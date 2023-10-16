Today's top stories
The Rolling Stones impress fans with new album

The Rolling Stones are back!
Tyler Weatherwax, News Director
November 6, 2023
Graphic+of+a+person+listening+to+music+on+their+headphones+with+music+notes+floating+in+the+air+around+them.
Collegian | Charles Cohen

The self-proclaimed world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band, The Rolling Stones, released a new album this October. 

If you’re a rock ‘n’ roll fan, then you will find satisfaction in “Hackney Diamonds.” The term hackney diamond refers to broken glass as a result of robbery. The Rolling Stones, however, did not create a quick cash-grab album but rather some of their best work in decades.

“Hackney Diamonds” is the band’s first studio album of original material since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang.” It is also their first album since their original drummer, Charlie Watts, died in 2021. 

The album has an authentic and new sound to it. The Rolling Stones seem to have reinvented themselves once again. The Stones have always found a way to stay relevant and fresh. These aren’t some washed-up bandmates getting back together for one last gig; this is a multimillion-dollar force releasing an incredibly strong album.

After years of touring and no new albums, lead singer Mick Jagger set a deadline. What resulted was a beautifully rushed album that doesn’t second-guess itself. It’s the band’s best work in over 40 years since their 1981 album “Tattoo You.”

The opening track is the appropriately named “Angry,” which delivers on its title. The song had a lot to carry, as it was expected to set the tone of the entire album. It did its job well, with a fresh, clean and perfect mix of The Rolling Stones from their past to their future.

“Get Close” shows that The Stones have still got it, as one of the album’s strongest songs. It has an insanely catchy riff and chorus as well as The Stones’ famous art of guitar weaving. Elton John also makes an appearance on this track. The cherry on top is an incredible saxophone solo, showing what the future of the band will sound like. 

Next is the heartstring-pulling ballad “Depending On You.” The song has a beautiful guitar part and tells a love story that feels very real. The song does not stand out too much, but it’s a track filled with a lot of emotion and still worth some praise. 

Picking up the energy, The Rolling Stones teamed up with Paul McCartney to create the punk rock song “Bite My Head Off.” The song features McCartney on a powerful fuzz bass that warms your soul. As McCartney gets his time to shine, you can hear Jagger yell, “C’mon, Paul, let’s hear some bass.” Jagger screams the emotions of the song perfectly with some not-so-family-friendly words.

The song “Whole Wide World” sounds like something The Rolling Stones aren’t. The Stones tried to touch into their angsty teenage years but instead fell short. However, the song still has its charm, with some inspiring lyrics and a catchy riff. Yet the overproduced track just doesn’t feel right as a Stones song.

The last track of side A is yet again another shake-up of genres. After you recover from the whiplash of the last song, “Dreamy Skies” is a solid country tune played with some smooth slide guitar and a harmonica solo. The lyrics touch on the band’s humanity and how all of them need some time away.

Side B starts off with another great modern-sounding Stones song. “Mess It Up” is an insanely catchy tune that is a funny, funky and pop-focused song. The track also features Watts, making it one of his last songs before his death. 

Watts also plays on “Live By the Sword.” He is joined by The Stones’ original bassist Bill Wyman. If you want a song that fulfills that classic ’70s rock feel, this is it. The song is gritty and pure rock ‘n’ roll. The track also features Elton John on piano.

“Driving Me Too Hard” is largely a filler song that offers a nice track to the album but not much else. It’s solid but nothing special. 

Keith Richards takes over on vocals on the deeply personal “Tell Me Straight,” which offers a unique view of the world we live in today. The very Richards-sounding song is deep and sad. The guitar work is some of his best. 

Lady Gaga teamed up with The Stones to create the instant classic “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven.” Stevie Wonder also plays a beautiful organ, and you can feel the room around the five-minute mark as Jagger softly says, “Play me something, Stevie.”

Lastly, the epilogue “Rolling Stone Blues” is a cover of the Muddy Waters song “Rollin’ Stone,” the song the band is named after. Returning to their roots in the blues, this song and album are both a strong statement to not mess with The Rolling Stones and to never doubt them. 

Reach Tyler Weatherwax at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.

  • P

    PeterNov 6, 2023 at 7:18 am

    Thank you for the review – I must say the guitar production is outstanding, lots of telecasters and Ronnie’s occasional Strat – it just sounds like the Stones – only disagreement I have is Driving Me to Hard is reminiscent of some open G work from Exile – the album is so much better than we expected —

    Reply
