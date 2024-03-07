Top stories
Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
5 common types of talk therapy explained

Caden Proulx, Print Director
March 20, 2024
Collegian | Chloe Leline

Psychotherapy, popularly called talk therapy, relies on interactions between a therapist and a client to address a problem the client may be having. Psychotherapy comes in many different forms, and many therapists often specialize in one or multiple, sometimes combining approaches when providing care.

Here are some of the most popular forms of talk therapy and a little bit about them.

1. Cognitive behavioral therapy

Cognitive behavioral therapy is one of the most popular forms of psychotherapy, with its effectiveness reaching into many problems, from depression to addiction problems. CBT is commonly helpful when a problem is caused by negative ways of thinking or negative behaviors and can help individuals learn coping skills to relieve symptoms.

This type of therapy emphasizes the individual’s role in their treatment, and therapists practicing CBT will often assign homework to teach this role to their clients.

2. Dialectic behavioral therapy

Dialectic behavioral therapy is similar to CBT and was primarily built off of it but adapted for people who experience intense emotions. DBT is used to treat borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and other disorders relating to anxiety, depression and eating.

Therapists practicing DBT will often let their clients call them during distressing situations as part of the healing process. DBT’s main goal is to validate individuals’ feelings and challenges and give them the tools they need to be able to handle distressing situations and calm down again.

3. Acceptance and commitment therapy

Acceptance and commitment therapy is different from other methods of talk therapy because it does not try to change or evaluate the feelings associated with something the client has experienced but rather accepts that the experience happened.

An ACT therapist will help their client identify negative patterns of thought or behaviors and work with them to accept these. The therapist would then likely help their client work toward mindfulness techniques involving these negative thoughts and behaviors so they know how to handle them when similar situations come up in the client’s everyday life.

4. Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy

Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy is becoming an increasingly popular method of psychotherapy to treat conditions like PTSD and anxiety disorders. Distressing life experiences can lead individuals into a trauma response when reminded of these distressing experiences. EMDR therapy seeks to find these memories and change the patient’s point of view of them so their trauma responses are more manageable.

EMDR therapy requires a lot of work before diving in and after receiving it as well. A therapist certified in EMDR therapy will likely collect a history, talk through experiences and teach resourcing techniques like mindfulness before practicing EMDR therapy on a client.

5. Interpersonal psychotherapy

Interpersonal psychotherapy is a type of talk therapy centered on distress, life changes and relationship problems happening in the current moment. IPT is also completed in a timeframe typically of 12-16 weeks, when the therapist aims to improve the client’s ability to regulate their emotions, communicate and rely on social support like friends or family. IPT is helpful for acute major depression; anxiety, eating and mood disorders; and many other things, too.

For those interested in talk therapy, it’s important to find a therapist they get along with. Consultation calls can be scary but are a great way to find out if a therapist would be a good fit.

Websites like Psychology Today or the American Psychological Association’s psychologist locator are great ways to get started. The CSU Health Network also offers limited free individual therapy sessions as well as group sessions to students.

Reach Caden Proulx at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden's journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.
Chloe Leline, Print Editor
Chloe Leline is a fourth-year art student majoring in graphic design and is the current print editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian. Some of her duties include overlooking and editing the majority of the layout design in the newspaper and pushing the creative limits of the overall paper design. She was born and raised in a one-stoplight Michigan town and moved with her family to the big city of Austin, Texas, at 10 years old. There, she was able to get more in touch with her creative passions. In middle school, she discovered her love for design, and in high school, she became the editor in chief of her school's yearbook. These passions led her to Colorado State University. Art and print production give Leline an outlet to express her love of everything visual. Whether it’s a spread design in the newspaper or a quick sketch in her notebook, creating tangible things brings her happiness every day.  Working alongside other driven individuals at The Rocky Mountain Collegian brings Leline the extra inspiration that she has been longing for. She hopes her love for design can shine throughout the paper and bring readers that extra spark of joy she was lucky enough to find.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
