the championship match, then headed to the NCAA, where it took on Texas A&M, and was shut down, getting knocked out in the first round.

But now, the Rams are utilizing their young, emerging talent with the few collegiate veterans on the team. With head coach Emily Kohan emphasizing how the break allowed players to rest their bodies — and the Rams riding a four-match win streak — CSU steps into the semifinals with momentum and renewed strength.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.