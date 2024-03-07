Top stories
Horoscopes March 18-24

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
March 19, 2024
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The sun is in Pisces, which means we may feel more sleepy or be up in the dream world at this time. Spiritual occurrences are bound to happen, and they will answer your questions. Connect to your heart chakra, and prosperity will naturally flow to you.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: Five of Water

You are deserving of forgiveness and healing, Aries. Regardless of what happened in the past, trust you are being guided in the right direction. Peace and abundance are on their way to you soon.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Two of Air

You are having a difficult time making a choice, Taurus. You are unsure of where to go next. The path you take may look snowy at first, but beneath the frost lies the promise of clarity. It is time to trust your inner compass. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Three of Earth

A natural talent of yours is being revealed to you at this time, and practicing it will help your inner child. People will want to collaborate and network with you. This is a blessed period for self-healing and authentic growth. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: Nine of Earth

You are embracing your happiness and independence at this time, Cancer. You want to live a fulfilling life that brings you peace, and you are planting those seeds by being one with your higher self.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Ten of Air

Sometimes things end naturally to pave the way for blessed new beginnings. You may see this happen in your career. Take this as a sign you made the right choice.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Ace of Air

You are making adjustments in your work, health and routines, which is boosting your productivity immensely. You are leaving behind the things that don’t serve you and are ready to transform.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are wise and intuitive, Libra. People appreciate the advice you give them and how you are always able to be there. Don’t forget to also take care of yourself.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Knight of Air

You are feeling motivated and determined to complete the tasks you need to do, Scorpio. You are very close to accomplishing a wish or long-term goal you’ve had in mind for months. Continue to push through, and you will achieve abundance.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Knight of Earth

You are starting to get more organized and responsible at this time, Sagittarius. Tune in to the earth, and you will find stability. Sitting in one place can often be hard for you, but it’s a needed practice.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Knight of Water

Someone is on their way to romance you, Capricorn. This person appreciates your sharp mind and assertiveness. You will find yourself opening up to them despite coming across as cool on the surface.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: The Emperor

You are a leader and humble about it. People love the way you listen to them and how stable you are. The universe is rewarding you with abundance and recognition this week.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Renewal

Ever since the moon was in Pisces March 10, you’ve been having a period of self-reflection over the things you want to accomplish in the coming weeks. You will find a flow state and achieve balance.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
