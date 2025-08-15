CSU soccer picks up win in season opener against Utah Tech

Colorado State soccer claimed victory in a close game in its season opener against Utah Tech Thursday. The Rams won 2-1 after the Trailblazers almost clawed their way back in the final 10 minutes.

Gray Willson, the new CSU goalkeeper who transferred in from Miami, fought off two final shot attempts from UT in the last 30 seconds of the game to secure the win for the Rams. CSU narrowly escaped with the win despite appearing gassed near the end of the match and were constantly on defense.

“You just try to stay calm in those moments, and you just hope the team executes and keeps the ball back — which we had done for a large portion of the game,” coach Keeley Hagen said. “It’s always really difficult to score. And if we can be solid defensively, we’re up a goal. Then, you want to close the game out, so (that’s) definitely an area that we’re going to continue to work on to improve.”

CSU has put together a pretty different team from last season.

13 players joined the team, and 13 players have come back from last season. The Rams are still finding their rhythm for this season but showed flashes of what they could potentially be later down the line in conference play.

“I think it’s just like a straight line in terms of growth,” Hagen said. “It’s highs and lows and peaks and valleys. We’ve been together for 18 days, and they’ve gone through a lot already. And so, we’re just trying to get newcomers caught up.”

In the first half, CSU was the dominant team.

It was more aggressive and physical than their opponent and had them beat in almost every way. The Rams scored two goals in the first due to their quick thinking and fast play. The team was connecting on tough passes and were setting up good plays that kept the Trailblazers on their heels. Kaja Dionne scored the first goal of the season with ease off of a great setup by her team, showing some next-level awareness that led to some effective passes.

“What’s great about this team is that everybody’s so unique in how they play,” Dionne said. “(Hanna McKay) is a super hacking player and (Mia Casey) has these moves and can get through pressure. It’s just great to see the hope in the team individually, which we all know will come together as the season keeps going.”

Olivia Fout looked like she was back in her sophomore year prior to her injury in 2024. She nailed a deep shot for a goal to put the Rams up 2-0. She scored the goal unassisted only three minutes after Dionne’s goal in the 15th minute.

“I do feel like I’m back from my sophomore year — my first year here,” Fout said. “It’s been a struggle with injuries. The body’s not the same. But kudos to the team — everyone pulled their weight tonight.”

