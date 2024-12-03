The Student News Site of Colorado State University

CSU musician develops sounds of straight-ahead jazz

Ruby Secrest, Arts and Entertainment Editor
December 4, 2024
Photo courtesy of Colorado State University School of Music, Theatre and Dance

Colorado State University is a multifaceted campus. With highly acclaimed STEM, veterinary medicine and agricultural programs, oftentimes, programs such as music and art can be overshadowed. But the department of music at CSU has not allowed itself to be held back in the process.

Damian Lesperance-Young is a current senior in the CSU music department who will be graduating this upcoming spring semester.

The young musician first fell in love with playing instruments in his elementary school music class, and while that was a third-grade class and a recorder was the instrument of choice, Lesperance-Young has gone on to be a multitalented musician and a highly regarded student.

While Lesperance-Young began playing instruments like the viola and recorder, he found his passion lies with the saxophone. He still actively plays and practices the piano, flute and clarinet.

“The nature of existing and gaining experience by doing has taught me a lot about myself. I have learned so much about where my interests lay, specifically with music, and a lot about collaborating and what qualities I like to work with.” -Damian Lesperance-Young, jazz performance student

CSU’s music program has multiple areas of concentration along with highly acclaimed professors. Professors such as Wil Swindler and Peter Sommer have fostered Lesperance-Young’s passions during his time at CSU.

“They’ve both been huge mentors and huge influences,” Lesperance-Young said. “They’ve both given me so much guidance about how I should approach playing music and writing music.”

Connections like these not only teach students important core values within the arts but also enable them to find their own artistic style.

“I’ve learned how to accept and be in the moment while also having discipline, which was something that I used to lack,” Lesperance-Young said. “They showed me how to have discipline without going too far while also showing me how to maintain ease, fun and artistry.”

Pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Music Performance with a concentration in jazz performance, he has been able to learn and grow as well as turn his passion into a promising career pathway.

Lesperance-Young has played for on-campus TED Talks as well as the Fall 2024 Dance Concert, giving him an opportunity to showcase himself as an artist in multiple different settings. He has even been able to play on cruise ships for the past two summers, and from this, has been able to play along the Caribbean Islands and Northern Europe.

Lesperance-Young is a lover of jazz and has expanded his love for the genre by writing his own music within it. The musician estimates that he has now written about 10 pieces and plans to continue writing music in the future.

Not only has the program allowed him to explore himself as a person and a musician, but it has also shown him what he values in a musical partner and collaborator.

“The nature of existing and gaining experience by doing has taught me a lot about myself,” Lesperance-Young said. “I have learned so much about where my interests lay, specifically with music, and a lot about collaborating and what qualities I like to work with.”

About the Contributor
Ruby Secrest
Ruby Secrest, Arts & Entertainment Editor
Ruby Secrest is the editor of the arts and entertainment desk for The Collegian. She is a third-year student at Colorado State University, pursuing a major in journalism and media communication and a minor in film studies. Born and raised in Denver, Secrest has always had a love for fine art and live music. When joining The Collegian in fall 2023 as a writer and photographer, she took a special interest in concert photography, reporting on the live music and local art that takes place in Fort Collins. During her time at The Collegian, Secrest has sought out stories with artists and business owners who have a deep passion for their work and are interested in growth. She has been fortunate to report on local businesses, mural reveals and concerts, such as Odie Leigh, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets and last year's Fort Collins Music Experiment festival. Secrest's taste in art and music follows a broad range, from Picasso's Blue Period to the early work of Annie Leibovitz with Rolling Stone magazine and music from Foxygen, Big Thief, Ron Gallo, Frazey Ford and, of course, Bruno Mars. She encourages people to have a guilt-free love of today's top hits while also buying tickets to shows with an audience of 10. Secrest is grateful for the platform The Collegian gives young reporters and photographers and is excited to take on her new role as the A&E editor. Her goal is to encourage passion within the arts and help grow an environment within the A&E desk where any special interests of the reporters are heard and fostered, just as her mentor did for her.