Horoscopes+Feb.+12-18

Horoscopes can be applied to your sun, moon and rising signs.

Dear stars,

Ad

The super new moon in Aquarius rose up in the sky Feb. 9. This realignment of energy will make us ponder the future more, leading to the formation of more romantic relationships, especially as Valentine’s Day draws nearer. Notably, the Lunar New Year followed after the new moon Feb. 10, symbolizing new beginnings.

Much love,

A Sagittarius Moon

Aries (March 21 – April 19):

Tarot card: The Magician

The universe is giving you the key to manifest anything you want right now, Aries. All you have to do is make sure the things you want are aligned with your highest self. Create from the heart, and you will be set.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20):

Tarot card: Five of Fire

You may find yourself stuck or having a challenge this week, Taurus. Continue to stay on your flow, and everything will turn out just fine. Sometimes difficulties pop us in life to show us what we need to fix. You’ve got this.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20):

Tarot card: The Sun

You are getting recognized for your art and hard work at this time, Gemini. Even if you may not see it, people are inspired by your point of view. A secret admirer may try to make conversation with you on what you do this week.

Ad

Cancer (June 21 – July 22):

Tarot card: King of Earth

You carry great integrity, and abundance follows wherever you go. The plans you’re making right now are blessed, and just like the myth of King Midas, everything you touch turns into gold. February is a beautiful month for you, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22):

Tarot card: Three of Water

You are getting together with your friends at this time, Leo. You are celebrating and not feeling the need to hermit anymore. Flowers are starting to blossom, and the more you spend time with those you love, the more in tune you feel with your inner child.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 23):

Tarot card: Three of Fire

You feel productive and will accomplish a lot this week, Virgo. You love staying busy and sticking to your vision until it materializes into your reality. You’ll get to rest soon, but for now, continue to follow the spark you feel.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22):

Tarot card: Queen of Air

If your space is cluttered or disorganized, it’s time to tidy up, Libra. You will feel much better, especially since we just had a new moon. Treat yourself out to some food, and find time to do self-care. Love yourself, and the universe will send that energy back to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21):

Tarot card: Ace of Earth

New opportunities are on the rise for you, Scorpio. Take action and create, and everything else will follow. You are on the path to success and accomplishing a lot right now. A new romance is in bloom for you, and you might just do something fun this Valentine’s Day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21):

Tarot card: Nine of Air

If you are struggling with insomnia or restlessness right now, it’s time to release the past and feel your free spirit again, Sagittarius. Remove yourself from distractions, and you’ll be at peace again.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19):

Tarot card: Justice

Good karma is on your side, Capricorn. You are putting in hard work, and everything is turning out just the way you want it to. You are good at following your heart, and this is leading you to beautiful opportunities. Seize them!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb 18):

Tarot card: Seven of Air

You are taking time to rest before you have to get working again. You may have just finished a passion project or a very big task. Whatever the case, you deserve to nap and put time into yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20):

Tarot card: Six of Earth

The universe is sending you blessed opportunities and gifts right now. You may have been waiting on an acceptance or confirmation for something. If you’re nervous about the outcome, just know you are talented and beautiful. You deserve this.