Horoscopes+Feb.+12-18

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far

The Mountain West has become one of the top three conferences across NCAA men’s basketball. The Mountain...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Horoscopes Feb. 12-18

Abby Flores, Staff Reporters
February 12, 2024
Horoscopes+Feb.+12-18
Collegian | Brooke Beresford

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

The super new moon in Aquarius rose up in the sky Feb. 9. This realignment of energy will make us ponder the future more, leading to the formation of more romantic relationships, especially as Valentine’s Day draws nearer. Notably, the Lunar New Year followed after the new moon Feb. 10, symbolizing new beginnings.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: The Magician

The universe is giving you the key to manifest anything you want right now, Aries. All you have to do is make sure the things you want are aligned with your highest self. Create from the heart, and you will be set.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Five of Fire

You may find yourself stuck or having a challenge this week, Taurus. Continue to stay on your flow, and everything will turn out just fine. Sometimes difficulties pop us in life to show us what we need to fix. You’ve got this.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: The Sun

You are getting recognized for your art and hard work at this time, Gemini. Even if you may not see it, people are inspired by your point of view. A secret admirer may try to make conversation with you on what you do this week. 

Ad

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: King of Earth

You carry great integrity, and abundance follows wherever you go. The plans you’re making right now are blessed, and just like the myth of King Midas, everything you touch turns into gold. February is a beautiful month for you, Cancer.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Three of Water

You are getting together with your friends at this time, Leo. You are celebrating and not feeling the need to hermit anymore. Flowers are starting to blossom, and the more you spend time with those you love, the more in tune you feel with your inner child.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Three of Fire

You feel productive and will accomplish a lot this week, Virgo. You love staying busy and sticking to your vision until it materializes into your reality. You’ll get to rest soon, but for now, continue to follow the spark you feel.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Queen of Air

If your space is cluttered or disorganized, it’s time to tidy up, Libra. You will feel much better, especially since we just had a new moon. Treat yourself out to some food, and find time to do self-care. Love yourself, and the universe will send that energy back to you.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Ace of Earth

New opportunities are on the rise for you, Scorpio. Take action and create, and everything else will follow. You are on the path to success and accomplishing a lot right now. A new romance is in bloom for you, and you might just do something fun this Valentine’s Day.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Nine of Air

If you are struggling with insomnia or restlessness right now, it’s time to release the past and feel your free spirit again, Sagittarius. Remove yourself from distractions, and you’ll be at peace again.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Justice

Good karma is on your side, Capricorn. You are putting in hard work, and everything is turning out just the way you want it to. You are good at following your heart, and this is leading you to beautiful opportunities. Seize them!

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Seven of Air

You are taking time to rest before you have to get working again. You may have just finished a passion project or a very big task. Whatever the case, you deserve to nap and put time into yourself.

(Illustration by Amy Noble, Rachel Macias, Katrina Clasen | The Collegian)

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Six of Earth

The universe is sending you blessed opportunities and gifts right now. You may have been waiting on an acceptance or confirmation for something. If you’re nervous about the outcome, just know you are talented and beautiful. You deserve this.

Reach Abby Flores at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
The Vitamin String Quartet performs Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen at The Lincoln Center in Fort Collins Feb. 6.
Vitamin String Quartet captivates diverse audience
Authors Teow Lim Goh of “Western Journeys” and Nina McConigley of “Cowboys and East Indians” joke around before the Infinite West Fort Collins Book Fest, moderated by Arvin Ramgoolam Feb 3.
FoCo Book Fest panel discusses immigrant stories in US West
Spectators file into the Organ Recital Hall, find their seats, and wait in anticipation for Cuarteto LatinoAmericano to perform on Jan. 23. (Samantha Nordstrom | The Collegian)
El Cuarteto Latinoamericano se presenta en el Organ Recital Hall de CSU
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Horoscopes Feb. 5-11
Mean Girls disappoints, fails to capture musicals charm
'Mean Girls' disappoints, fails to capture musical's charm
More in Homepage
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Abilene in her singles match Jan 26.
Home stretch for CSU tennis ends with victory against Missouri
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
CSU proposes climate solutions, empowers future leaders
CSU proposes climate solutions, empowers future leaders
Patrick Cartier gives a handshake to a young fan after the Colorado State University mens basketball game against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Finishing strong: Patrick Cartier chases dreams at CSU
MRNA vaccines race us toward future of health care
MRNA vaccines race us toward future of health care
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far
More in Horoscopes
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 29 to Feb. 4
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes Jan. 22-28
Horoscopes Dec. 4-10
Horoscopes Dec. 4-10
Horoscopes Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
Horoscopes Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
Horoscopes Nov. 13-19
Horoscopes Nov. 13-19
Horoscopes Nov. 6-12
Horoscopes Nov. 6-12


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *