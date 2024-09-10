Donald Trump got his own movie he doesn’t even want

Frequently spoofed on “The Simpsons,” some might say the biggest star of “Home Alone 2,“ go-to parody man of “Saturday Night Live” and former president of the United States of America Donald Trump is a household name. But now, he’s the subject of a movie no one seems to want.

“The Apprentice” is a biopic about young Trump, played by Sebastian Stan, and his relationship with New York City lawyer Roy Cohn. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Despite its moderately unbiased portrayal of the controversial figure’s formative years, the film struggled to find a distributor.

Ad

The film itself is a visual throwback with choppy cuts and film roll-like coloring — it evokes the grit and chaos of late 20th-century New York City. It begins with a young Trump — similar to a postgrad in his early 20s — shown as a confused kid navigating the business world. While he is cautious in his interactions with professionals he admires, he also finds himself desperate for a mentor. This search brings him to Cohn, played masterfully by Jeremy Strong of “Succession.”

Strong nails the role of Cohn, portraying him as a scheming anticommunist mastermind who chews people up and spits them out, all with that same cold, ruthless energy he brought to “Succession.” At the same time, Stan steps up as Trump, capturing his egotistical swagger and making him both fascinating and repulsive. Together, their performances take the movie to another level.

The film touches on weighty themes like the AIDS epidemic and the ruthless real estate world of the late 20th century, making it more than just a biopic — it’s also a period piece. Cohn’s influence on Trump is at the center of the story, and some could argue the movie is more about Cohn than it is about Trump. Cohn introduces him to a cutthroat version of success, driven by manipulation and power. His rules for success ultimately shape Trump’s worldview, turning the film into a dissection of how mentorship can mold a person’s ethics, for better or worse.

“The Apprentice” also dives into Trump’s family dynamics — or lack thereof. The film shows a young Trump seeking his father Fred’s approval and Cohn ultimately taking over that fatherly role in Trump’s life.

The complexities of his relationship with his first wife, Ivana Trump, and their marriage is portrayed with a raw intensity — Ivana’s sharp intelligence and ambition contrast Trump’s desire to project dominance. Scenes of their early relationship are some of the most revealing, offering glimpses of vulnerability and power struggles that suggest deeper motivations behind Trump’s need for control.

Along the way, we see myths and controversies surrounding Trump laid bare as he evolves from a brash businessman to one of the most powerful figures in the world. It’s familiar yet deeply unsettling, like watching a train wreck in slow motion — you can’t look away.

The film ends with Trump absorbing Cohn’s rules for success — not exactly principles to admire — and it’s easy to see how young, impressionable viewers could see this film and misconstrue them as something to emulate. Yet the film mirrors Trump’s transformation, revealing the roots of his controversial persona.

As Trump, Stan has been attached to the project from day one, and director Ali Abbasi poured his artistic vision into every frame, believing in the movie’s success.

Still, after the world premiere, other big contributors to the film like investor Daniel Snyder, the former owner of the Washington Commanders and assumed Trump supporter, threatened to leave the project for fear of how it would be perceived on U.S. soil. To no surprise, members of Trump’s reelection campaign were also against the movie, making U.S. production studios hesitant to take on the film.

Ad

What I would describe as a coming-of-age story, “The Apprentice” delves into the psychological and personal factors that shaped Trump into the polarizing figure we know today. It offers an artistic and intimate look at his life, setting it apart from usual political biopics.

Ironically, this difference may be why it’s proving so difficult to sell. This reluctance has become part of its narrative, making “The Apprentice” almost as controversial as its subject.

No studio wanted this movie. The influence Trump has leaves distributors hesitant to take the plunge. But Briarcliff Entertainment stepped up, acquiring the film and betting on its ability to ignite conversation. It is set for a preelection release this October, and audiences, reviewers, Trump supporters and Trump haters will have a chance to do their favorite thing once again: judge.

Now the big question is: How will the world perceive it?

Reach Gigi Young at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.