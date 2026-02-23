Founded 1891.

Horoscopes Feb. 23 to March 1

Chloe Waskey, Staff Reporter
February 23, 2026
Collegian | Trin Bonner
horoscopes

If last week opened a door, this week tests how ready we are to walk through it as the week’s astrology shifts from initiation to recalibration.

Mercury will begin its retrograde in Pisces on Thursday, pulling our attention inward. In Pisces, this retrograde isn’t about lost emails as much as lost clarity. Emotions blur facts, old conversations resurface and something you thought was resolved may ask to be reconsidered.

Notably — and maybe even luckily — Mercury begins its retrograde in the vicinity of lady Venus to add an air of sweetness and reflection. Old loves, ideas and creative impulses may resurface for reconsideration. This is an opportunity for refinement. 

Around the same time, the Sun squares Lilith to bring tension between the self we present and the parts we keep hidden. Pisces season is already sensitive, but this square adds bite. You may feel reactive, defensive or unexpectedly exposed. Take this as a sign that something hidden wants acknowledgment.

Pressure peaks on Friday when Mars squares Uranus. When these planets team up, they can create breakthroughs or blow-ups depending on how consciously we move. Mars wants action while Uranus wants change, making us susceptible to impulsive decisions, sudden arguments or disrupted plans. If something feels urgent, pause before responding. This square can reveal where you have been tolerating frustration longer than you should.

This is a week about adjustment, not acceleration. Slow your pace. Revisit what you said and rethink what you assumed. Not everything that shakes is breaking; some things are just realigning.

Love, an overanalyzing Gemini

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19): 

Mars square Uranus is your headline this week. Sudden frustration or conflict could flare quickly, so be careful and ask yourself if acknowledging these intense feelings is really worth your time. Await clarity before making any rash decisions, and do not let impulse undo something you are still building. This Mercury retrograde asks you to step back and reassess before reacting. Dig into your past and yourself, where your reaction truly comes from. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): 

The Mars-Uranus square hits your axis of stability and direction, making common everyday disruptions feel personal. Plans around work or long-term goals could shift abruptly, but this is all part of your growth process. Mercury retrograde suggests revisiting a financial or practical decision rather than forcing a new one.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): 

Your ruling planet, Mercury, stations retrograde in Pisces. You will feel this one more than your peers, Gemini. Career conversations or public decisions may stall, and old repressed emotions may resurface without warning. This is not spiritual ambush; it is revision. Something you learn this week may carry significance in the future, so be aware of what is said. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

The Sun conjunct the North Node in Pisces activates your belief system and reminds you of your long-term vision. A realization about what you truly want may surface unexpectedly. Ruminate on these impulses and allow yourself to look within. Mars square Uranus suggests tension in shared resources. Move deliberately, not emotionally.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): 

Mars square Uranus hits your relationship axis, making partnerships feel both volatile and electrified. Slow down, avoid ultimatums and reflect on your values before you make any decisions. What valuable lessons have you forgotten? Mercury retrograde brings old financial or emotional themes back into focus for review, asking you to acknowledge the blind spots you may have.  

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): 

Mercury retrograde lands opposite your sign, making relationship communication especially sensitive. Misunderstandings are possible, but so is deeper clarity if you slow down. The Mercury-Venus conjunction on Saturday favors gentle reconnection. Take some time to look back and reflect on what your love has taught you in the past. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): 

This week is about managing routine disruptions while enduring emotional recalibration. Mars square Uranus may scramble your schedule and enhance burnout. You have the tools to manage this, it is just a matter of accessing them. Mercury retrograde asks you to rethink how you manage your day-to-day energy, not just your productivity.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): 

The Sun square Lilith may inject themes of pride or vulnerability in creative and romantic spaces. Be sure to say what you mean this week, not just what you feel. Mars square Uranus adds sudden passion or conflict. You are turning up the heat and intensity is high. Mercury retrograde favors revisiting creative projects rather than starting new ones.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): 

Home and emotional foundations are shifting under the square between Mars and Uranus. Something domestic may change quickly, so remember to keep a level head as you do damage control. Mercury retrograde suggests revisiting old family conversations with more nuance this time. What is something you were told but maybe didn’t hear? 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): 

Communication is the theme this week. Mercury retrograde slows plans while Mars square Uranus can bring sharp exchanges. This is frustrating, but it is important to stay calm, as your reaction could create a long-lasting ripple effect. Avoid saying something just to relieve the tension. The Sun and North Node conjunction could drag what you say into the weeks to come, so speak with intention. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): 

Mars square Uranus activates your sign and your resources sector, making impulsive spending or sudden frustration possible. Stay grounded, Aquarius. Mercury retrograde suggests reviewing your life’s journey thus far to establish your core values before making any financial commitments.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): 

Mercury’s retrograde in your sign shifts your attention to the more hidden realms of your identity. You may rethink your passions, your image or some recent decisions. The Sun conjunct the North Node in Pisces suggests this Mercury cycle is a turning point. This transformation will not not be loud or even noticeable to your loved ones, but it is meaningful to you. Listen to your intuition, Pisces.

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

