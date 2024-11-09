Horoscopes Nov. 11-17

We all know the eye roll-inducing phrase, “Mercury is in gatorade again,” from social media posts that dramaticize retrogrades. While they tend to get a bad rap, retrogrades are really just periods for reevaluation, revisiting old issues and reassessing the areas of life ruled by the retrograde planet. Since June 29 of this year, Saturn has been retrograde in the sign of Pisces.

Saturn rules structure, discipline, hard work, boundaries and the systems we must enforce to be successful. Saturn reminds us of the importance of patience and long-term planning. On Saturday, Nov. 16, Saturn will end its retrograde and ask us to reflect on the area of our life Pisces rules. Now that it’s direct, it’s time to implement sustainable changes and focus on the good stuff, stars.

Ad

Love,

A Pisces Sun

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Since June, Saturn has been inviting you to turn inward and reflect on hidden fears and past wounds. Everyone, including you, has made mistakes and learned from them. Have you learned to stop punishing yourself for the past so you can move forward? Be gentle with yourself, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Give yourself the same amount of love, kindness and forgiveness you would extend to others.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Over the last four and a half months, Saturn has been urging you to examine your friendships. Maybe you went on an unfriending spree after the election, outgrew some long-term friends, gained new ones and then cut them off too. You’re now able to see the people in your life for who they truly are rather than who you want them to be, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Honor the friendships that uplift you, and release those that don’t.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Saturn’s retrograde has asked you to look deeper into your professional path and public image. Maybe you had a chance to make some shifts in your career goals, got a promotion or changed how you feel about your career path. Now that Saturn’s moving forward, get ready to climb that corporate ladder, Gemini.

Gemini survival guide: Balance career with time for yourself, reflect on your long-term success and let your talent shine.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

You are closing out a chapter that began during your solar return, forcing you to expand your perspectives and get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Yes, it’s unpleasant pulling your belief system up by the roots, but with Saturn now direct, you’ll have a stable foundation to move forward. Stay curious, Cancer.

Ad

Cancer survival guide: Travel, read, learn, discuss, argue, read some more and broaden your horizons.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Over the last few months, you’ve been dealing with themes of intimate relationships, shared resources, boundaries and loss. Over this time you may have met people or obtained money, things or a position that was ripped away from you or not what you originally thought. By now, you’ve learned that nothing they can take was ever worth keeping, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Redefine what you need in close relationships, confront fears around stability and gain clarity in your finances.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Ideally, your partner is someone who you’d want to be like. You love a project, but since June, Saturn has been begging you to stop making your partner that project. Now that you’ve had the chance to assess your boundaries and revisit your expectations of others, it’s time to level up your social circle. You deserve the same effort you give, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Don’t surround yourself with losers, stand your ground and love yourself first.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Saturn’s retrograde highlighted the need for structure in your daily routines and health habits. You’re about to enter your health and wealth era so long as you’ve learned to commit to routines that truly nourish you. Too much of a good thing can have negative effects so get creative, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Embrace consistency, and you’ll see the benefits in both work and well-being.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

The past few months have been all work and no play. You might have overloaded your class schedule or found yourself in an unhealthy relationship as Saturn pushed you to recognize the value of joy and self-expression. Downtime, playfulness, artistic expression and spontaneity are essential to a healthy life. Have you learned to prioritize fun, Scorpio?

Scorpio survival guide: Celebrate what makes you unique, ask out your crush and prioritize your passions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Since June, Saturn has been urging you to reflect on your home, whatever that may be for you. Whether home is your roommates, your family or more of an emotional foundation, you’ve explored ways to nurture yourself better at home. Now with Saturn direct, you’re rested and ready for the next adventure, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Be kind to yourself, do what makes you feel at peace and turn on Do Not Disturb.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Saturn’s retrograde has helped you reassess the ways you express yourself. You may have changed up your style, adjusted your relationship with social media or set new boundaries with others. However you choose to show up in the world, you can now do so with confidence, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Stand firm in your truth, and communicate with clarity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Over the past four and a half months, Saturn’s retrograde has prompted you to reevaluate your relationship with money, resources and your self-worth. Opportunities and relationships you believed would fulfill you fell short, teaching you to establish more stable and intentional foundations. Building confidence takes time, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Invest in yourself, and let go of what no longer serves your long-term goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

For months, Saturn’s retrograde in your sign asked you to get real about who you are and where you’re headed. You’ve been tested again and again, released old habits and redefined your personal identity. Now you’re ready to show the world a truer, wiser, more confident version of yourself. How are you going to make your dreams reality, Pisces?

Pisces survival guide: Be easy on yourself, use your voice and tap into the things that bring you joy.

Reach Sophia Masia at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.