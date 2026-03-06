Breaking: Ram Events announces comedian, actress Janelle James as RamFest headliner

Colorado State University’s Ram Events announced this year’s RamFest headliner. The university has chosen to stay true to last year’s performance and host a comedian a for the second year in a row. This year, Janelle James was announced as the event’s headliner.
James is a four-time Emmy nominated comedian as well as an actress, best known for her role as Principal Ava Coleman in ABC’s Abbot Elementary.
Tickets for the event will become available at 8 a.m. tomorrow, March 6, and the 2026 RamFest will take place April 2.
Last year’s event was accompanied by opening comedic performances in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom, but information is yet to be released for this year’s event.
