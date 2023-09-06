Today's top stories
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk

On June 27 the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that inadvertent threatening speech is not an...

3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins
3 live theater spaces to visit in Fort Collins

Fort Collins is full of creativity in many forms, and performing arts is no exception. FoCo is home to...

A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun

On Saturday, Aug. 19, four Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins came together to hold the 13th annual Peach...

How to prepare to backpack in Colorado

Adam Carlson, Staff Reporter
September 6, 2023
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Living in Fort Collins comes with the added benefit of being thrown into a hotspot of outdoor recreation, and while the urge to engage in spontaneity can be fun, it is important to go into these activities with a plan. One of the best activities to participate in is backpacking, as it is a perfect introduction to outdoor recreation. Backpacking involves hiking to a site to camp at — it’s that simple. This article will outline how you can best plan and prepare for a trip to the backcountry.

Know your ability

Before you even pick a trail, take a look at yourself, and ask yourself a couple of questions: How far do I feel comfortable hiking on a given day? How will the weight of a backpack hinder my overall abilities? When answering these and any other questions you may have, it is always better to err on the side of caution. You may not know the answer to some of these questions, and that is OK.

Create your group

Backpacking is always more fun and safe with friends. If you have any friends or acquaintances who backpack, reach out to them. More often than not, people are more than happy to join your trip and help through planning if they’re available. I typically aim for three to five people to go with me.

Pick a trail, and research it

You finally get to the point where you decide where you want to go. You can utilize resources like COTREX and AllTrails to look up trails that match your needs. Always consider distance, elevation gain and where you will camp at night.

Many national forests require permits to camp there. Make sure you know what your permit entails if you get one. Colorado is also home to many bears, so most areas require bear canisters to hold your food. These prevent a bear from getting into your food and ruining your trip — or worse, putting you in danger.

Overnight, put your bear canister 100 feet away from tents. Try to camp near water, but make sure to follow local guidelines about where you can and cannot camp.

Create a gear list 

While backpacking, having the right gear will make or break your trip. There are many basic items you will always need, including a sleep system, a backpack and a bear canister.

The Student Recreation Center here at Colorado State University provides a rental service through the Outdoor Gear Rental program, which allows rentals of up to six items per person that can help complete your trip. Also consider items such as water filters. There are many different ways to do it, and if you understand your device, you can always have clean water. It is also never a bad idea to carry bear spray.

Most importantly, with all your gear, make sure you know how to use it before you leave.

Plan your meals 

Eating in the backcountry comes with many challenges, but it just takes a few quick Google searches to figure out how you can make some incredible meals.

The easy but expensive option is purchasing dehydrated meals. These will cost you anywhere from $10-$15. Luckily, there are many other ways to get all the nutrients you need for less money. It may seem obvious, but remember that you don’t have refrigeration in the backcountry, which means the ribeye must stay at home.

You can also make a lot of meals by just boiling water. This makes it so all you need is a pot and a stove. The only other thing to consider is packing at least one emergency meal that — hopefully — you won’t need to eat.

Check your work the day before and day of

So you’ve made your full plan and are ready to execute with your group. To stay safe, there are a few more things to do.

Check the weather. If it is raining and you are new to the activity, it might be best to postpone your trip.

Make sure you feel physically ready. If you don’t feel good, it is always OK to wait and go another day.

On the day of the trip, do a gear check. Make sure you have everything you need in your packs because once you’re out, the last thing you will want to do is come back early. If all that is set, get ready to take on the trail.

Backpacking is an exciting activity with some inherent risks. Make sure you tell someone where you are going, over what timespan and when to call for help if they do not hear from you. The most important thing to do is research, as this list is far from complete. Watch videos and ask questions, and if you don’t know where to go for help, you can ask the Outdoor Gear Rental desk questions about planning your trip.

Reach Adam Carlson at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp's income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Comments (1)

    Terry Wickstrom Sep 6, 2023 at 10:32 am

    You forgot one of the most important tips. Always tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

