Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU football finds progress after bye week, still falls short to UNLV

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
November 9, 2025
Collegian | Erica Pickering
Aitor Urionabarrenechea prepares to start Colorado State University’s play against UNLV Nov. 8. CSU lost 42-10.

Progress is there but still far from perfection.

Colorado State football demonstrated that it still has a long way to go to before becoming the top in its conference after tallying its seventh loss 42-10 against UNLV Saturday.

As the Rams exited Canvas Stadium, they not only left behind their home win-streak against the Rebels — CSU hadn’t lost at home to UNLV since 2002 — but also their bowl-game eligibility.

“I did see progress,” interim head coach Tyson Summers said. “I did see us be able to take a lot of the things that we’ve worked on and continue to try to build off of, and I thought we were able to do that, but we’ve got to do a better job of playing disciplined and being able to sustain those things.”

Although all sides of the field needed sharpening, Summers did what he could to shift the momentum late in the game and benched starting quarterback Jackson Brousseau once again, bringing in Darius Curry.

“I think (Curry) has done really well, I like (Curry) a lot,” Summers said. “He brings a spark to us, for sure. I thought (Brousseau) played better tonight than he did the week before, and we’ll continue to work with both of those guys and build packages around that we feel like, give us the best chance to be successful.”

In both games with Summers as interim head coach, Brousseau’s been pulled, highlighting CSU’s inconsistency with stability for the quarterback position — an obstacle that has come into play time and time again.

“We’ve talked a lot about what doubt looks like and feels like, and it’s been a tough season; it has,” Summers said. “We try to go through each day and and try to be the same person each day, and that’s what I talked to them about tonight.”

But the Rams have had a far from average season, especially within the past month.

After a hectic turn of events with the departure of former head coach Jay Norvell and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi — resulting in Summers stepping up as interim head coach and the promotion of Grant Chestnut to play-caller — the Rams had less than a week to come together and play their Border War game.

It evidently proved to be too much, resulting in CSU’s first shutout game of the season.

Yet after a defeating rivalry loss, the Rams took the time to return to their family, reflect and practice through the bye week to take on UNLV. Despite a solid start from CSU, the Rebels quickly took over.

“I was really proud of our guys; I thought they did a nice job being able to come out of the gate and, again, score some early opportunities,” Summers said. “I did make some of those decisions in the second quarter, and, you know, they didn’t work out. And that’s part of what it is, and what I’ve got to do a better job with.”

After a few failed attempts from UNLV, Jai’Den Thomas found the hole in the Rams’ defense and took off. He provided two of the Rebels’ three early-game explosive drives, each over 50 yards.

Even defensive leader Owen Long somewhat struggled compared to his usual production, tallying seven tackles, this being only his second game of the season in which he didn’t rack up double digits in tackles.

“Sometimes we get in our own heads and we start snowballing,” defensive back Jace Bellah said. “And we just (have) got to keep continuing (to do) what Summers is preaching to us, to stay together play-by-play and keep getting after it.”

Bellah led the defense with grabbing CSU’s singular interception by cutting off the Rebels in the end zone, and was second for the team in tackles behind Jaseim Mitchell with nine.

But ultimately, the cracks in the defense and offense broke.

“I feel like, as an (offensive player), when defense makes a play like that, we just have to execute,” running back Jalen Dupree said. “There’s no other way of saying it, but we just (have) got to step up, just can’t leave him hanging out there.”

Specifically within the offense, the quarterback room wasn’t the only struggle. UNLV practically doubled in total yards with 571 compared to CSU’s 292.

The biggest rushing highlight of the night for the Rams came on a 56-yard run from Dupree. But that happened early in the first, with CSU struggling to replicate its early success for the rest of the game.

“We’ve got to be able to find ways to sustain those things, and, like I said, I’ve got to do a better job as the head coach and making some decisions there,” Summers said. “And I’ve got to do a better job, obviously, trying to get our defense ready to play, but ultimately, both of those things fall on me.”

Within the second half, the Rams only had two first downs, and as a unit, were only able to convert once on third down, ending the night 1-13.

“The truth is I’ve got to do a good job each day of being able to go through and help those guys,” Summers said. “So, as long as I can continue to get the guys to believe and continue to have see progress and see growth, and … continue to trust me and what I’m trying to do as a leader … then they know I care about them, then I think all those things will work themselves out.”

Although CSU lost its chance at a bowl game for the 2025 season, the Rams still have three games left, the next being an away game Nov. 15 against New Mexico at 1:00 p.m.

“I still want to play aggressive,” Summers said. “I still want to be able to give our guys the best chance to win. I still want to figure out ways that we can create rhythm early in the game and continue to try to sustain it. … And if we can do those things and put those things together, we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to (succeed).”

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on social media @sophgwebb.

Interested in more sports content? Sign up for Ram Report here for weekly CSU sports updates!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Fall
Javion Kinnard (24) looks for the ball during a route in Colorado State University's game against UNLV Nov. 8. UNLV won 42-10.
4 takeaways from CSU football's deteriorating loss against UNLV
Jalen Dupree rushes down the field in Colorado State University's game against UNLV. The teams faced off in Canvas Stadium Nov. 8.
Live updates: CSU football fights for redemption against UNLV
Colorado State University football running back Lloyd Avant (25) runs the ball down the field while wide receiver Lavon Brown (8) helps hold back University of Wyoming's defense Oct. 25. Avant contributed 14 rushing yards to CSU's game total of 94 rushing yards.
CSU football works to rebuild itself, sets sights on UNLV
More in Football
Colorado State University football quarterback Darius Curry (3) looks for a teammate to throw to while being rushed by the University of Wyoming's defense Oct. 25. "I saw a lot of good things from Darius," said interim head coach Tyson Summers. "I think, given the opportunity, he earned it by the way he played a couple of weeks ago."
Gallery: CSU football surrenders Bronze Boot to University of Wyoming
Colorado State University football defensive backs Chris Jackson (0) and Lemondre Joe (7) take down University of Wyoming wide receiver Chris Durr Jr. (13) during CSU's game against UW Oct. 25.
CSU football's MW Border War series ends in skunk, disappointment in Wyoming
Colorado State University football quarterback Jackson Brousseau (7) throws the ball to a teammate while facing pressure from the University of Wyoming's defense Oct. 25. Brousseau threw 99 yards and three interceptions by the end of the game.
Live updates: Tyson Summers makes debut as interim head coach against Wyoming
More in Homepage
Associated Students of Colorado State University senator Jackson Singleton listens to former senator Madeleine Kamberg's remarks regarding the revised university policy on free speech during a senate session Oct. 8. Multiple members of the campus community attended the session to voice their disapproval of the policy changes.
This week in ASCSU: Free speech resolution passes
Ryan Warner, radio show host at Colorado Public Radio, gives tips to journalism students on how to run a radio show and podcast at Colorado State University Nov. 3. "One thing about mistakes (or stumbles) is that it does transmit (that) you're live," Warner said. "It does tell the audience, 'I'm a human being.'"
CPR broadcasts 'Colorado Matters' live from CSU
Seymour: Giving compliments fights collective apathy
Seymour: Giving compliments fights collective apathy
About the Contributor
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
Sophie Webb is returning as the sports editor for The Collegian, expanding her love of journalism beyond the classroom.  Writing has always fascinated Webb, who has been writing short stories since third grade. In high school, she decided to try her hand at journalism. Soon after discovering her passion for journalism, she began working for The Collegian while in high school, and after her first semester of college, she was named sports editor.  This year, Webb aims to push herself out of her comfort zone and consistently expand the sports desk, whether that involves helping writers discover their place within the field or collaborating with other departments to increase the quality of content and level of engagement. The Collegian has not only allowed her the opportunity to further her writing and leadership skills but has also given her a second home in the newsroom. Walking in every day confirms she made the right choice in following her passion. Webb knows she can make an impact through her writing, which is why she plans on becoming a full-time journalist post-graduation and, for her next three years at Colorado State University, honing her craft. If not writing or taking photos, Webb can be found hiking, listening to music or traveling to her next country.