Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Taylor swifts commands campus from her God-like position in the sky April 1.
April Fools': Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to CSU, funds diverted from Clark renovation

Editor’s Note: This is a satire for April Fools’ Day. Real names and the events surrounding them...

Colorado State University students celebrate Niko Medveds 100 wins at CSU at the mens basketball game against Denver University Dec. 6, 2023. CSU won 90-80.
2024 CSU men's basketball transfer portal tracker

Editors Note: This post will continue to be updated as new players announce where they will be playing...

Colorado State University snowboarder Evan Borman hits a rail during the CSU RailJam Revival on the Lory Student Center West Lawn March 21.
CSU community experiences RailJam for 1st time in 15 years

Music thundered across the Lory Student Center West Lawn, now covered in snow, as students danced, chatted...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
Types of Windows: A Comprehensive Overview
April 1, 2024

Windows are not just functional components of a building; they also contribute significantly to its aesthetic appeal and energy efficiency. With...

Crypto Exchange Listing: Types of Exchanges and Compliance Requirements
March 25, 2024
Unlocking the Digital Treasure: A Dive into Cryptocurrency Exchanges
March 7, 2024
How to Increase eCommerce Sales with SEO
February 28, 2024

‘Big Fish’ premiere tells lively, heartfelt story

Aubree Miller, Staff Reporter
April 4, 2024
A+man+and+a+woman+perform+on+stage.
Collegian | Samantha Nordstrom
Brikaih Floré and Scott Hurst, playing Sandra Templeton and Edward Bloom, respectively, in the musical production “Big Fish – Small Cast Edition,” perform during a dress rehearsal at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins March 22.

Movie, book and theater fans alike will likely enjoy Fort Collins’ latest musical performance: “Big Fish – Small Cast Edition.”

It was premiered by OpenStage Theatre & Company Saturday, March 23 at The Lincoln Center. OpenStage is Fort Collins’ oldest theater company.

Ad

The novel “Big Fish: A Novel of Mythic Proportions,” written by Daniel Wallace in 1998, was taken to the screen by the mind of Tim Burton in 2003, and in 2013, Andrew Lippa and John August debuted the musical.

It tells the beautiful story of a father, Edward Bloom, and his son, Will Bloom. Throughout Will’s childhood, Edward told him many fantastical and whimsical stories, but now the adult Will is looking for the truth. It is a story woven by stories and the wonder and pain that can come from that. 

Noah Racey, head of musical theater at Colorado State University, directed this performance. He was named associate artistic director of OpenStage in 2022. 

“Sandra is the heart of this show, and ultimately, without her, it would be difficult to fall in love with Edward Bloom. She helps us fall in love with him through her eyes.” Brikaih Floré, Sandra Bloom in “Big Fish”

Racey discussed the show’s themes and its meaning and importance. 

“It’s a show about imagination and reality and what every parent hopes to offer their children,” Racey said. 

He also talked about how familial relationships play out in the show. 

“(It is) the idealism that (a) parent wants to give these fantastic ideas and wonderful inspiration to the child and the idealism of children who want what they think they can pin down as the truth,” Racey said. 

Scott Hurst plays Edward beautifully, bringing to life the magic of a man who — without spoiling the show — has truly seen it all. 

Hurst discussed his journey with his character and what it means to the show overall. 

Ad

“For me, the show is about a dreamer and storyteller that cannot find a true connection with his son,” Hurst said. “The lack of understanding and common ground with a father figure is something that stands out with my personal life experience.” 

Hurst elaborated on those personal feelings. 

I drew on experiences I had with my own father growing up, who passed away two years ago,” Hurst said. “I knew when I was cast as Edward Bloom, I felt the need to infuse a lot of my own father’s mannerisms and sensibility into the character.” 

While Edward brings life and magic into the show, so does his wife, Sandra Bloom, played incredibly by Brikaih Floré. 

Floré discussed her character’s journey and some of her favorite moments during the show. 

“I wasn’t expecting to fall in love with this show in the many ways I have,” Floré said. “I think I needed Sandra. … In the end, I ended up with a complex character who is fiery, passionate, kind, loving and stubborn. She is a mother, a wife, a woman, a dreamer; Sandra is the heart of this show, and ultimately, without her, it would be difficult to fall in love with Edward Bloom. She helps us fall in love with him through her eyes.”

Emotionally powerful songs like “This River Between Us” and “Daffodils” help bring to life the grief and struggle that follows the performances while also showcasing incredible acting and musical skill. 

“Big Fish” will run at The Lincoln Center until April 20. 

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Colorado Blues Society Vice President Mark Schleiger and Treasurer Joe Menke stand in front of Maxline Brewing, one of their favorite places meet in Fort Collins April 2.
Colorado Blues Society keeps the blues alive
A man kneels while playing guitar in front of a man playing drums.
3rd annual Fools Fest is ready to rock
Courtesy of CSU Athletics
Mya Lesnar's journey to national title started with belief
Horoscopes April 2-7
Horoscopes April 2-7
King Carlo and Brother Josh pose after receiving their reward for taking third place in a 2v2 dance battle bracket during Vision:Provoke Imagination March 30.
Hip-hop at CSU bounces back with Vision Dance Expo
April Fools: Horoscopes April 1
April Fools': Horoscopes April 1
More in Homepage
Former competitive swimmer for the University of Kentucky Riley Gaines speaks for CSUs student chapter of Turning Point USA April 3. There was nothing we could do as female athletes, Gaines said. I got to personally witness and really feel the effect that this infringement — or what I would call an injustice — had on myself and my teammates and competitors.
CSU TPUSA hosts Riley Gaines' Reclaim Feminism event
Special guest Julia Ioffe speaks during the 2024 Colorado State University International Symposium in the Lory Student Center April 2.
Keynote speaker Julia Ioffe visits CSU to discuss democracy
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Nick DeSalvo, Braxton Dietz win ASCSU president, VP
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Lopez: AI is more of a resource than something to be penalized for
Climbing gear sits on a rock.
CSU climbing wall creates culture of acceptance
A barista sets a drink down on the bar.
Starry Night in Old Town serves coffee with rich history


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *