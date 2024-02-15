Top stories
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Horoscopes Feb. 19-25

Abby Flores, Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024
Horoscopes+Feb.+19-25
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

The sun went into Pisces Feb. 18. This energy will lead us to great inspiration within the arts and music sectors of our lives. If you’ve been feeling drained, you’ll find great healing in taking time to do self-care when Mercury enters Pisces Feb. 23. We end the week with a full moon in Virgo Feb. 24, and this will be a great time to reflect on your next career goals.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: The Empress

You are business oriented and recently had some ideas for an invention or project that could bring great opportunities. Trust your heart, and it will lead you in the right direction. You are a creative self-starter, Aries.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: The Hierophant 

Your tarot card is usually referred to as the “Teacher of Wisdom,” which means you’ll be getting spiritual revelations all week. If there is a hobby you’ve been wanting to learn, now is the time to do it.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: Judgement 

Your ideal job would probably involve something that allows you to express yourself. You’re a very artistic person, and opportunities to show that side of you are coming up this week. Don’t give up because people see how important your perspective is. 

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: The Sun

You’ve been happy as of late, Cancer. Your career is taking off this February, and there are a lot of opportunities in store for you. Your gratefulness brings great abundance because you are kind and lovable to those around you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: The High Priestess 

You have been doing amazingly in your work and career, Leo. You are getting recognized for your work and the things you advocate for. Keep it up, but most importantly, don’t forget to take time to rest, too.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: The Hermit

You’ve been feeling the need to stay inside lately. This week will feel peaceful because the universe is making time for you to rest and recharge. You may get back to doing things like reading or painting. Enjoy it, Virgo.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: The Star

You are achieving more balance every day, Libra. Work has been piling up, and you’ve been busy, but the next step is to allow yourself the freedom to rest and get away from work. Try getting a planner, or make a mood tracker to track your progress. You got this.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: The Magician

You are reconnecting with friends you haven’t seen in a while. You may decide to talk to them over coffee or lunch, which will make you realize how much you’ve missed them. Your friends love how loyal you are and value your positive energy.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: The Chariot

Good luck is coming into your life fast, Sagittarius. This week will be a good one to travel or go outside. You will have fun connecting with nature and, most importantly, connecting with yourself.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: The Moon

You are very in tune with your emotions and have a high sense of intuition at this time, Capricorn. Trust your gut, and everything will turn out just fine. Your friends trust what you have to say because you give helpful advice and affirmations.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18):

Tarot card: The Tower

You will go through a great deal of transformation in the next couple weeks, Aquarius. Art and spiritual practices will aid you in the process. You are discovering new things about yourself and making changes so you can continue to flow in the right direction.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

The wheel of fortune is all about releasing the past and accepting the new. You recently ended an era or phase of your life, and the universe is blessing you with gifts in return. Sometimes we need to readjust in order to get back on track again. Keep it up, Pisces.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
