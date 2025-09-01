Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Colorado Young Democrats host screening of ‘The Encampments’

Chloe Waskey, News Editor
September 1, 2025
Collegian | Abigail Burns
Attendees at the screening of “The Encampments” watch footage featuring the bombing of the Islamic University of Gaza Aug. 27.

Colorado Young Democrats hosted a panel discussion and screening of the documentary “The Encampments” on Wednesday as part of their broader anti-war education campaign. The film documents the historic encampments at Columbia University that sparked a nationwide student movement pushing for universities to divest from U.S. and Israeli war manufacturers.

Widespread demands for universities to divest and disclose funds were part of a larger movement condemning the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which is still ongoing.

CYD collaborated with Colorado State University’s chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America as well as Students for Justice in Palestine to facilitate the screening. CYD members Kacey Hicks and Khalid Hamu, as well as CSU YDSA Faculty Adviser Michael May, ended the night in a panel discussion with CYD Fort Collins chapter leader Sophia Johnson.

“I don’t think that we’re going to get the political change we need if we’re not out here building communities of like-minded people,” said Chris Davis, chair of CYD.

“The Encampments,” directed by Michael T. Workman and Kei Pritsker, showcased behind-the-scenes moments of protests through phone footage, interviews with journalists and students, timelines of university negotiations and testimony from university administrators.

“The reason some of those moments are just so powerful for people is it touches people to humanity,” Davis said. “(We’re) seeing all these parents and their children, grandparents, brothers, sisters, mothers, husbands, fathers — seeing the violence conducted against human beings with our tax dollars.”

“They took the action; they took the step, and that rolled out to nationwide solidarity encampments, not just in their local area. And I think that’s the important step, is understanding you, as a local person, might only have so much power. But if you take a stand and show that power, then people around the world and around everywhere will have that same conviction to do the same thing.” -Alejandro Sandoval, Colorado Young Democrats member

The film’s candid version of the encampments stood in stark contrast to how the movement was reported at the time, with members of Congress, university press releases and some news sources describing a violent and antisemitic takeover of Columbia University.

“That’s something that, for me at the time, watching news and reports on this stuff, I found so appalling during the Biden administration,” said Alejandro Sandoval, attendee and member of CYD. “How the pervasive tendency of the news was to correlate Zionism with Judaism, and then to then justify crackdowns by police or, you know, justifying the actual genocide with just, ‘Well, we shouldn’t care about that because that’s antisemitism.’”

Attendees watch footage of the Hamilton Hall April 2024 occupation — which was renamed “Hind’s Hall” by protesters in honor of a Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli troops — at Columbia University Aug. 28. The film “The Encampments” was centered on the protests and encampments that started at Columbia University and spread to hundreds of other college campuses in protest of the university’s financial ties to Israel. (Collegian | Abigail Burns)

Footage of the encampments showed people cheerfully dancing, singing and chanting as negotiations with the university were underway. One anonymous interview with a former Columbia University communications administrator detailed how the school had intentionally boosted claims of antisemitism without evidence while suppressing testimony from activists.

“If you sit down and you talk to anybody who was at any of those encampments, they’re all going to say the same thing: It was a very welcoming community space that really championed serious values and focused on the issue,” Davis said. “It’s important to draw attention to that because it dispels the myths that there were antisemitic teachings going on, the myths that the students themselves were potentially violent.”

Avery Podell-Blume, a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, said part of supporting Jewish liberation is supporting liberation for all.

“Jewish voices are privileged in this country on the issue of Israel and Palestine, whereas Palestinian voices have been completely silenced for decades and decades,” Podell-Blume said. “I believe part of what’s important for us is to come out and lift up Palestinian voices and lift up others that are speaking up for the cause.”

Interviews in the movie with student leaders, including Sueda Polat, Grant Miner and Naye Idriss, revealed that negotiations with Columbia University were ultimately unsuccessful due to stipulations in the university’s proposals that failed to bind the school to the students’ demands.

“The Encampments,” a film centered on the nationwide student movement protesting university ties to the war on Gaza, showed at the Lory Student Center Aug. 27. (Collegian | Abigail Burns)

“There’s a wide gap between what (students) value and what the administrations value,” Hicks said in the panel. “They’re trying to make a little bit more money, and especially from what the stakeholders at places like Lockheed Martin value, … I would say that that’s kind of what factored in and, like, what really woke people up.”

The encampment eventually came to a halt when Columbia University ended negotiations and allowed police to disperse the crowd and make arrests. Videos from that night show police being openly brutal, leaving many students bloody and incapacitated.

The film speculates that universities were inclined to quash the protests because mass student mobilization indicates that the people in power may be losing control of a narrative.

“When you have these kinds of protests on these kinds of campuses, it demonstrates that the current ruling class is losing control of the narrative because those are the campuses where their children go,” Davis said. “If the children of the people who are running the country right now are calling for change, I think in the long run, we’re going to see that change.”

Several students faced retribution like expulsion, suspension of financial aid, criminal charges and revoked visas. Mahmoud Khalil, a student activist, was infamously detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in June this year.

“Administrators in general, they care about how they look,” Hamu said in the panel. “When they want to repress, they do it in these clandestine ways, so fear is their most used tool. … It’s not about not being afraid anymore, but it’s just the ability to persist through your fear to achieve your political aims.”

Counter-protesters stand outside the Never No Summer Ballroom where the film “The Encampments” was shown Wednesday, Aug. 28. (Collegian | Abigail Burns)

Much of the movie focused on the carnage in Gaza that led students to protest in the first place. Attendees left the screening teary-eyed at vivid footage of mangled Palestinian children, decimated hospitals and universities in Gaza, displacement camps and police brutality against students.

One scene in the film featured audio of 6-year-old Hind Rajab pleading for help beside the bodies of her dead relatives, leaving many viewers upset.

“It’s so horrible — it’s almost impossible to really feel it fully, to feel the whole weight of it, and to know that that’s not the only phone call,” Podell-Blume said. “A new phone call like that is created every day, multiple times a day. Or more likely, they never even had a chance to call in the first place.”

Members of the audience still managed to find a hopeful message, though. The movie emphasized how effectively encampments at Columbia University inspired other universities around the nation to take a stand.

“This was organized by just everyday people; these people were just random students who maybe had a passing interest or active interest in activism before,” Sandoval said. “They took the action; they took the step, and that rolled out to nationwide solidarity encampments, not just in their local area. And I think that’s the important step, is understanding you, as a local person, might only have so much power. But if you take a stand and show that power, then people around the world and around everywhere will have that same conviction to do the same thing.”

Davis discussed how political action that pushes the envelope is important to remaining on the right side of history.

“I’d rather go down on the right side of history than triumph on the wrong side of history,” Davis said.

Reach Chloe Waskey at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
A person holding up multiple phones, tablets, and ipads with multiple arms, with three monitors surrounding them.
Creative influence continues to shift amid age of 'the bite'
horoscopes
Horoscopes Aug. 24-31
Graphic of person listening to music with headphones.
New semester, new music: Don't overlook these 2025 album releases
More in Events
Photo Courtesy of Sarah Lillis
CSU Make & Mend workshop inspires pragmatic, innovative sustainability
A colorful design created by senior Nathalia Olvera-Barajas is worn by a model May 3. The Astral Threads Fashion Show was put on in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom.
CSU Astral Threads Fashion Show converges creativity, STEM
Image of a person looking at artwork.
Art Lab Fort Collins features 'Expanding Into Space' student photo gallery
More in Homepage
The Rams offense lines up on offense during Colorado State Football's game against Washington Aug. 30. UW defeated CSU 38-21.
Washington rushing entourage proves too much for CSU football in season-opener loss
Middle blocker Kekua Richards (33) hits the ball over the net to during Colorado State University's game against the University of Washington Aug. 30. CSU lost 2-3.
CSU volleyball falls in five-set thriller to Washington
Cam the Ram in both winter and summer, with winter being cozied up to a mug and summer being sunburnt and miserable.
Weishaar: Summer is the worst — I'm ready for fall
About the Contributor
Chloe Waskey
Chloe Waskey, News Editor
Chloe Waskey worked as a reporter throughout her second year of college and now serves as a news editor for The Collegian. Waskey will graduate alongside the senior class in spring 2026 with a degree in journalism and media communication and a minor in political science. As a reporter, she primarily covered the news desk, focusing on localized political analysis of relevant issues. Her work has been published in The Denver Post, and she has received scholarships from the Society of Professional Journalists. After graduation, she plans to expand her horizons internationally to pursue a career as a war correspondent. As an aspiring political reporter, Waskey is committed to producing ethical, truthful and informative coverage. Journalism has been her dream career since she first learned to read, and she believes it is her duty as a reporter to uphold democratic freedom by providing fair and accurate news. Few things matter more to her than the art of politics and the craft of journalism. Outside of the newsroom, Waskey enjoys collecting trinkets from antique stores, taking spontaneous road trips, foraging for animal bones and studying astrology. She also reads tarot professionally and writes the weekly horoscope for The Collegian. Waskey regards The Collegian as an essential step in her journey toward success, and she hopes the skills she has gained at Colorado State University will help her stand up for justice and make an equitable difference within her community.