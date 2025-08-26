Horoscopes Aug. 24-31

Welcome back to class, Rams, and congratulations on making it through the cosmically chaotic summer of 2025. This week’s energy is a bit all over the place as we prepare for September eclipse season. While the eclipses have not yet set in, the prevailing themes of the next lunar cycle are beginning to form as the planets take their places.

This week begins with a clean slate left by last week’s new moon in Virgo. On Monday, the moon moves to Libra while Venus moves to Leo, giving us a bit of relief after an exhausting week. The Libra moon will help lighten some of the tension that the Virgo sun brings, while Leo Venus will bring more passion and luck to romantic pursuits.

In fact, this week comes with great luck for love, as Venus harmonizes with Neptune to summon breakthroughs in our relationships and sense of self-worth. Connections made this week are more likely to be serious and long-lasting, as many of you will feel some sense of rebirth in your values. These positive energies peak on Tuesday, so look out for signs.

However, there are several forces this week that will beckon us back inside to do quiet self-reflecting as the planets push us to make uncomfortable discoveries. While these changes are good and necessary, Uranus squares the sun to cloud our judgment and stir uncertainty.

The Virgo sun wants us to tactically charge forward, but conflict between Mercury, Saturn and Neptune will challenge our concept of reality. We may feel torn between extremes, overwhelmed and generally unfulfilled. These internal tensions will only be magnified in the coming weeks, so it is important to slow down and find our bearings.

My advice to you, Rams, is simply to move by day and rest by night. Channel that Virgo energy into tackling daily tasks, but slow down and engage in deep reflection at night. Do not make any big decisions just yet. Instead, weigh your options and try to embrace new ideas as they come to you.

Love,

A forever unprepared Gemini

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Right now, you are feeling driven by Virgo and romantic from Venus. You are playful, lighthearted and productive this week, and a surge of passion infuses your love life. However, you may get too wrapped up in your own intensity and neglect other people’s feelings. You may even overlook opportunities for your own personal development. Any conflicts or opportunities that arise in the coming days may be deeper than you think; do not disregard anything.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

The universe brings you joy and free-flowing energy this week, Taurus. You are feeling especially driven as opportunities arise for you to focus on things that make you happy. Redecorating, socializing and organizing are all especially fulfilling ways for you to spend your time. You are ending a major cycle of healing and growth right now; it is time to celebrate the progress you made and welcome new beginnings.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Your childlike personality will come out this week to strengthen your magnetic field in social interactions. You are feeling especially attractive and outgoing, and your fun-loving energy will deepen your relationships with loved ones. Although it may seem boring or unfulfilling right now, try to keep an eye out for business and financial opportunities — these will pay off later. Then, write down your dreams and manifestations; they just might be useful along the way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week, it is essential to think about how your day-to-day decisions will impact your future. Good karma surrounds you, and new opportunities may have the power to define your future. You are collecting ideas and good luck that will become vital later in your journey. Do not pass up any opportunities.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Leo energy is central to many of this week’s major shifts, turning your charm and playfulness all the way up. You will effortlessly boost your magnetism and affection toward others in social settings, but working on more mundane tasks may be difficult. It is important to try to channel your abilities toward things that really matter in the long run.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22):

Happy birthday, Virgo! Your friends and loved ones are assembling to remind you that you are important, but you may struggle to match that energy. You appreciate the people who got you where you are, of course, but you are more focused on what’s next. The cosmos is pushing you along in your journey, and you can feel it. This week, focus on cultivating positive energy and relationships that you can utilize in the future.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Your sign has a particularly strong influence on the cosmos this week, ultimately helping your energies align with your environment. You are open to the fresh insights that Neptune and Uranus bring you this week as Mars guides you to new ideas. While you may feel more sure of yourself than usual, do not forget your ability to assess all sides.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week, you are focused on refining your spiritual and emotional habits. You have managed to remain level-headed through internal turmoil so far this year and it is starting to pay off. Your communication, confidence and intuition will get a much-needed boost this week, but you are not quite done with your current healing cycle. Remain levelheaded, and keep in mind that you are still in the midst of transformation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

The stars are in your favor this week, Sagittarius. Venus works to make you more captivating and charming while Neptune expands your psyche. The Virgo sun is enhancing your productivity while other planetary shifts open the door for new connections. Know that this is not a good week to make major life choices, but it is a good week to appreciate your blessings and attract good fortune in your love life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This week is a great time to set the tone for the following weeks. You have the capacity to refine your day-to-day routines, establish a schedule and work toward weekly goals. You are particularly focused on organizing your life right now – and that is important – but you must also pay attention to the universe when it invites you to expand your mind and accept new opportunities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Life is pulling you in many directions right now. On one hand, your romantic energy has been enhanced, and you are feeling deeply connected to your loved ones. On the other hand, it may seem like every other aspect of your life has been intensified in a way that is hard to manage. Remember that you are more than capable of handling changes, and do not forget to make time for your vital personal development.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Your creative and spiritual instincts are heightened right now, Pisces, but your logical judgment is not. Be careful with your finances, and do not make any commitments or rash decisions. You are uniquely capable of handling the current cosmic waves, but sometimes your tendency to live in your head prevents you from staying grounded in reality.