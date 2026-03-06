Breaking: Ram Events announces comedian, actress Janelle James as RamFest headliner

Ruby Secrest is the returning arts and entertainment editor for The Collegian. As she goes into her fourth and final year at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communications and a minor in women’s and gender studies, she is excited to continue holding space for creative storytelling in the world of journalism. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest grew up with a love for the arts. With a passion for fine art and live music, Secrest has continued to expand her knowledge on the arts during her time at The Collegian. Secrest began her role at the newspaper in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer; she specialized in concert photography as well as gallery and street art articles, reporting on live music and the local art scene within Fort Collins. At The Collegian, Secrest often finds herself intrigued by stories filled with life and passion. Whether that may be a first-time business owner, a seasoned artist coming out with a new collection or a band going on tour for the first time, Secrest makes an effort to give a platform to people passionate about their work and share what the arts can do for individual communities. Secrest finds inspiration from photographers such as Christian Sarkine and Amir Hamja, as well as creative inspirations from early works of Pablo Picasso and Francis Bacon, finding a fascination at the crossroads of creativity and protest. When she is not clocked in, she usually enjoys hiking or skiing in the mountains, dancing with her friends, starting a new craft project, binge watching cult classics or embracing the art of doing nothing. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian has given her over her past two years, and as she heads into her final year as the arts and entertainment editor, she plans to continue encouraging passion within the arts and giving a platform to those who create it.