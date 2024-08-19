Horoscopes: Aug. 26 to Sept. 1

Now out of the Mercury retrograde muck, it’s time to use the last days of summer to reflect on the lessons you’ve learned. If you’re feeling overstimulated from August’s wild astrology, this week is offering us a moment to catch our breath before we take on September. The sun has entered Virgo, Mercury is stationing direct and Venus is creating little pockets of sweetness throughout the week. This week is about getting real with ourselves, whether we like it or not. Stay grounded, mindful and demure this week, stars.

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

It’s all about the love and flow for you right now. Venus moving into Libra brings deeper connections in relationships, while the sun in Virgo brings focus to your daily routines, making it a good time to refine your habits and improve your work-life balance. It’s a good week to work through mental blocks and rededicate yourself to pleasure. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to love your body better, this is it, Aries.

Aries survival guide: Stop feeling guilty about your guilty pleasures, tackle your to-do list, make time to let loose, use laughter as medicine and upgrade your commitment to healthy habits.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

It’s time to get specific about what the good life means for you. Uranus going retrograde in your sign while Pluto is retrograding your beliefs sector signals a period of reflecting on the very basis of who you are. Take this week to really look into how you present yourself, what you believe and what your long term goals are. Don’t let that stereotypical stubbornness hold you back from being your best self, Taurus.

Taurus survival guide: Cut those bangs, reassess your spending habits, sign up for that pilates class, run a degree audit for a different major and don’t let anyone tell you who you are.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Everyone is always asking what you’re doing, but is anyone asking how you’re doing? You’ve been everything for everyone else recently: life of the party, social butterfly and Division I yapper, and now it’s time to focus on you. The moon and Mars in your sign while your ruling planet Mercury goes direct makes this a perfect time to clear mental clutter and tend to yourself. Nobody is coming to save you, Gemini — be your own hero.

Gemini survival guide: Be cautious of spreading yourself too thin, tend to your home life, RSVP “no” and get yourself a little treat — you deserve it.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

This week is all about what you make it. The sun and Venus in Virgo are enhancing your mental clarity while your ruling planet, the moon, in your sign allows you to be more in tune with yourself. It’s a good time for introspection and making necessary adjustments. Be honest with yourself Cancer: Are you the drama?

Cancer survival guide: Look within, make amends, go to therapy, delete the dating apps and learn from the past — don’t dwell on it.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

The planets have been all but easy on you recently, but this week is smooth sailing. Mercury going direct in your sign is easing the tension, while the sun in Virgo is drawing focus and luck to your finances. Venus moving into Libra will have your natural charm in full swing, and the moon in Gemini is drawing people to you like moths to a flame. You’ve got your shine back, Leo. Be the star that you are.

Leo survival guide: Indulge in self-care, settle miscommunications, plan time with your tribe, end your situationship and test your luck at the thrift stores.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Welcome to your health and wealth era. You’ve been on the bench most of this year, but now you’re up to bat, and you’re not going to waste it. The sun and Venus in your sign are boosting your charm and confidence while Mercury goes direct in your sector of the subconscious and the moon nurtures your public facing life. Basically, you’re unstoppable. It’s time to claim greater sovereignty. Whatever you want to manifest is already yours, Virgo.

Virgo survival guide: Dress for the job you want, craft an itinerary for the vacation you can’t yet afford, put yourself out there, separate from what no longer serves you and define what makes you unique.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

You may be feeling like you’re in limbo right now. Not doing great, not doing terrible and not one to complain, so you’re just waiting for something to happen. Lucky for you, Venus entering your sign on the 29th will bring harmony to your relationships with yourself and others. Unluckily for you, every planet in the sky could be conspiring in your favor and you’ll still need to do the work. This is Virgo season, after all. This is a cosmic reminder that you are in control of your life, Libra — what do you want it to look like?

Libra survival guide: Check your negativity at the door, focus on self-care, reflect on your personal growth, set boundaries and play an active role in your life.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

The vibes are different — not bad, but different. The sun and Venus in Virgo with Mars in Gemini are bringing transformation and sweetness to your social circles. You’re entering a new era, equipped with the wisdom and strength you’ve accumulated over time and feeling cautiously optimistic. You have found peace in solitude; now it’s time to tackle the challenge of being vulnerable. Being loved gives you strength, Scorpio, but loving others gives you courage.

Scorpio survival guide: Make time for loved ones, open up to others, dance with your coven, get your hopes up and trust yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

You might be a bit confused this week, so let’s take a moment to discern our wants from our needs: You want to spend all day with your friends, go out drinking, flirt without caution and book a flight to wherever is catching your eye. You need to rethink your daily routines, how they impact your health, what your long term goals are and how you’re showing up in the workplace. Yes, it’s boring, but your dream life doesn’t come from skipping class in the second week, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius survival guide: Reflect on your goals, balance your work and social calendar, romanticize the boring parts of life and only ask them to hang out again if you plan on committing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

As Pluto retrogrades back into your sign on the 1st until November, take stock of the major transformations you’ve experienced since 2008. Are you secure in your sense of self? Are there any belief patterns you need to be shedding? Are you including work and play in your daily routines? Now is the time to reflect on how you’re showing up in the world and for yourself. Cross your T’s and dot your I’s, Capricorn — you’re in the home stretch.

Capricorn survival guide: Establish productive habits, be playful and sexy, let go of what isn’t serving you, commit to yourself and fix your sleep schedule — I know it’s a mess.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Take a deep breath; now is your chance to enjoy the calm before the storm. Pluto is retrograding back into Capricorn until November, where it will remain in your sign until 2043. Now is the time to wrap up any lingering issues, specifically in your work-life balance, your ability to connect with others and how you present yourself to the world. Pluto is the great teacher, Aquarius. If you don’t learn your lessons now, it will make sure you do later.

Aquarius survival guide: Get creative about how to change your life, reassess your work-life balance, open up to those close to you and like something because you actually like it — not because you want to look cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

I’m going to hold your hand when I say this: Your ex is not coming back because they’re your soulmate; they’re coming back because you make it easy. The sun and Venus in Virgo are bringing you extra romantic attention, but with Saturn and Neptune retrograde in your sign, this is a period reflection around your interpersonal boundaries. If you don’t respect yourself, the people in your life won’t either, Pisces.

Pisces survival guide: Play more, love yourself, release grudges, go on that Hinge date and raise your standards — within reason. Fictional characters are fictional for a reason.

