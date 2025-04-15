21st Annual Masks Fundraiser & Exhibition fundraises for MoA Fort Collins

The 21st Annual Masks Fundraiser & Exhibition presents a diverse collection of donated masks to raise money for the Museum of Art Fort Collins. Open until June 6, the exhibit showcases multiple mediums of art and various artistic backgrounds.

Blank masks were handed out to participants who could decorate them however they chose. After handing them back in, they went live for an online auction to raise money for the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs.

Over the past 21 years, more than $2 million has been raised, and 3,500 masks have been created. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of new and returning creators who take the time to create a mask.

“The fundraiser had already been a part of the museum when I got here, and it’s only grown stronger over the years because it really is such a community fundraiser and exhibition and highlights all the creativity going on in the community,” said Lisa Hatchadoorian, co-executive director at the Museum of Art Fort Collins. “It really is our biggest fundraiser for the museum and our programs and exhibitions.”

The exhibition showcases a variety of masks. This year’s online auction will include 224 masks. Few guidelines limit the creativity of the artists, allowing them express what they feel is fitting.

“Masks ignite the imagination,” said Sandra Gisonti, a Northern Colorado-based artist and creator of the mask titled, “The Seeker.” “There is a spiritual power in masks that transports one into realms unseen and gives voice to things unspoken.”

This unconventional canvas enables creators to think outside of the box. While some masks highlight aesthetics, others tell stories, act as social commentary or represent cultures, ultimately meaning something unique to each artist.

Community members are given a platform to showcase what they find valuable for others to see.

“When I thought of participating in the mask event, I wanted to send a message at the same time,” said Claudia Ginos, former interior designer and creator of the mask titled, “Tribute to Bees.” “Human beings need to understand bees are part of the biodiversity on which we all depend for our survival.”

Similar to “Tribute to Bees,” plenty of other masks have messages that are visualized through the artists’ unique stylistic decisions.

“You get mosaic; you get photography; you get quilting, felting, ceramic, painting — everything under the sun. So it all makes for this lovely, wonderful, diverse exhibition,” –Lisa Hatchadoorian, Museum of Art Fort Collins executive director

This exhibition encourages creators to form a sense of community, as they each work together to make something meaningful.

“It’s, like, the most beautiful process ever, especially when you are working with someone that you have a very similar creative and motivated mind (as),” said Jackie Lausier, who collaborated on a mask with Mark Neubauer. “It really ignites that energy together, and everything kind of unfolds as you talk about it, and the dream state becomes reality before you know it.”

This fundraiser will help financially support the Museum of Art Fort Collins and provide a space for people of all professions to let their creativity flow.

The exhibition contains work made by accountants, graphic designers, students, teachers, defense attorneys and so many more. Despite differences, art can bond everyone together.

“Probably half to two-thirds are just community members who don’t do art as a profession,” Hatchadoorian said. “They just like to be creative, and the masks are really phenomenal, so it really highlights the diversity in the community, and they work with so many different materials.”

Anyone can stop by the Museum of Art Fort Collins to view the masks and bid online for the chance to own one of these pieces. The money will support the museum in its future exhibitions and educational programs. This year, the auction will close 9 p.m. June 6.

Reach Janaya Stafford at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.