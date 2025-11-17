Founded 1891.

Horoscopes Nov. 17-23

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
November 17, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner
horoscopes

This week brings new beginnings, but not without difficulty. As we close out Scorpio season, everything in the universe seems to be insisting on acknowledging the kind of clarity that forms when truth stops being avoidable. Nearly all of the major planetary activity sits in the late degrees of Scorpio, meaning whatever themes have been rising in the background since late October are now asking for resolution. But resolution doesn’t always mean closure. Sometimes it means simply letting yourself see what’s been there the whole time.

This is a week of honesty, resilience and emergence. The stars ask us to name what we truly feel, understand our behaviors and make that important step toward the future. After a month of digging inward, the horizon opens again to show us that clarity is worth far more than comfort. Reflect deeply on the truths Scorpio revealed, and act boldly as the season of Sagittarius propels us into the unknown.

Love,

A Gemini who is personally victimized by Mercury

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19): 

The Scorpio New Moon pulls you into deeper emotional territory than you’re usually comfortable with, especially around trust and vulnerability. This week may highlight where you’ve been giving from a place of resentment or holding back out of fear. As the Sun shifts into Sagittarius, you feel your fire return, along with a renewed sense of purpose. Let your planetary ruler, Mars, remind you that addressing something directly is the fastest way to free up your energy. Honesty is liberation.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): 

Relationships take center stage under this week’s Scorpio New Moon, meaning anyone who holds emotional weight in your life becomes a mirror. Mercury’s retrograde dip into Scorpio may bring an overdue conversation or the resurfacing of an old dynamic you thought you’d outgrown. Don’t read disruption as danger; Uranus wants you to break a pattern, not a connection. As Sagittarius season arrives, the tone shifts from intensity to possibility, helping you negotiate, heal or reimagine the bonds you care about.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): 

As Mercury retrogrades in Scorpio, your mind is running deeper than usual, pulling up thoughts you didn’t intend to revisit. The New Moon highlights your emotional, physical and relational habits to reveal which ones are actually serving you. Expect a sudden insight around work, routines or burnout cycles. The Sun’s move into Sagittarius lights up your relationship sector, pulling you out of your head and into connection again. Don’t dismiss the breakthroughs just because they happen quietly.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): 

Creatively and emotionally, this is a powerful week for you. The Scorpio New Moon lands in a part of your chart related to pleasure, desire and self-expression: places where you sometimes self-edit. Lilith’s influence pushes you to want without apologizing, to create without shrinking and to reclaim the parts of you that feel “too much.” Mercury retrograde will help you understand the emotional backstory behind your insecurities, and as the Sun enters Sagittarius, life becomes more practical again and more grounding. You’re ready to build what you’ve only been dreaming about, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): 

This week’s New Moon brings something to the surface regarding home, family or your internal sense of safety. You may find clarity about an old emotional wound or realize you’ve been carrying someone else’s expectations as if they were your own. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio can bring uncomfortable but necessary conversations with family or chosen family, but once Sagittarius season begins, the heaviness lifts, and your creativity comes roaring back. The stars remind you that you can’t keep tending to the past in your usual ways.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): 

Mercury retrograde is always loud for you, and this week is no exception. Instead of chaos, however, it brings depth. A revelation around communication, siblings or your mental patterns could shift how you relate to the world. The Scorpio New Moon offers a needed reset in your thinking: a new perspective, a new boundary or a new understanding of your needs. As the Sun enters Sagittarius, your attention turns toward home and grounding. Go slow and trust what you uncover.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): 

This week highlights your relationship with financial and emotional security as the New Moon in Scorpio urges you to reevaluate the systems that support you and the ones that drain you. A sudden insight around money or self-worth may catch you off guard but will ultimately help you feel more in control. When Sagittarius season arrives, the skeptical weight of Scorpio will lift to help conversations flow as your optimism returns. This week is not about perfection — it is about direction.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): 

This is your New Moon, your reset and your moment of renewal. With Mercury retrograde and Lilith active in your sign, the week may feel emotionally charged, but it’s guiding you toward authenticity. Something about your identity, your boundaries or your desires becomes undeniable now. As the Sun moves into Sagittarius, the intensity softens and you begin integrating what you’ve learned. The choices you make now shape your trajectory, so choose the version of yourself you’re becoming, not the one you’ve outgrown.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): 

You’re in the liminal space between endings and beginnings this week. The Scorpio New Moon falls in your unconscious sector, pulling up dreams, memories and intuitive habits that guide your next steps. Mercury retrograde may reveal something important you missed months ago. Once the Sun enters your sign on Saturday, your energy surges and the path ahead becomes clearer. Your season begins with clarity, but only if you can acknowledge the truths that surfaced.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): 

Friendships, community and long-term hopes are prevalent this week as the New Moon resets the way you relate to others. A surprising conversation may reveal a shift in group dynamics or encourage you to rethink your priorities. As Sagittarius season begins, you feel a pull inward, like a need to reflect before acting. Mercury’s trines to Jupiter and Saturn help you articulate something important about your future. As you calculate your steps forward, remember that the next step doesn’t have to be dramatic. It just has to be honest.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): 

Your career or public identity reaches a turning point this week, but the clarity you gain may not come easily. Mercury retrograde can expose contradictions in plans or relationships you rely on, but once the Sun enters Sagittarius, the pressure loosens and you start to see the broader horizon again. A breakthrough around your purpose, direction or long-term goals feels imminent. Mars asks you to commit to the version of your future self you keep imagining. Don’t let fear of visibility hold you back.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This is a perspective-shifting week for you. The Scorpio New Moon activates your sector of belief, learning and expansion, clearing out an old mindset that’s been limiting your view. Mercury retrograde may bring a revelation related to travel, education or perhaps a spiritual belief you’ve outgrown. As the Sun moves into Sagittarius, you’re ready to apply what you’ve learned in a real and grounded way, especially in regard to your career or life direction. Trust your instincts and make a choice your future self will thank you for, no matter how difficult it may feel right now.

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

