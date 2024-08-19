Meet the arts and entertainment desk: Giving artists a platform

Dear readers,

Welcome to the arts and entertainment desk. If you are interested in the creative parts of Fort Collins and what makes the community thrive, this is the perfect place for you.

The A&E desk is a place that discusses all forms of art in Fort Collins, from movie and concert reviews to profiles on local artists and restaurant owners. The A&E desk feeds the right side of your brain while exercising the left with features on the fabulous, thriving drag community and weekly horoscopes. This cross section allows our writers to combine journalistic writing with creative writing, truly allowing us to stand out as a desk.

When first moving to Fort Collins, I had no idea the scope of the community of artists here. With creative secondhand clothing stores, themed coffee shops with their own twists, local bands of every genre and so much more, it is truly a community unlike anything I have ever experienced.

The A&E desk gives creative individuals a place where the story behind a local mural is not only told but also heard, a platform that gives dance communities recognition for their cultural involvement and where musicians are able to speak on their relationship with their music, fans and shows.

Giving artists this platform is a great responsibility and privilege. When I first began writing for this desk, I was inspired by the individuals I got to interview. There were so many people of all backgrounds I would have never been exposed to without this job. Our writers experience this with every story, finding new angles to report on the constantly changing and evolving entertainment and art community.

We are excited to take on this responsibility and share this community with our readers. Without your engagement and support, we would not be able to write about the amazing people and community that make this town come to life and thrive.

Sincerely,

Ruby Secrest, arts and entertainment editor

Reach Ruby Secrest at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.