Meet the arts & entertainment desk: Shining light on a city of artists

I see Fort Collins as a city of artists.

This city is full of student musicians, local art vendors, public art muralists, songwriters performing on the streets of Old Town and more. The expression of our community thrives in the hands of the many unique people that call this city home. Colorado State University fits in alongside locals in the many opportunities for art and entertainment that its community accomplishes, which is why at the A&E desk here at The Collegian, my goal is to provide a space to honor the creativity that makes this city and this school so unique.

Through the arts and entertainment desk, I aim to tell a variety of stories, including large-scale event coverage of festivals and exhibits and profiles that hone in on the niche interests of artists within Fort Collins. I feel that the A&E desk should provide coverage not only of popular events and exhibits but also of the small communities and unique individuals that give Fort Collins its charm. At the core of A&E is humanity and interpersonal connection, and with the A&E desk, I seek to highlight that.

Of all the stories I’ve had the privilege to write for this desk, the ones that have impacted me the most were those which focused in on specific artists within Fort Collins whose stories — lesser-known to the general public but just as essential in all they’ve contributed to the community — inspired me to keep an eye out for the creative, determined minds whose artistic expression makes a difference.

In addition, I feel strongly that we are living in a tumultuous period of history — one in which the content of all of the desks here at The Collegian is especially intertwined. Politics and news have always been braided together with art, but in these times especially, I believe the influence of art as protest is essential. Additionally, art and entertainment are deeply rooted in life and culture, playing a role in various cultural celebrations and events, and I aim to highlight the value of art in cultural spaces as well.

I fully believe that artists are just as much the pillars of society as scientists, engineers or politicians, and through this desk I hope to show the ways in which all these aspects of our world collaborate to create societies, viewing art not as something separate from the working world but as something essential to it.

Thank you for taking the time to get to know me and the A&E desk content that I plan to bring to The Collegian. I am looking forward to this year and all the stories that are yet to be discovered.

Feel free to reach out with questions or concerns; I am always open to ideas from the CSU community and curious to know what community members would specifically like to see covered by the A&E desk.

Thank you,

Addie Mitchell, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Reach Addie Mitchell at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.