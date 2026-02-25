Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
FoCo college music, house show scene keeps local music alive, accessible

Tobias Thomasson, Staff Reporter
February 25, 2026
Collegian | Ruby Secrest
Edie Sartain dances at Aggie Theatre’s barricade during Horse Bitch’s Fort Collins Music Experiment performance April 19, 2024.

In the Fort Collins music scene, house shows are at the forefront of showing off new bands and platforming existing ones. To both musicians and appreciators, the scene is expanding and creating a space to show off the creativity behind music.

Especially in a college town like Fort Collins, students might not be able to find many opportunities to express themselves through music performances. Additionally, students who appreciate music can’t always spend money on large-scale concerts or performances. The city’s house show culture offers a unique solution for both of these issues.

The community that surrounds the music is constantly shifting and growing, and bands have created an interconnected network to collaborate on shows. Local bands often work together to create spaces to show off the talents of other bands.

One such band, Midriff, has been making an impression locally.

“There’s a bunch of different genres but, like, no matter what, everybody’s kind of friends,” said Eliza Marolt, guitarist for Midriff. “I’ll see people that I played house shows with or people in other bands. … It’s pretty welcoming. There’s people who come and see the shows who are always coming up and talking to you.”

Beyond the fact that these house shows take place close to CSU, the community of bands and musicians are incredibly important to the scene. In a college town full of creativity, new bands and artists are widely accepted, even for student musicians who are often pursuing degrees unrelated to music.

“There’s some great music in Fort Collins, and it’s nice getting to know all these bands that we play with, and it makes it much easier to put bills together. Plus, it’s more fun to play shows alongside another band full of your friends.” -Matt Keller, Third Turn band member

The value of creative performance within this environment shines through those apart of and close to local bands. Amid busy schedules, college students typically appreciate the opportunity to explore creative outlets, and Fort Collins house shows offer the unique chance for all students to create and perform on a local stage.

“Being in a band matters to me because of the relationships I get to build with the people I play music with,” said Jonas Hawk, a drummer from a local Grateful Dead tribute band, Laughing Water. “Being able to connect with someone on a musical level sort of breaks normal social interaction norms that we experience every day. … There’s infinite reasons why getting to play with people is so much fun.”

Hawk is currently pursuing a degree in environmental horticulture at CSU and successfully balances his studies with his love for music and performing. His case is one that resonates among many CSU students with a passion for music who create time for it despite a full schedule.

As bands expand their networks and connect with other local musicians, it improves the chance they have to not only play shows, but also to play their music for new fans.

“It’s a way to get started and put your name out there when there’s nothing else to do, when you don’t have a name as a band (and) you don’t have any media,” Hawk said. “So just throw your own (house show) because you can just do it.”

Because of the bustling music scene in Fort Collins, this opportunity stands out for all those interested.

“There’s some great music in Fort Collins, and it’s nice getting to know all these bands that we play with, and it makes it much easier to put bills together,” said Matt Keller, a musician in local band Third Turn. “Plus, it’s more fun to play shows alongside another band full of your friends.”

With various bands and genres, the community continues to expand and explore new opportunities every day. There is a chance for all to create the music they want, with the people that surround them each day.

“Fort Collins is super cool; the music scene here is better than I ever would’ve expected,” Hawk said. “There’s so many … established college bands that have been here before I showed up (that) are super cool. There’s so much to find out, and we have a bunch of cool places to play at.”

Reach Tobias Thomasson at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the returning arts and entertainment editor for The Collegian. As she goes into her fourth and final year at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communications and a minor in women’s and gender studies, she is excited to continue holding space for creative storytelling in the world of journalism. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest grew up with a love for the arts. With a passion for fine art and live music, Secrest has continued to expand her knowledge on the arts during her time at The Collegian. Secrest began her role at the newspaper in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer; she specialized in concert photography as well as gallery and street art articles, reporting on live music and the local art scene within Fort Collins.  At The Collegian, Secrest often finds herself intrigued by stories filled with life and passion. Whether that may be a first-time business owner, a seasoned artist coming out with a new collection or a band going on tour for the first time, Secrest makes an effort to give a platform to people passionate about their work and share what the arts can do for individual communities. Secrest finds inspiration from photographers such as Christian Sarkine and Amir Hamja, as well as creative inspirations from early works of Pablo Picasso and Francis Bacon, finding a fascination at the crossroads of creativity and protest. When she is not clocked in, she usually enjoys hiking or skiing in the mountains, dancing with her friends, starting a new craft project, binge watching cult classics or embracing the art of doing nothing. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian has given her over her past two years, and as she heads into her final year as the arts and entertainment editor, she plans to continue encouraging passion within the arts and giving a platform to those who create it.