Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes March 3-9

Sophia Masia, Staff Reporter
March 3, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

I have been dreading the astrology of March for a while now, but the only way out is through.

The week begins with Mercury moving into Aries, where it will be for most of the spring semester. Our communication becomes heated, mental energy is high and discipline is easier. This is a great time to lock in, but only two days into Venus’s retrograde, it’s important to think before you speak or act. The next several weeks will have us feeling crusty, unheard, insecure and defensive, making it easy to pick fights or rush decisions. 

Venus retrograde last occurred July through September 2023, but think back to March and April 2017 to better understand this transit. It’s not the time to change up your looks, start a relationship or make any large purchases. Some astrologers play up the possibility of your ex coming back, but you’re more likely to become an ex during this time. Even the most loving and secure relationships can be strained by the heat of a Venus retrograde. Plus, with most of the sky in emotional Pisces and hot-headed Aries, we’re all feeling a bit sensitive. Give yourself grace, and give others the same, stars.

Love,
A tired Aries stellium

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your words hold power. Mercury in your sign boosts your cognition, communication and problem-solving. Say what you mean, but don’t forget to listen, too. Second guessing your reflection — literally or figuratively — and talking it out with someone who sees you clearly can ease your mind. Respond carefully, Aries.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your subconscious is loud this week. Allow yourself to cancel plans, call into work and spend the day in bed. If a random thought lingers, your mind is trying to tell you something. Let yourself sit in the quiet and listen. Remind yourself of how nourishing solitude can be, Taurus. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):  

Make sure your social battery is charged for this week. Mercury in Aries boosts your networking skills, but choose your conversations wisely. Not every opinion needs your rebuttal, and not every friend is a safe-sounding board. If someone challenges you, don’t dismiss them; there’s wisdom in discomfort. Last words are overrated anyway, Gemini. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your career is calling, and it’s telling you to make a move. The cosmos are pushing you to speak up and advocate for yourself. Stop waiting for permission when you already know what needs to be done — just make the decision and stand by it. Writing a to-do list isn’t the same as getting it done, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Restlessness is creeping in this week. Your perspective might change on something you thought you wanted, and now is the time to declare that you need something more. Whether it’s a literal trip, a new passion or a shift in perspective, say “yes” to what excites you. Throw caution to the wind, Leo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Honesty is your best strategy this week. Mercury in Aries nudges you toward real conversations about intimacy, trust and shared resources. Authentic connection requires you to be a little messy and a little cringy. If you’ve been avoiding a talk about money, boundaries or commitment, now’s the time. Let go of the illusion of control, Virgo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Be bold enough to take the lead in your connections this week. If a power imbalance is emerging, be honest about what you need. Being more direct in your relationships isn’t only helping you; it’s an act of love for the person you’re with. Stop tiptoeing around, and just say what needs to be said, Libra.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Your daily habits need an audit. Mercury in Aries shines a light on the little things draining your energy, whether it’s your sleep schedule, work boundaries or how you handle stress. If something feels unsustainable, it probably is. Don’t just think about change; act on it. Small changes lead to big results, Scorpio.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Your spark is reigniting as passion fuels your creativity this week. Whether it’s art, romance or play, lean into what makes you feel alive. Self expression is a necessity. How are you expressing yourself? Say yes to joy, creativity and a little risk. Laughter is medicine, Sagittarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Something at home or in your personal life needs a real conversation. Get clear on your needs from your family, your roommates or yourself. Are you stuck in an old emotional role? Break the pattern. Say what you mean, and create a foundation that supports you, Capricorn.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Your words have power — use them wisely. Mercury in Aries makes your voice sharper, but be mindful of how you say things. Clarity is key, especially in texts or quick convos where tone gets lost, but some people are just dedicated to misunderstanding your message. Not everything needs a response, Aquarius.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Money, self-worth and security are front and center this week. It’s time to assess what you truly value, financially and emotionally. Are you accepting less than what you deserve? Ask for that raise, set the boundary and redefine what stability looks like to you. You are worth more than you think, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

