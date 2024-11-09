Horoscopes Nov. 18-24

There’s just one more week until break, and we are kicking it off with the Age of Aquarius as Pluto enters the water bearer Nov. 19. In general, Aquarian themes such as technological changes, cool inventions and humanitarian and environmental causes will be front and center for everyone until 2044.

The last time Pluto moved through Aquarius was 1778-98, and the world went through seismic shifts, from the American Revolution to the French Revolution and even the Industrial Revolution. Pluto’s return to Aquarius will usher in another wave of societal transformation for us all, but read on to learn how Pluto will be transforming your sign over the next 20 years. In the meantime, we enter Sagittarius season on the 21st, keeping us curious and motivated through these last few weeks of the semester. Hang in there, stars.

Ad

Love,

An uneasy Aquarius stellium

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Get ready to shift from solo acts to ensemble projects as Pluto asks you to reflect on your social sphere. Though you’re usually a leader, leaning into group dynamics will ultimately enrich your personal growth. Social connection could surprise you with fresh insights — there’s no “I” in team, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Be a follower for once, ask what your teammates think, RSVP “yes” and take a chance on others.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Career goals will take center stage as Pluto pushes you to take bolder steps professionally. This transit challenges your comfort zone, urging authentic self-expression and courageous moves in your career. Trust that embracing vulnerability at work will pay off. Be you, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Summon your stamina, be brave in your career and take productive action in the direction of your desires.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Always the curious cat, allow yourself to embody wanderlust as Pluto parks deep curiosity, urging you to explore new cultures, philosophies and ways of learning. This transit will expand your worldview and sense of self, so get ready for some major change. There’s power in experience, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Take another class, plan a future trip, learn a language and quench your thirst for knowledge.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Poor, sweet crab, the planets have been tossing you around lately, and this transit is no different. This era invites you to scrutinize financial commitments as Pluto transforms shared resources, emphasizing trust in close partnerships. Follow your intuition when merging assets or making joint decisions, Cancer.

Ad

Cancer survival guide: Keep your circle small, confront taboos, ensure personal finances are in order and do not rely on others.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Is it tension, or is it sparks? Your love life will be center stage during the era of Pluto in Aquarius. Relationships are going to get intense, urging deeper bonds and authentic exchanges. Learning to harmonize with others will pave the way for more resilient connections. Lean into compromise, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Play hooky, date like it’s a sport, make art and elope — JK, but we wouldn’t blame you if you did.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Welcome to your 20-year wellness revolution. Pluto is asking you to embrace lifestyle changes and rejuvenate routines with a focus on physical and mental health. Working yourself to the point of burnout just isn’t cutting it anymore, but luckily for you, this will impact you least of all the signs. Baby steps, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Get close to nature, pick up a new hobby, embrace careful regimens and do it consistently.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

How’s your inner child? Pluto is encouraging you to get back to your roots and allow yourself to have fun. Whether it be through art, puppy love or doing things that you enjoyed as a child, let yourself go back to your roots. Soak up the good stuff, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Pace yourself, follow through on any projects you started and enjoy the little things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This transit is all about strengthening your emotional foundations as Pluto digs into your family ties and home life. Take note of anywhere the energy feels stagnant — do those piles of paper really need to live on your desk? When you toss junk, donate old clothes and burn old love letters, you make more room for new connections and ways of belonging, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Redecorate your home, be patient with yourself, establish emotional foundations and be with loved ones.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Happy solar return, Sagittarius. Before we officially get into your season, Pluto is asking you to change your approach to communication. Mindful conversations open doors for growth this season, so get curious, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Consider journaling or expressing thoughts more directly to nurture self-discovery.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Ready to hit the jackpot? Pluto is highlighting your finances, so you can expect transformations in money management, savings or property matters. If you haven’t struck gold yet, don’t fret; this transit supports long-term financial stability. You will move toward wealth every year Pluto is here. For now, reflect on what you truly value, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Reassess your spending, create a budget, look for passive income, open a CD and look into investing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Get ready for a profound and transformative journey as Pluto enters your sign until 2044. This cosmic shift offers fantastic opportunities for self-improvement, reconnecting with yourself and releasing old habits, beliefs or relationships that don’t serve you. You won’t immediately feel Pluto’s effects, but trust: If you do not surrender these things freely, they will be removed forcibly. Embracing change is key to navigating this transit. It’s your time to shine, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: No part of the current version of yourself will survive — hang in there.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Pluto shifts focus to endings and fresh, new beginnings. You can’t fill your closet with new clothes without donating the ones you’ve outgrown, so start making space. It’s time to let go of what’s weighing you down so you can truly move forward. Your new life is going to cost you your old one, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Quit your job if you hate it, break up if you’re not happy, change your major if you want and take that leap of faith.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.