Running back Jalen Dupree parts with CSU, heads for transfer portal

Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
November 13, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Washington State University cornerback Colby Humphrey (2) takes down Colorado State University running back Jalen Dupree (2) after a successful run Sept. 27. CSU lost 20-3.

Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Dupree announced Thursday on X his decision to enter the transfer portal and consequently leave Colorado State football with three games remaining in the 2025 season.

His decision comes just weeks after former head coach Jay Norvell was fired in October and former quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi left the team with plans to also enter the transfer portal. And, as a result of injuries and Fowler-Nicolosi being benched, Dupree was promoted to captain midseason.

Colorado State University football running back Jalen Dupree (2) walks back to his teammates after scoring the final touchdown of their game against Fresno State University Oct. 10. Dupree contributed 31 rushing yards to the team’s final 334 total yards by the end of the game. (Collegian | Cait Mckinzie)

“It was an honor to be a captain,” Dupree said in a statement on X. “Due to coaching changes I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left at the end of the season. This was not an easy choice, as I have deep respect for the program and all those who have supported my journey. I am eager to explore my opportunities ahead.”

As the leading rusher this season with 508 yards off 102 carries, the bruiser was consistently one of the bright spots on an offense affected by injuries, coaching change and roster adjustments. Dupree was managing minor injuries while playing in 2025.

The redshirt freshman led by 36 attempts and 152 yards compared to the next leading rusher, Lloyd Avant.

Avant, Justin Marshall and Javion Kinnard will serve as the only other current running backs on the roster with rushing attempts, combining for 660 rushing yards so far along with four rushing yards.

In two seasons with the Rams, Dupree accumulated 661 rushing yards at 5.2 yards per tote and 85 receiving yards with three total touchdowns. He generated interest in his first year, appearing in five games and scoring his first touchdown of his collegiate career against Air Force.

At Malvern High School, the former Ram finished No. 3 across Arkansas in 2023 in all-time rushing yards, finishing his career as a Leopard with 6,805 rushing yards while establishing the all-time touchdown record. Out of high school, Dupree was rated a 3-star composite recruit by 247 Sports.

While CSU is currently conducting a “nationwide” search for a new head coach for 2026, the first year in the new Pac-12 conference, the transfer portal window for Fowler-Nicolosi and Dupree will open five days after a new head coach is hired.

“I want to thank God for the blessings and opportunities I’ve experienced during my time at Colorado State,” Dupree said. “I’m also sincerely grateful to the coaches, teammates, and community for their incredible support.”

Reach Michael Hovey at sports@collegian.com or on social media @michaelfhovey.

About the Contributors
Michael Hovey
Michael Hovey, Sports Editor
The best experiences come unexpectedly. For Michael Hovey, that idea manifested in the form of a sports editor role for The Collegian last year. As a returning editor in 2025-26, he’s set his sights on supporting his team and trying not to think about leaving all the amazing people he’s met. As a storyteller, Hovey wants to dig a little deeper and possibly uncover something worth reading. With the help of his co-editor, Sophie Webb, and the rest of The Collegian, Hovey hopes to expand the sports desk’s multimedia presence. He understands the role of a journalist has evolved, and he aims to help set up his peers for success. In reality, though, he never expected to be here. Hovey valued stability when he picked a business degree with a concentration in marketing, but telling human stories was really his intention. He stumbled upon The Collegian at the recommendation of his girlfriend, and he’s extremely fortunate for that. Through sports, his passion for creation has grown, and his knack for going a step further past the box score has improved. He knew from a young age he wouldn’t make it far as an athlete, but Hovey’s learned how to immerse himself in the storylines that come with each game and each person. In his time away from his jobs and school, he’ll be soaking up every moment in his final year of college, spending time with the people he cares about and sharing meals as often as he can.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a third-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is the returning photo director for the 2025-26 school year. As an out-of-state student from Renton, Washington, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins Mckinzie was familiar with when she first started at Colorado State University. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer during her first year to get back into a similar environment. At the end of her year as a freelancer, she was trained by Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel, her photo directors, to take over Gladstein’s position when he graduated. She attributes most of her photojournalistic experience — and some of her sense of humor — to them. Most of Mckinzie’s photography experience, though, comes from her grandfather. A photographer for most of his life, he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school and taught her how to use it. With his guidance, she improved her skills during high school enough to get her to The Collegian, a paper that now takes up a large amount of her time. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to make her photo desk one Gladstein and Mogel would be proud of.