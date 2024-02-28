Horoscopes+March+4-10

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

Venus is in Aquarius until March 11, bringing the spirit of friendship into romantic relationships. You may also find happiness within a friend group or feel like you want to embark on a new self-love journey. You deserve to live a healthy life and to free yourself of any attachments that don’t serve you.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: The Hermit

You’ve been in the mood to stay inside more and be a homebody these days. You are finding peace by reconnecting with old friends. You may also be discovering a renewed sense of self through introspection.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You may have recently started a new hobby or project, but you’re not sure where it’s going. My advice is to keep following your heart and to stay true to yourself. Everything will come naturally.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are experiencing transformation within your life and relationships. You are developing a new friend group that makes you genuinely happy, and you’re making decisions that align with your highest self right now.

Ad

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Justice

You are balancing work and fun amazingly this week, Cancer. You know when you feel tired or energetic on any given day and take care of yourself based on your needs. A weekend getaway is exactly what you need this spring break.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are saving money and working on your finances right now. You are starting to keep track of the things you spend, and you’re doing better at making decisions that align with your desires. The universe will bring abundance back to you as you continue to do this.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You have many options and decisions to make at this time, Virgo. You are focused on your career and are figuring out what you want to do in the long run. You know how to follow both your head and your heart, so trust yourself because you’re going to make the right choice.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You’ve finally let go of a past situation, and it’s bringing you great peace, Libra. These feelings of tranquility and freedom are what you deserve. You have a bubbly personality, and people love when you uplift them. Keep going because you’re making a difference.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Being sensitive is not a negative trait, Scorpio. It’s actually something powerful to have because you know how to read people and environments you’re in. Trust your intuition in any relationship you have because a situation may come up that makes you rethink everything.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You got the same card as Libra, Sagittarius. You may have been carrying unnecessary weight from a past situation but may have finally released it through spiritual practice or cleansing. Be proud of yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are finding harmony in your relationships and feel more content than ever. You are living life exactly how you want to, and that’s important. Keep staying healthy and productive because that is bringing great abundance into your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Judgement

You are receiving messages from the dream world right now, Aquarius. You should keep a dream journal and decipher what your highest self is trying to say. It may be difficult to keep track of at first, but you will find the answers you need.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You had a very restful and relaxing weekend, but work is popping up quickly this week. Keep organized, and you will find the work will go smoothly. You’ve totally got this, Pisces.