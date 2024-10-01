The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The picky eater: Huhot is unique experience

Nevaeh Greene, Staff Reporter
October 3, 2024
HuHot Mongolian Grill is located at 249 S. College Ave. Sept. 29.

I don’t think about what Mongolian food is too often. It’s not in my typical food groups: breakfast, Italian, American. Mongolian cuisine has never been something I’ve thought about. But upon hearing about HuHot Mongolian Grill and their sweet victory s’mores, I just had to try it. Don’t worry — I’ll tell you all about the s’mores later.

Customers pay before they eat, which I’ve never mentioned how much I love. It makes it so I can leave whenever I want. Because the grill is a buffet of sorts, it’s one set price to eat as much as you want, but the cost varies depending on what time you come in. I went for lunch, so my meal was around $15 without dessert, but that was for weekday lunch, which is $17. The price of dinner is $19.

When customers approach the buffet, they go around the huge griddle to get a bowl. There’s the option to get lo mein, chow mein noodles, rice or both — or even all three — and then the addition of protein, veggies and sauce. I find the sauce soaks into the noodles more if I add it at the bottom because the employees at the counter dump it all on top. Also, customers are encouraged to get two bowls, as they can get more food in one go.

The first time I went up, I got lo mein noodles, rice, peas, corn and chicken nuggets. I also added two ladles of lemon juice, soy sauce, samurai teriyaki sauce and four ladles of not-so-sweet and sour sauce. The mixture of sauces you choose really determines the flavor of the whole meal. After getting your raw food, you take it up to the grillmasters, who cook your food hibachi style. I thought the food was delicious, especially because I control the seasoning. And if I didn’t like it, I could go try again.

I also ordered the sweet victory s’mores, which on its own was just shy of $10. This dessert is a literal bonfire brought to your table with marshmallows customers can char themselves. It also comes with two Hershey bars, a healthy serving of graham crackers and chopsticks to skewer the marshmallows. It was delicious and an amazing experience I thoroughly enjoyed.

HuHot is a must try. Definitely order the sweet victory s’mores after if you’re looking for a full meal under $30. I’d suggest giving a tip to the grillmasters because typically, they don’t get many tips, and they do an amazing job! 

Reach Nevaeh Greene at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

