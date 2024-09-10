Horoscopes Sept. 16-22

The rose-colored glasses are coming off this week, and some things you just can’t ignore anymore. We begin with the Pisces lunar eclipse on Tuesday, which we last experienced in September 2016 and will focus on themes of cutting out unhealthy, stagnant cycles and inspiring new ones. Are you going to stay in the same toxic situation because it’s comfortable or move on to the next chapter?

Whatever you decide, that chapter is rapidly approaching as Venus enters Scorpio on Sunday — which is also the Autumn Equinox — before we enter Libra season next week. This week marks the beginning of something new and beautiful that will determine the course of the next year and a half of your life. No pressure, Stars.

Love,

A Pisces Sun, Aries Moon, Taurus Rising

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

This week is all about slowing down and setting healthy boundaries with others and yourself. You might feel ready to kick a bad habit, adopt healthier ones or reorient how you think about well-being. Don’t be afraid to be a little picky in your interpersonal relationships and say goodbye to the people who drain you. You know what you need to let go, Aries.

Eclipse survival guide: Negotiate your way to success — or out of trouble — say no, grieve the familiar and choose the healthy option over the fun one.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

There’s something celebratory about this eclipse for you, but you’d rather hang around the punch bowl than join the party. Rapid changes are coming to your social circles and relationship status. If you find yourself panicked or uncomfortable, give yourself downtime to focus on your goals and hobbies. Some stability will go a long way while you face inner healing, life changes and discipline, Taurus.

Eclipse survival guide: Break out the fall candles, hyperfocus on your knitting project, daydream about your goals, ghost in the name of self-care and flirt without caution.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

This eclipse touches both the most personal and public parts of your life. You might be stepping into a big career milestone, accepting a promotion or even deciding to walk away from a role that no longer aligns with you. At home, a reorganization or even a move could be on the horizon. It’s a powerful time to release the past, but make sure to carve out extra time to rest and care for yourself, Gemini.

Eclipse survival guide: Avoid overextending yourself, focus on details, manage your tasks wisely, declutter your space, forgive yourself and forgive others.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Making waves isn’t really in your nature, but your emotions are getting heavy, nearly unignorable, and the only way to get the weight off your chest is to stand in your truth. Whether advocating for your presidential candidate, defending the pumpkin spice craze or admitting you don’t actually know what’s happening in class, find your voice in a way that’s comfortable. Baby steps, Cancer.

Eclipse survival guide: Be patient with yourself, say what needs to be said, let your curiosity run wild, daydream about what could be and nurture yourself how you nurture others.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Your themes for this week are financial disruptions, insecurities, being vulnerable and major life upheavals. Sounds fun, right? The universe is asking you to reflect on what brings you a sense of security. Is it your loved ones who have your back? Your career path? Having a financial nest egg? Whatever safety means for you, ask yourself how you could stay grounded if everything changed. Not saying it will, but working through any emotions that come up can be empowering and transformative, Leo.

Eclipse survival guide: Update your portfolio, post on social media, spill tea with friends, cut off toxic connections, express your creativity with the world and keep an eye on your finances.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

If you thought your season was going to end on a boring note, you’ve got another thing coming. Over the past few weeks, you’ve been focused on your goals, your daydreams and yourself, but the cosmos have decided you’re ready for phase two. The eclipse is not only threatening some kind of ending to your relationships, goals and life path, but a beginning as well. The changes coming are fated; try to go with the flow, Virgo.

Eclipse survival guide: Trust the process, pay attention to the details, listen to your intuition, set realistic expectations and ride the waves of life.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

The one thing standing between you and your season is this long week. It’s not necessarily bad, just a lot. Protect your time, peace, energy and resources by setting healthy boundaries. Stop worrying about making everyone else happy for once; you are the main character of your life. Speaking up is hard, but your natural charm will help you scrape and claw your way through the week. You got this, Libra.

Eclipse survival guide: Allow changes in your relationships and partnerships, prioritize self-care, set boundaries, kick bad habits and savor the little joys that bring you harmony.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

This week is asking you to bravely go toward the things that feel good, which sounds easy in theory, but Venus moving into your sign is bringing changes to your relationships. You may look and act tough, but I know you’re a big softie on the inside. You don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings, but staying in a relationship, job, living situation or friendship that doesn’t serve you is a disservice to yourself. You never know who could come into your life and change it, Scorpio.

Eclipse survival guide: Refuse to shy away from office politics, heal your inner child or teen, carve out time for yourself, do things that bring you pleasure, trust others, ask out your crush and be totally yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Adventure is calling but not in the way you’re expecting. This eclipse is shaking up your career and home life, marking a turning point. You could be stepping into a major role or feeling the call to leave behind a path that no longer excites you. Big changes are on the horizon — whether it’s a new home, fresh goals or a career path shift. Be gentle with yourself. Aligning your life with your personal truth is a big step, Sagittarius.

Eclipse survival guide: Embrace unexpected opportunities and changes, reflect before you leap, dream big, scroll Zillow, update your LinkedIn, declutter your space and get in touch with yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

This eclipse is your time to advocate for yourself at work and finally get the recognition you’ve been working so hard for. Whether it’s sharing your ideas or standing up for what you believe in, this is a moment to express your expertise and make an impact. Big shifts in your career or a role change might be on the horizon. Embrace the change and make your mark, Cap.

Eclipse survival guide: Push for recognition, set up a big meeting, plan future career moves, share your expertise and balance ambition with self-care.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

There’s so much to see and do this week — maybe too much? Right now, you’re dealing with finances, relationships, insecurities and beliefs. Whether it’s a new job, a big purchase or reworking your budget, things are shifting quickly. You may also feel an urge to address deeper insecurities, anxieties or trust issues. Embrace these transformations, as they can bring long-term financial and emotional empowerment, even if it feels heavy at the moment, Aquarius.

Eclipse survival guide: Get your finances in order, pay down debt, learn something new, address insecurities, forgive yourself and others and allow space for deep emotional healing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

The powers of yapping — platonically — and flirting — nonplatonically — are with you this week. The eclipse brings attention to your intimate connections, specifically beginnings and endings. People who leave or enter your life right now are meant to, so don’t look back. Focus on healing your emotions so you can move forward with the new. Trying to escape problems will get you nowhere, Pisces. Lead with your heart.

Eclipse survival guide: Strengthen or release relationships, journal about your goals, focus on emotional healing, prepare for big shifts in love or partnerships and trust in the flow of endings and beginnings.

