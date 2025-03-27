Horoscopes March 31 to April 6

Life is about to get easier as we wrap up all of the retrogrades and eclipse messes this week. But before we can step into the fresh energy of a new astrological year, there are some loose ends to tie up. Consider this your final checkpoint before the cosmic tides turn in our favor. Whether it’s rewards or consequences, you have to reap what you’ve sown before you can plant seeds for the sunny skies ahead. The planets have been loud and clear about where you need to get serious and take action. What are you ready to leave behind? What’s been weighing you down? We’re in the endgame now, stars.

Love,

Pisces sun, Aries moon, Taurus rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

It’s your season. You’ve been in a rut, and you’re over it. The frustration, the self-doubt, the lack of motivation — it’s all reaching a boiling point. Good! Let it push you forward. Take action, break out of your funk and step boldly into the next phase of your life. Get off the sidelines, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

You’re magnetic this week; don’t waste it. You’re feeling sensitive and maybe a little lonely, but isolation isn’t the answer. Your people are waiting for you to reach out, and I know you have at least four unanswered texts. Let yourself be loved, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

If you need a moment to cry it out, journal or just disappear, take it this week. Your emotions are running high and you might just want to muscle through it, but it takes proper R&R to show up at your best in other areas of your life. Take care, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your emotions are demanding to be felt this week — feel them, but direct them somewhere productive. Channel your joy, rage, anxiety, whatever it may be into your goals and passions. Sensitivity isn’t a weakness; it’s fuel if you use it wisely, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Ready for retreat? You’re typically the go-big type, but if your jokes aren’t landing this week, I’d suggest just going home. Sometimes the best move is to retreat before you overextend yourself. You don’t always have to be on, Leo.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

The planets’ chaos is no match for you. You can handle any situation thrown your way, but isn’t that so boring? Don’t miss out on your life trying to get it together. Joy is best experienced in the present. Imagine life beyond your to-do list, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The remedy for your current funk? A good outfit, a night out and the company of people who make you feel like your best self. Make plans, set the mood and remind yourself that life is meant to be enjoyed. Romanticize your life this week, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

The universe just hit the pause button on your life, so take the hint. Solitude is calling, and you can thrive in it. Use this time to reconnect with what brings you joy — just for you, no audience required. This planetary timeout is a gift, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Pay attention to how you’re speaking to others — and yourself. Are you zoning out because you’re tired? Snapping because you’re hungry? The way you communicate needs a refresh, but it starts with taking care of your needs first. Don’t let burnout make you bitter, Sag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

You’re itching to move forward, but whatever you’re gearing up to do isn’t worth the fight it’ll take. If you want to spend your week hitting roadblocks, be my guest, but patience now will save you from unnecessary work later. Relax, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

You’ve been sitting on something: an idea, a revelation, a truth you need to speak. The moment to share it is now. Even if people don’t get it at first, trust that they’ll listen. Hatch that brain baby, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

As a child, you probably learned not to touch the hot stove the hard way. Over the past 2.5 years, you’ve been burned in every area of your life. Let go of lingering illusions about love, beauty, pleasure and money this week. You’re wiser now, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.