Running back Jalen Dupree parts with CSU, heads for transfer portal

Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Dupree announced Thursday on X his decision to enter the transfer portal and consequently leave Colorado State football with three games remaining in the 2025 season.

His decision comes just weeks after former head coach Jay Norvell was fired in October and former quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi left the team with plans to also enter the transfer portal. And, as a result of injuries and Fowler-Nicolosi being benched, Dupree was promoted to captain midseason.

“It was an honor to be a captain,” Dupree said in a statement on X. “Due to coaching changes I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left at the end of the season. This was not an easy choice, as I have deep respect for the program and all those who have supported my journey. I am eager to explore my opportunities ahead.”

As the leading rusher this season with 508 yards off 102 carries, the bruiser was consistently one of the bright spots on an offense affected by injuries, coaching change and roster adjustments. Dupree was managing minor injuries while playing in 2025.

The redshirt freshman led by 36 attempts and 152 yards compared to the next leading rusher, Lloyd Avant.

Avant, Justin Marshall and Javion Kinnard will serve as the only other current running backs on the roster with rushing attempts, combining for 660 rushing yards so far along with four rushing yards.

In two seasons with the Rams, Dupree accumulated 661 rushing yards at 5.2 yards per tote and 85 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. He generated interest in his first year, appearing in five games and scoring his first touchdown of his collegiate career against Air Force.

At Malvern High School, the former Ram finished No. 3 across Arkansas in 2023 in all-time rushing yards, finishing his career as a Leopard with 6,805 rushing yards while establishing the all-time touchdown record. Out of high school, Dupree was rated a 3-star composite recruit by 247 Sports.

While CSU is currently conducting a “nationwide” search for a new head coach for 2026, the first year in the new Pac-12 conference, the transfer portal window for Fowler-Nicolosi and Dupree will open five days after a new head coach is hired.

“I want to thank God for the blessings and opportunities I’ve experienced during my time at Colorado State,” Dupree said. “I’m also sincerely grateful to the coaches, teammates, and community for their incredible support.”

