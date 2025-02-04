Horoscopes Feb. 10-16

It’s time to pop on the rose-colored glasses. You might feel easily drained, mentally restless and impatient during the beginning of the week leading up to the Leo full moon on the 12th. Use this time to release your frustrations and replace them with passions. Focus on being playful, doing what you love with who you love and spreading good vibes.

When Mercury enters the dreamy sign of Pisces on the 15th, our thoughts become more imaginative, sentimental and maybe a little bit delusional. This is a great time to confess a crush, find a valentine or just romanticize your way through the rest of winter. Single or boo’d up, this is the week to celebrate the delicious parts of life with your beloveds. Happy Valentine’s, stars!

Ad

Hugs and kisses,

An Aries Venus

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week, the cosmos will help you articulate what is no longer working, so give yourself permission to be a little moody. If you’re not enjoying a person, stop seeing them. If you’re not digging your aesthetic, switch it up. Remember that you can change anything you don’t like about your life, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

When romance lets you down, there will always be your favorite TV show, soft blankets and your best friend. Don’t forget to give flowers to your home base — whatever that may be for you. Let your cup runneth over with gratitude this week, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

No matter how great you are at your job, you’re giving personality hire this week. You’ve been finding out how to better process your feelings and express your thoughts. With your ruling planet Mercury entering Pisces, you’ll be getting a boost in your professional communication and will be easily rewarded for your ideas.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You’re being asked to really assess your money and possessions, as you’ll be able to easily explore new ways of budgeting or approaching your security and belongings this week. Are you happy with your spending habits? Do you have a savings account? When you buy something, are you just getting whatever is cheapest or a brand you truly love? Money talks, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

It’s time for a reset. You’re coming out of your shell this week, as the full moon will help you feel more comfortable being vulnerable. You’ll be able to express anything that you have been privately handling with a renewed sense of confidence that your community will support you. What’s been on your mind, Leo?

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

If the cosmos is cooking up a romantic Valentine’s Day for anyone, it’s you. Mercury in your relationship sector makes you quite the sweet talker and could draw extra romantic attention this week. However, make sure you have a solid relationship with yourself before trying to fix someone else, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Sure, romance is fine, but platonic love is another level of belonging. You find love every day of the year through your friendships and social circles, but the full moon is asking you to create little moments of connection with your community this week. Think of ways you can work consistent effort into your daily routines and celebrate Galentine’s, Libra.

Ad

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Love comes in many forms. This week, the stars are asking you to remember why you fell in love with your career. Single or taken, you will be spending a lot of time this week at work. What are you passionate about? If you don’t like your job, why haven’t you quit? This is your life to live, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Nobody knows better than you that life is like a box of chocolates, filled with sweetness and variety. This Valentine’s, explore new topics, ideas and people that light you up and figure out how you can translate those things into your everyday life. Invite discovery, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

If you find yourself missing your ex this Valentine’s day, allow yourself to reminisce. Revisiting our past can bring clarity around the things that feel too sensitive to think about, let alone share with other people. But when Mercury enters Pisces, you’ll find a sense of ease and softness when sharing the harsher topics that have been on your mind, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

This Valentine’s Day, spend some time figuring out what exactly you want in a relationship, and then examine why that is. Think about what makes you feel secure in your romances, and look at ways in which you can be a selfish or selfless lover. Know thyself, Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

The cosmos is bringing you some sweet little moments this week. Finding ways to incorporate joy, fun and self-care into your everyday routines will make it easy to feel confident in yourself. With Mercury moving into your sign, others are seeing you as more intellectual and receiving your message loud and clear. Let your work do the talking, Pisces.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.