Horoscopes: September 2-8

Seemingly overnight, leaves are beginning to fall, pumpkin spice lines every shelf and no matter what layers you put on in the morning, you’ll be sweating by noon — welcome to September, stars. Astrologically, this month is all about change, working toward your goals and gearing up for eclipse season. This week, you’ll have the motivation to clear out the old and make way for the new. Even Clark is finally saying goodbye to its asbestos-infested lecture halls to make space for something better — I hope it’s a Spirit Halloween. What you compost from your life now will nourish your future successes.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

It’s hardly your fault if you’re trying — and failing — to convince yourself not to skip class in the third week. Your planetary ruler, Mars, is moving into the cozy sign of Cancer. If you’re feeling homesick, take time to tend to your home life, family, sense of security and how you nurture yourself. The new moon is a great time to reevaluate your daily routines, habits and work-life balance. Self-care is productive, Aries.

Aries survival guide: FaceTime a loved one, dine on comfort foods, try meditating before bed, clock off 5 minutes early and embrace unabashed laziness.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

What do you want more of in your life? Friends? Money? Beer selections at Ramskeller Pub & Grub? Whatever it may be, think of ways you can implement it into your daily routine and take this as an opportunity to break free from old patterns. The new moon in your sector of creativity, romance and pleasure brings a fresh perspective, so get creative about how you’re going to change your life this week. Welcome to your personal revolution, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Start a new routine or creative project, ask out your crush, weed your literal or metaphorical garden, be a little too much, say the wrong thing and do what lights you up.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Blessings come in abundance for you this week. Mars enters your sector of finances, giving you the drive to take control of your money matters, pursue new income streams or manage your budget more effectively. The new moon is adding sweetness to your work life while Jupiter continues to boost your confidence and draw focus to expanding your horizons. Stay curious, Gemini, and never stop asking questions.

Gemini survival guide: Build a nest egg, apply for a new job even if you’re underqualified, make changes to your home that enhance your comfort and take advantage of any opportunities that find you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week, making big waves will feel smooth and effortless. With Mars entering your sign, you’ll feel a surge of energy and motivation to pursue personal goals, while the new moon in your communication sector makes it easy for you to express yourself and connect with others. Meanwhile, Venus is bringing harmony to your home and family life; not only will your loved ones have your back, the cosmos will as well. This is your time to act on what you want, Cancer.

Cancer survival guide: Take decisive steps towards your goals, share your bright ideas, reach out to friends and family, create a peaceful life, beautify your space and don’t take no for an answer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Fresh off the heels of your solar return, the universe is demanding change from you, like, yesterday. The new moon is asking you to rethink your finances and values this week, while Mars brings a desire to focus on your inner world or address hidden issues. As if that isn’t fun enough, sudden changes in your career or public image are possible as Mercury squares Uranus later this week. Hang in there, Leo.

Leo survival guide: Set new intentions, cancel that free trial before you get charged, stay adaptable in your professional life, notice your reactions to sudden changes and reassess what’s truly important to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

There’s something so fitting about Virgo season coinciding with the beginning of the semester, isn’t there? The new moon in your sign marks the start of a new personal cycle. You’ll feel inspired to take control of your life and gain insight into what truly matters to you, making this an ideal time to set intentions for the year ahead. However, be cautious of forgetting interpersonal responsibilities while chasing your dreams. Life is about work and play, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Craft vision boards with your beloveds, be open to new perspectives, sample every flavor at Ben & Jerry’s, think about where you’re headed and decide if that’s where you want to be.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

This week, Venus, your planetary ruler, in your sign brings a positive boost to your appearance, sense of self and interpersonal dealings. You’re more than just a pretty face. With Mars energizing your work and public life, use your extra charm to take bold steps toward your professional goals. If you aren’t sure what you want, take the time to figure out a direction. Wherever you go you’re sure to find success, Libra.

Libra survival guide: Flirt with the bouncer, indulge in self-care, change up your looks, assert yourself in your workplace and get real with yourself about what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

It’s all about the new, new, new for you this week. Mars in your sector of expansion is igniting your desire for adventure and knowledge, while the new moon highlights your friendships and romantic partnerships. There’s a possibility for shake-ups, positive or negative, offering a fresh start in your social life, hobbies, romances and even aspirations. Don’t worry about if you’re deserving or if you’re ready — go after what you want, Scorpio.

Scorpio survival guide: Explore, try a new hobby, add another course to your schedule, plan a trip, reconnect with friends, date out of your league and embrace change as an opportunity for growth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

There’s a point in every hero’s journey when the main character refuses their call to action just for the universe to redirect them into the journey anyway. This week, you’re the hero. Mars is urging you to address hidden or unresolved issues in your life, while the moon and Uranus are offering you fresh starts and unexpected changes in your career, daily routines, professional goals and shared resources. The sooner you answer the call, the easier life will be, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Confront financial issues, work on emotional healing, have that tough conversation, go to the gym when you’d rather rot in bed and stay adaptable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

As a professional in keeping your peace, you don’t have much to purge from your life right now. This week, you will be focused on broadening your horizons; Mars is energizing your social circles and romantic partnerships, while the new moon fills you with curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. Whether through travel, meeting someone or researching new belief systems, new information and experiences will influence the way you see the world. Let loose, Capricorn.

Capricorn survival guide: Plan a trip, wander the museum for hours, ask out your class crush, add Psych 110 to your schedule and spend your time talking with your loved ones.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

If you feel like you’re going through a larger transformation than most, it’s because you are. While other signs are being asked to reflect on where their life needs refreshing, Pluto is pushing you straight into the deep end. Don’t panic! Unexpected changes in your family and home life, daily routines, shared resources and intimate relationships are trying to teach you about yourself. Pay attention to your reaction when the world feels like it’s crumbling, Aquarius.

Aquarius survival guide: Focus on your daily tasks, set new health goals, reassess shared financial matters, restore work-life balance, go with the flow and accept necessary adjustments.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This is a beautiful week for you, little fish. Mars is igniting your creativity and adding a spark to your romances, while the new moon is turning over a new leaf in your social circles. Prioritize the people and things that bring you pleasure right now. Even the problem areas of your life will feel easier to face. You’ll be able to see more clearly where your life needs balance and how to do it. Bask in the warmth of a good life this week, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Be creative, get your hands dirty, swipe right on someone who’s not usually your type, sit in the sun, grab coffee with your biggest supporters and make having fun your mission.

