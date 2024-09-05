Horoscopes Sept. 9-15

The energy of this week leading up to Rocky Mountain Showdown kind of feels like a crash landing. With Mercury returning to Virgo, tasks left unfinished in late July now demand our attention. Jupiter will be squaring the sun, inhibiting our ability to move forward, before making a trine to Venus, providing some much needed reprieve. It may be bumpy and stressful at first, but we’ll cruise into the weekend in one piece. Here’s to hoping the planets have a win against the Buffs in our future, Stars.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Your to-do list is never-ending, your Outlook calendar is filled to the brim and you’re hosting a Showdown party you haven’t even begun to clean for. You’re usually a natural at knocking things off your to-do list, but the cosmos is urging you to slow down. Reflect on the habits and relationships that began in July and were possibly abandoned by August. You don’t have to do it all, Aries.

Aries’ playbook: Block off time for meditation — whatever that means to you — put a pin in any grand ideas ’til next week and relax a little.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Creativity, fun, luxury and romance — this week is about embodying your ruling planet, Venus. Before you email your professors that you won’t be in class or blow $300 on last-minute Showdown tickets, remember that working hard is also a Venusian trait. Lean into the stereotypes, Taurus.

Taurus’ playbook: Be mindful of your budget as you’re accepting social invitations, check off your to-do list, don’t stress out, look good and be comfortable doing it.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

A good life often comes with added responsibilities. Invites, texts, work and school obligations are piling up right now, and on top of all that, you’re revisiting issues in your home life from July. You got this, Gemini.

Gemini’s playbook: Get a sweet treat after work, finish your homework before the game, FaceTime loved ones and count your blessings.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Your inbox is filling up quickly. Usually, you would hermit away, but you’re taking it all in stride. If you feel unfulfilled in your Canvas dashboard, email inbox and group chats, remember why you work hard. Doing boring, productive things is part of a fun and sexy life, Cancer.

Cancer’s playbook: Do the research on players for your fantasy team, run a DARS audit for the major you’re hyper fixated on and fold the pile of laundry living on a chair in your bedroom.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Though you’d rather be focusing on enjoying what’s left of summer, you’re stuck dealing with shared finances, debts and tricky power dynamics this week. If you’re trying to figure out who’s actually on your team, remember that boundaries are not a personal attack and can be an opportunity to reflect. Let go of negative beliefs about yourself, and watch how your life blooms, Leo.

Leo’s playbook: Clear up your thoughts by journaling, connect with your neighbors or classmates, cancel plans to stay inside and don’t pick too many fights with University of Colorado Boulder students.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

If you want something done right, you probably just do it yourself. Challenge yourself to pass the ball this week, as the conversations and projects you put on hold back in July are resurfacing — now is the time to focus on you. Be your own project. Everything you touch turns to gold, Virgo.

Virgo’s playbook: Articulate your needs, set boundaries, refuse to compromise, take breaks and argue for a pay raise.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Quick! What’s the difference between a coping mechanism and self-sabotage? This week is pushing you to figure it out. The end zone feels like a long and treacherous journey, so focus on getting there one yard at a time. Who knows what could come into your life if you stopped texting your ex, Libra.

Libra’s playbook: Fine tune your routines, end your situationship, stop betting money you don’t have on CSU winning the Showdown and take everything one step at a time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

After weeks of focusing on your work and finances, you’re ready for football games and Halloween parties. If you’re having trouble getting your mind off your inbox or to-do list, take time to reconnect to your creative side. Let loose, Scorpio.

Scorpio’s playbook: Set up out-of-office replies, binge Netflix without guilt and know you deserve to rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Trying to juggle your home, school and work responsibilities has become too overwhelming, and you feel like you’re at a breaking point. So why don’t you reach out to the people closest to you? This is your cosmic reminder: You are not a burden, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius’s playbook: Ask for help, take advice, tailgate with your besties and keep your work life and real life balanced.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Big plans related to travel or education that stalled in August are starting to come back into focus. Don’t get bogged down with unnecessary tasks that will keep you from finishing them. A conversation with your boss could help you lighten your load and clarify your next steps. Work smarter, not harder, Capricorn.

Capricorn’s playbook: Kill two birds with one stone, take the day off for the Showdown, send the text, plan the trip, sign up for the class and hand off tasks to coworkers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Did you break and drop $200 on last-minute tickets to the Rocky Mountain Showdown? No judgments here. Investments, debts or shared financial decisions that you paused in mid August are coming back into focus, and challenges may soon turn into opportunities. Stay open to collaboration, and refresh your approach to finances, Aquarius.



Aquarius’ playbook: Watch your budget, learn from the people around you, find a middle ground between work and play and review fine print on agreements, especially financial.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

This week, you’re faced with tough conversations and harsh realities. Saturn is acting as your coach Jay Norvell, asking you to focus on growth while recognizing your limits, too. Have you been giving too much or avoiding completely in the name of self-care? This is your opportunity to break unhealthy cycles, Pisces.

Pisces’s playbook: Try a different approach, trust your intuition, make amends with you know who and do the right-est thing.

