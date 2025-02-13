Horoscopes Feb. 17-23

This week, the sun moves into Pisces, the last sign of the zodiac. Before the next zodiac cycle begins, Pisces season encourages you to reflect on how far you’ve come since this time last year. Then, dream about where you want to be this time next year, and get delusional with it — you don’t have to make any real decisions yet.

On Sunday, Mars will finally end its retrograde in Cancer, so you can unclench that jaw and drop your shoulders. It’s going to feel a lot easier to get things done. The upcoming astrological forecast is stormy to say the least, so take this opportunity to dry out and enjoy the now. Welcome to Pisces season, stars.

Love,

A Pisces sun

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your new adventure is coming soon, but for now, it’s time to withdraw. You usually love to hit the gas on your whims, but downtime is going to be easier to come by this week. Pisces season is your surrendered breath out, meant to be a time of closure to prepare you for your next chapter. Take it easy, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Come back to yourself, finish the projects you’ve abandoned, spend time alone and reflect on how you’ve changed this year.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Your covens, clubs and group chats are sparkling with inspiration this week. The people in our lives can be our greatest muses, so fill up your social calendar and go out a little more than you should. Feedback from someone you trust could play a major role in helping you reach your goals. Creativity strikes when you least expect it, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Drop your most surreal memes in the group chat, stretch your imagination, laugh with strangers and invite your besties over to brainstorm.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

You’ve been stuck recently, but now it’s time to hit the ground running. Don’t shy away from throwing your hat in the ring, taking on leadership or accepting opportunities; this is your season to shine. Whatever you set your heart on, you have the wind in your sails and the support of the people around you. Go for it, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Daydream about the future, apply for that job, make long term goals and save money.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Although you tend to love being in the house, don’t be surprised if your typical routine feels downright suffocating and you’re itching for more novelty. You’re beginning to feel more confident in yourself and your ability to get things done, so let your mind wander. Spread your wings, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Tackle your to be read list, try out a new restaurant, finish the things you’ve been procrastinating and change things up a bit.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

This week, prioritize moving in silence. You’ve been quite the social butterfly recently, but a personal issue may surface that requires solo time to work through. You could experience shifts in your financial situation, problems in romantic relationships or have opportunities end suddenly. Just be careful not to check all the way out, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Get a solid grasp on finances, don’t gossip or vent, befriend your emotions and do not jump into things.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You’ve been caught up in your various responsibilities recently, but now it’s time to redirect your attention to the people you love. If you feel like your bonds could use a bit more reciprocity, this is a good week to speak up and set new boundaries. If you’re single, opportunities for romance come out of the woodwork. Life is short, so have fun, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Prioritize your found family, flirt without shame, meditate on how you show up for friends and consider what they bring to the table as well.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

How you spend your days is how you spend your life. This week, remember that you implement routines that either encourage the life you want to live or limit it. If you’ve been wanting to try a new practice or set a fitness goal, now’s your chance. Just be sure to consider what you can cut out in order to make space for the new, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Focus on your everyday hustle, be intuitive with your self-care and sprinkle moments of beauty and fun throughout your day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

In the middle of a cold, dry Colorado winter, it’s important to create some soft and warm moments. You’ll find it easier to let loose this week, feeling more lighthearted when interacting with your nearest and dearest. Spend this week learning for fun, trying new things and meeting people. Let your hair down, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Get dressed up in a way that makes you feel sexy, order something new off the menu and streamline what you give your attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

It’s time to slip into your cocoon and turn your attention to your inner life this week. Do you feel at home in your space? Is your bed as comfortable as possible? Have you cleaned recently? Nurture yourself with soft blankets, bubble baths, home cooked meals and domestic magic, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Feather your nest, check your apartment’s feng shui, have tough conversations from a place of love and rest in solitude.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Don’t resist the urge to socialize this week — you can get it all done without working through your lunch breaks. Productivity soars when you pencil in delight; so yap away at the water cooler, study at Alley Cat Coffeehouse with your classmates and send eight-minutelong voice memos without shame. Get your message out, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Schedule brunch with friends, vent on your private story, make small talk in line at the store and don’t forget to share the mic.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

At the tail end of your season, it’s time to start making those birthday wishes happen. Draft an action plan, then start speaking, writing and researching your vision. You may struggle with some imposter syndrome, so beware of writing off your ideas as too far fetched. Everybody was a beginner once, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Write down your goals and how you’re going to get there, don’t overspend, ignore your inner critic and get serious.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

It’s your solar return, and you’ll cry if you want to — or honestly, maybe even if you don’t want to. The sun in your sign is a rebirth to your identity and the way you move through the world. You’re getting older and your frontal lobe is developing, so think about who you want to become. Happy birthday season, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Celebrate with loved ones, rebrand yourself, reflect on your year, blow out the candles and make a wish.

