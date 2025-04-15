CAM the Ram handlers keep traditions alive alongside beloved mascot

CAM the Ram serves Colorado State University as its beloved animal ambassador. His presence at games energizes the crowd and represents CSU pride. Before kickoff, football players often touch his horns for good luck, a tradition that speaks to CAM’s symbolic importance on the field.

Suzie Halvorson, an animal ambassador behavior specialist for over six years, has been nicknamed “CAM’s mama” by fellow CAM handlers because she has been by his side since birth. Although she has years of experience working with other animals, CAM still finds ways to surprise her.

“I worked with dogs before, and so I know how smart dogs could be, and I was very impressed on how strong rams are but also how intelligent they are,” Halvorson said.

Far from the mighty fearless mascot, Halvorson knows a different side to CAM — one defined by playfulness and a love for his favorite treat: romaine lettuce.

CAM is a domesticated Rambouillet sheep, which is the largest breed of fine wool sheep.

“The first woolly ram, named Buck, made his debut at a basketball game against Denver University on Jan. 11, 1946,” the CSU Alumni Association‘s website reads.

Halvorson is in charge of CAM’s welfare and believes positive reinforcement is the most effective method for preparing him to handle the often unpredictable environment of university events.

“CAM never has to do something that he doesn’t want to do,” Halvorson said.

There are several negative preconceptions about CAM that Halvorson is used to hearing, especially when it comes to his intellect.

“People think that they always do what you tell them or follow what you do all the time,” Halvorson said.

However, to Halvorson, CAM is more than just livestock; he’s a loving, intelligent animal who thrives on the affection and attention he receives from his handlers and fans at events.

“I would just like everyone to know that CAM is an individual with his own personality, likes and dislikes,” Halvorson said.

Nick Clark and Jasmine Fernandez have served as CAM the Ram’s handlers for about a year and a half. With no prior experience working with livestock, they stepped into the role fueled by curiosity and an open mind, unsure of what to expect but eager about the opportunity.

After applying, their handler training began in the fall, they underwent a rigorous program that included two days of orientation, stadium practices to become familiar with the environment and ongoing monthly meetings.

As CAM’s designated “mama,” Halverson is always present at the monthly meetings, offering CAM comfort and ensuring a safe environment.

During their first introduction, Fernandez was struck by CAM’s intelligence — a surprising trait that left a lasting impression.

“I did not expect him to be so, so smart,” Fernandez said. “I knew he knew basic commands like ‘stay’ and ‘go,’ but he knows over 20 cues. It’s so impressive how quickly he learns things.”

One trick that impressed Fernandez early on involved two footballs — one bearing the Colorado State University logo and the other marked with the University of Colorado Boulder logo. No matter how many times they switched the balls’ positions, CAM’s loyalty never wavered, always picking the CSU logo.

Clark, like Halvorson, was also amazed by CAM’s likeable personality and his uniqueness as an animal.

“He does have a personality; it’s kind of weird,” Clark said. “I had never worked with livestock, so that was the biggest surprise to me. … I could already pick up on his quirks, things only he does, that you’re never going to get from any other ram in the future.”

CAM loves attention and has formed special bonds with all 15 to 20 of his handlers, which is more than usual for college animal ambassadors. He enjoys affection, scratches and cuddles, and his favorite part of the day is hearing his handlers arrive. He often runs excitedly to greet his handlers as soon as they enter the room.

To balance their academic responsibilities with their duties as CAM’s closest humans, the handlers follow a flexible, low-stress schedule. Each handler gets dedicated quality time with CAM, who is walked once a day as part of his routine.

“Then I really thought, he’s just like a golden retriever,” Fernandez said. “He’s so loving. He just wants to go on a walk, run and get his little treats.”

One of the primary responsibilities of a Ram Handler is accompanying CAM the Ram to university events. During these outings, teamwork among the handlers is essential, as they work together to create a smooth and stress-free experience for CAM. For Fernandez, keeping calm and focusing during these events is the most challenging part of the job.

“It’s just really trusting each other as a team,” Fernandez said. “When you’re on his leash, your main focus is how his behavior is doing and how he is doing. When you try to do it all at once, that’s when it becomes incredibly stressful.”

As a team, there are always two handlers on CAM’s leash, supported by a ring of “crowd control.” They depend on each other to remain focused, allowing each member to give their full attention to their assigned task.

Another key aspect of the job is reading CAM’s body language and identifying potential triggers in the environment.

“You can kind of just look ahead and see if there are any possible things that might cause a disruption,” Clark said. “Just being able to look for those is pretty crucial, and that’s how I tend to stay calm.”

However, most of the time, CAM thrives in social settings, soaking up all the attention and affection he receives from students, fans and the community.

Beyond their bond with CAM, Clark and Fernandez found a sense of community with fellow Ram Handler volunteers.

“Everybody in the Ram Handler family is very nice,” Clark said. “We all hang together. It is a very engaging community.”

According to the CSU Alumni Association, which supports CAM and oversees the Ram Handlers program, “A Ram Handler’s mission is to actively promote CSU through working with CAM the Ram and will engage with university constituents, model the Principles of Community and uphold the tradition of CAM the Ram.”

The CSU Alumni Association aims to recruit Ram Handlers from every college, not just agricultural sciences. For students interested in becoming a Ram Handler, applications for the 2025-26 academic year are already published on the Alumni Association website.

For those who would like to support CAM, donations to the CAM Forever fund “supports the daily care and training of CAM, the Ram Handler program and travel costs for CSU’s four-legged legacy.”

