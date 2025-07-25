6 FoCo spots to fuel inspiration, avoid creative burnout this school year

Whether you’re an incoming first-year, a senior anxiously awaiting graduation or a graduate just trying to figure it all out, we all reach moments of creative burnout. While everyone has distinct styles of art, inspiration is not everlasting, and the burnout is real. So to help our fellow right-side-of-brain individuals balance life along with passion, we’d like to share our top five spots in Fort Collins to turn to when in need of an inspirational boost during the new school year.

Bizarre Bazaar

For seasoned Fort Collins creatives, the beloved Bizarre Bazaar likely sounds familiar. This local shop just off the east side of Colorado State University’s campus is an easy stop for comic book, music and scrapbook lovers alike.

Holding inspiration in vintage magazines, rows and rows of records and anything of comic and general toon style, it is the perfect place to stop by for scrapbook material, for new items to add to your empty dorm walls or to simply sit and flip through the never-ending pages. Allow yourself to get lost in all it provides, reset your mind and jot down all the new ideas this shop feeds you.

Clara Hatton Gallery

This is what we like to call “microlocal inspiration.” Located on CSU’s campus in the Visual Arts building, the Clara Hatton Gallery gives students a place enjoy art created by classmates, or maybe just by the people they walk past between classes.

The gallery is meant for the busy burnout student in need of a space that isn’t time-consuming and provides meditative creativity. We recommend taking advantage of the Clara Hatton Gallery just as one does with the Lory Student Center Panda Express; stop by in-between classes during that awkward 40-minute free time that no one really ever knows what to do with, and take in the quiet space and beautiful art created by local student artists.

Senior capstone art rooms

Similar to the Clara Hatton Gallery but more of a hidden gem is the painting and drawing capstone classes. CSU seniors work hard all year to create personal-best masterpieces, and the spaces they work in are truly inspiring and often overlooked. These classroom areas are open to the public and, of course, feature seniors working on their art. If you stumble upon it when free, it is beautiful to see the creative spaces that house the works of students.

The Lyric

Now, while it’s a bit farther off campus than the last three locations, The Lyric quite literally oozes with creative inspiration. This shape-shifting venue is the definition of “think outside the box,” taking forms as a concert venue, movie theater, playground, coffee shop, local art shop and everything in between.

Take some personal time during syllabus week for a creative recoup date. Maybe bring a friend — maybe bring six friends — and enjoy a movie night, a concert, trivia night, the drag brunches or another one of the many events that pop up daily at The Lyric. We promise you won’t come out uninspired.

Alley Cat Cafe

Of course this Fort Collins gem is on the list; how could it not be? Located in an alleyway just off CSU’s campus, the Alley Cat Cafe is a local favorite. Sit down — if you can find a seat — grab a coffee and let your creative mind linger in the imaginative environment. Where music is always playing above a never-ending number of painted ceiling tiles, the Alley Cat Cafe always allows the creative thoughts to flow out on paper.

Jerry’s Artarama

Sometimes when you’re in a creative rut, the best thing to do is shop. So last but never least, Jerry’s Artarama is where to go when you’ve zeroed in on an idea and are ready to make something out of it. This art shop is a Fort Collins staple and well loved by artists of all kinds. Offering customers a place to discover new toys and gadgets, Jerry’s fuels inspiration in the form of healthy, creative consumerism.

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.