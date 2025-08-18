CSU football preview 2025: Rams aim for impactful last season in Mountain West

And so the final chapter begins.

As this will be the final season Colorado State football competes in the Mountain West before moving to the Pac-12, 2025 marks the Rams’ last chance to make a statement in the conference.

After a disappointing loss against Fresno State that cost CSU the chance to win the MW title and a 43-17 loss in the Snoop Bowl against Miami University, there is a sour taste in the Rams’ mouth begging to be gone.

Here’s a look at who the Rams will be facing off against.

Aug. 30 at Washington

CSU is starting off its season with a big pill to swallow: Washington. In 2023, the Huskies surged through their season, defeating top schools such as Oregon and Texas. UW was on a high, being named No. 2 in the NCAA, but that winter, head coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama. And with a new head coach and conference in 2024, the Huskies went 6-7. UW will not be easy to beat, however, and this will prove whether the Rams will flourish or crumble under the Huskies’ pressure.

Sept. 6 vs. Northern Colorado

Last season — for the second year in a row — Northern Colorado placed among the last two teams in the Big Sky conference standings and have lost every single game against CSU since their first game in 1900. Despite the Rams ending the 2024 season with a rocky stat sheet — scoring just over 24 points per game — this looks to be a straightforward win for the Rams and will hopefully iron out the kinks before going into one of their bigger games of the nonconference portion of the season.

Sept. 20 vs. UTSA

Despite having an early bye week, CSU cannot afford to slow down as it prepares for UTSA — a team whose performance on the field presents itself as one of the tougher challenges for the Rams. The Roadrunners will be returning to Canvas Stadium with an experienced roster, including four of five starting offensive linemen and several starting receivers; meanwhile, Tyson Summers is still developing a largely new defensive unit for CSU.

Sept. 27 vs. Washington State

The game against Washington State holds significance for CSU, as it will be the first matchup of the season against a team the Rams will soon be facing regularly in the Pac-12. This not only gives the Rams a chance to prove themselves against a future conference opponent but also an opportunity for redemption, as the Cougars have dominated their recent meetings — doubling CSU’s score in the 2023 matchup and sailing to a 38-7 win in 2022.

Oct. 3 at San Diego State

Following what the Rams hope will be a redemption arc, they will head into the conference portion of the season against San Diego State — a team that finished 10th in conference after a disappointing 3-9 record and struggled in most conference matchups, even against lower-ranked teams such as Air Force and Utah State. SDSU will also join the Pac-12 in 2026, providing CSU yet another opportunity to assert its skills before entering the conference.

Oct. 10 vs. Fresno State

In order for CSU to rewrite past wrongs, Fresno State is one of the main obstacles that must be tackled. Despite having a consistent 2024 season, the Rams’ defense fell to shambles against freshman running back Bryson Donelson, who alone racked up 140 of FSU’s 331 rushing yards. CSU had a chance at the MW Championship game, but the only thing that stood between them and that chance was FSU. After that loss, the only thing that still stands is the opportunity for revenge.

Oct. 18 vs. Hawai’i

The 2024 game against FSU felt like déjà vu, as the Rams faced a similar fate in 2023 to Hawai’i. If the Rams had beaten the Rainbow Warriors, it would’ve been CSU’s first time being eligible for a bowl game since 2017. But instead, CSU faced a devastating loss to finish out the season. This will be the first time the teams have played since, and like FSU, the Rams need to prove themselves in front of what will be a large homecoming crowd.

Oct. 25 at Wyoming

Although there is confirmation of the Border War saga continuing once CSU joins the Pac-12, it is uncertain when that will occur next, meaning this year’s Bronze Boot holds a lot of weight for both teams. In 2024, the Rams snapped a losing streak against Wyoming as every player came together to reclaim the Boot. A Border War game is never one to miss, but this year’s holds a special importance, as it will be the last time the teams play in the same conference — for now.

Nov. 8 vs. UNLV

Because UNLV was one of two schools in the MW to rank higher than CSU, the Rebels will be walking into Canvas with green and gold targets on their backs. After a consistent year going 11-3, there’s confidence surrounding UNLV’s potential to go far in the MW, especially with the pattern head coach Barry Odom has established over the past two seasons. Although the Rebels will have an abundance of new starters — creating uncertainty about their power on the field — it will be a tough fight for the Rams.

Nov. 15 at New Mexico

With new head coach Jason Eck stepping up and adding 53 players to his roster, New Mexico is undoubtedly shifting into its next era after going 5-7 last season. Eck previously led Idaho to a national ranking and an appearance in the FCS playoffs in all three of his seasons with the team. But because the Lobos are still settling in, this could be CSU’s chance to capitalize for a swift victory, as the Rams have beaten the Lobos the past 13 games they’ve played.

Nov. 22 at Boise State

After taking home zero losses in the conference portion last season, there is no doubt the Broncos are gunning for the MW championship once again. Despite taking significant hits with the departures of Ashton Jeanty and Prince Strachan, Boise State still packs a talented roster. Although the Rams are not expected to win, it could be the breakout game of the season or just a good opportunity to polish up before embarking on the final game of the conference season.

Nov. 28 vs. Air Force

Whenever a trophy hangs in the balance, tensions are high. As the U.S. Air Force Academy will remain in the MW, there is no confirmation when these teams will play next, meaning whichever team wins the Ram-Falcon Trophy could be housing it for quite some time. Since 2015, CSU couldn’t get a win off AFA, but last season, defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke became the Falcons’ biggest obstacle, helping the Rams win 21-13. Summers must prep the Rams to stop AFA’s triple-option offense and end the conference season with a taste of victory and success.

