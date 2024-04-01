Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes April 8-14

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
April 9, 2024
Horoscopes+April+8-14
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

We start this week off with a total solar eclipse in Aries April 8. This day could get a little stressful combined with Mercury being in retrograde. The eclipse is a new moon, which symbolizes new beginnings. You’re most likely to experience great transformation at this time. Prepare to let go and feel free.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Balance

You are going to feel balanced in all areas of life this week, Aries. This solar eclipse season taught you time management and discipline. You understand what feels good to you and what doesn’t. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Queen of Water

People want to tell you just how much they appreciate your comforting energy, Taurus. You are stable and calm. One of your close friends may have recently gone through something, and they want to let you know how thankful they are that you’re in their life.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Two of Water

A past lover may come up this week, asking you for forgiveness. You had a deep connection with this person, but the universe is asking you to let go of them. Love will circle back to you no matter what, Gemini.

Ad

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Two of Fire

You’re in the process of building a stronger connection with your partner. There is a lot of progress going on within each of your careers, making you both aligned to each other at a high frequency.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Seven of Air

You’ve been spending more time with a couple close friends rather than with large groups of people. Continue being yourself, and the universe will give you signs on where to move forward.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Queen of Earth

You are feeling practical and logical this week, Virgo. You are taking care of your finances after some hardship. Know that you are doing a great job, and the universe will reward you with abundance soon. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: King of Water

There’s someone in your life who you consider dependable. This person wants you to feel happy, and they also understand who you are to the core. You will collaborate with them in an artistic way, and it will connect you together more deeply.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: The Hermit

You’ve been feeling like you want to spend more time at home and take care of yourself by eating healthy meals. You are being consistent in your routine and finding new hobbies to practice.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: The Dreamer

You are onto a new adventure or beginning, Sagittarius. The solar eclipse changed your mindset on how you go about achieving your dreams. You are putting more action toward making your goals come true.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Nine of Water

You’ve been feeling happy, Capricorn. A lot of wishes you’ve made last year will be fulfilled this year, and it’s because you’ve been staying positive. The universe is going to give back to you as long as you go with the flow.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: The Lovers

You may have to make a few choices within your relationships, Aquarius. Who do you want to keep in your life, and who is it time to let go of? It’s OK to make these decisions because it will contribute to your well-being.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Knight of Air

You are more motivated than ever to complete tasks that have been presented to you in the last couple weeks. Don’t lose your motivation, Pisces, because you are getting close to the finish line.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
