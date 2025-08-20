Recent dorm, building construction modernizes CSU’s historic campus

Over the past few years, Colorado State University students and faculty have shared their historic campus with construction crews, navigating detours amid sounds of banging and drilling.

The modernization of these aging facilities has been a long overdue plan. As fall semester approaches, many projects have reached key milestones, honoring the past while paving the way for the future.

The revitalization of the Andrew G. Clark Building, which has been a longtime home to classrooms, laboratories and liberal arts faculty and staff, is underway. The project aims to update and modernize the building, with plans spanning three to four years. Recent updates on the construction can be found on CSU’s webpage about the project.

Emily Reese, president of the Liberal Arts Representative Council, highlighted the importance of Clark to the student body.

“It is the center vein of campus,” Reese said in an interview with CBS News. “Every single student walks past it. Almost everybody takes a class in the building.”

Phase one of the revitalization began in January 2024 on Clark A with interior and exterior upgrades, improved ADA accessibility, improved safety systems and enhanced wayfinding. The infamous “wine racks” are now missing from the exterior walls, replaced by new windows. Currently, Clark A’s projected re-open date is in 2026.

Clark B is undergoing the most significant transformation. In September 2024, phase two began with the demolition of Clark B, making way for a four-story building that includes 120,000 square feet of classrooms, meeting spaces, offices and student success areas. It will also reconnect wings A and C. Clark B is scheduled to reopen in 2027.

Clark C will undergo remediation for immediate needs but is otherwise not part of the revitalization. Gregory Luft, a journalism professor and graduate of CSU, reflected on his connection to the building.

“I was a student here in Clark in the 1970s, and I’ve been back teaching at CSU since 1988,” Luft said in an interview with CBS News. “I’ve spent more time in the Clark C wing than any other place that I have spent on the face of the Earth in my life.”

Residence hall renovations across campus also introduce obstacles for on-campus students. Details and updates on recent Housing & Dining projects can be found on their website.

Westfall and Durward Hall, known as “the towers,” both recently underwent general improvements.

Interior upgrades, like new windows, flooring and light fixtures, are underway to revitalize the interior space and improve building efficiencies. Westfall renovations concluded in 2023 and reopened for the 2024-25 academic year, with Durward renovations following. Durward is now housing students for the 2025-26 academic year.

Allison Hall closed in May 2025 for extensive renovations. Among the improvements are an additional 60,000 square feet of space and 218 more beds, along with a new grab and go market, elevators and gender-neutral bathrooms. Allison will reopen for the 2027-28 academic year, according to CSU officials.

Mari Strombom, executive director of CSU Housing and Dining Services, noted that the project is strongly focused on sustainability.

“Revitalizing Allison, rather than rebuilding, symbolizes CSU’s commitment to sustainability and our goal of modernizing student housing while honoring the past,” Strombom said in an interview with CSU SOURCE.

In fall 2024, CSU STRATA, a private company affiliated with CSU, announced plans to close the Prospect Plaza Apartments for remodeling.

The complex, located on West Prospect Road, was originally built in 1965 and is long overdue for an update. It maintained a reputation as an affordable, nearby housing option for students living off-campus. The redevelopment, which is set to replace the units with luxury apartments, raised concerns about displacement and affordability, especially for low-income and nontraditional students.

Despite higher projected rent prices, the project will add beds for 696 students, over 400 parking spaces and nearby amenities like a coffee shop and courtyards, expanding nearby housing options for students.

STRATA brought their redevelopment plan to the Fort Collins Planning and Zoning Commission for approval in February 2024. While it was scaled down to better fit the surrounding area, it was approved by a 5-2 vote.

Prospect Plaza’s website was recently updated to include details about the project, which aim to enhance the student experience and serve the CSU community.

“Now we’re proud to announce an exciting redevelopment project designed to enhance the student living experience with modern amenities, updated facilities and a design that caters to the diverse needs of our student community — all while staying true to our commitment to quality and affordability,” the website reads.

Current leases will end July 31. The project is estimated to take two years, with expected move-in dates as early as June 2027.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.