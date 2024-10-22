Horoscopes Nov. 4-10

Happy election week, stars! This is a week of divisiveness in the cosmos and at the polls, so above all, remember to take care of yourself however you can. The planets are looking at major change as Mercury enters optimistic Sagittarius, fueling inspired conversations and new ideas.

It’s a perfect time to shed old patterns and prepare for new beginnings. The Scorpio new moon Nov. 1 prompted us to reflect on power structures in our lives. With Mars charging into Leo, we have the fire and drive to thoughtfully take our first steps toward our ambitions. It’s time to evolve, strengthen our communities and, of course, vote.

Love,

A Libra supporter

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Power is in your voice this week. Stand up for what you believe in, even when it’s hard to be heard. It’s time to embrace change as a chance to break from what’s not working and add your unique perspective to the mix. You’re all about bold moves, so speak up, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Say what you mean, vote with pride, debate for fun and go with the flow.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Is it hot in here, or is that just you? It’s not just political texts blowing up your phone this week; everyone is fighting over a minute of your time. Remember to stay connected with what matters when dealing with romantic partners. Find your values, and hold steady as others share theirs, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Stay grounded, reconnect with what you’re proud to stand behind, be stubborn and don’t date someone whose vote you’d have to cancel out.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Question everything. This week wants you to challenge stale beliefs and refresh your outlook. Maybe you’re changing your vote or inspiring someone to change theirs. Conversations may bring new insights, so stay open to what others have to say. Either way, be the voice of change, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Argue the semantics, debate as a sport, ask the tough questions and get to the bottom of things.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Yeah, voting is our civic duty. But you know better than most that change comes from the choices you make daily. This week, your community is calling, and small actions can help you feel at home in a shared mission. Show up, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Lead with empathy, volunteer, have tough conversations, rally others around a common cause and show up for your community.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

It’s time to expand your horizons as this week supports big inner growth. Think of it as a chance to vote for your future — you’re creating something new. Shed outdated mindsets, and ignore any doubts you have in yourself. You’re worth it, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Ask questions, kick the imposter syndrome, make friends in line at the polls and let yourself shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

You’ve done your research and submitted your ballot, and you’re ready to take a stand. This week supports your natural drive to plan for the future and asks you to turn things up a notch. You’re becoming a strong leader, but you need to remember to be patient with others. Take charge, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Implement change, take deep breaths, advocate for your candidate of choice and use your voice.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week you’re redefine what balance means to you in your work life and social life. Your unique perspective will shine brightest when you’re surrounded by allies, so work on creating a space where you can bring harmony into shared goals and remember there’s no shame in delegating tasks to others. There’s power in numbers, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Rally with people who encourage your ideas, avoid those who drain you, make a plan for your goals and hone in on what really matters.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

It’s estimated only 3% of voters are undecided, and you are not one of them; you know who you are and where your values lie. The path forward is clearer when you reflect on what’s important and get rid of what no longer serves you. Out with the old, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Release old attachments, look within, find a new approach to old ideals and dream about what you want your life to look like.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Prepare to fall down some informational rabbit holes, as this week brings new perspectives, new people and big ideas. Allow yourself to dive into topics you’ve been curious about — these discoveries can unlock a fresh way of looking at things, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Read your voter guide, embrace the journey, ask the right questions and try something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This week asks you to reflect on how you create community. You’re not the same person you were last election, but has your communication style evolved with you? Remember that traditions and habits are meant to be questioned or bucked altogether. So get out of your own way, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Respond to your unanswered texts, journal about how your communication can improve and don’t be afraid to try something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

As Pluto makes its way into your sign this month, it’s time to vote for your own authenticity. Question your traditions, and find your own unique way of doing things. It’s time to build your own beliefs and inspire others to follow. What truly resonates with you, Aquarius?

Aquarius survival guide: Argue with the wall, say exactly how you feel, be completely yourself and don’t shy away from hard questions.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Self-awareness is shining bright this week as you’re being asked to reflect on how you spend your days. Do you have a stable routine or just concepts of one? Whether you’re overworking yourself or procrastinating it all, now’s the time to make the change, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Rewrite your routines, check things off your to-do list, hang out with your besties and spend time wisely.

